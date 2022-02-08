Oscary 2022 - poznaliśmy nominacje do nagród. Kto ma największe szanse na statuetki?

Oscary 2022 - oto lista nominowanych filmów. Kiedy poznamy zwycięzców?

W ceremonii prowadzonej przez Leslie'ego Jordana i Tracee Ellis Ross poznaliśmy listę nominowanych do Oscarów. Najwięcej nominacji (aż 12, w tym za Najlepszy film i Najlepszą reżyserię) zdobył film "The Power of the Dog" Jane Campion od Netflix. Sporo nominacji ma również musical "West Side Story" Stevena Spielberga, a także komedia "Don't Look Up" od Adama McKaya.

Z międzynarodowych produkcji spore szanse na zwycięstwa ma japońskie "Drive My Car", które startuje w kategoriach m.in. Najlepszego filmu, scenariusza, reżyserii i filmu międzynarodowego. Może więc powtórzyć spory sukces "Parasite".

Poniższa kolejność kategorii jest zgodna z chronologią z oficjalnej transmisji. A więc:

Najlepsza kobieca rola drugoplanowa:

Jesse Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judy Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjaune Ellis, King Richard

Projekty kostiumów:

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Massimo Parriani i Jaqueline Durran, Cyrano

Jaqueline West i Robert Morgan, Dune

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Najlepszy dźwięk:

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Najlepsza ścieżka dźwiękowa:

Nicholas Brittel, Don't Look Up

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Najlepszy scenariusz adaptowany:

Sian Heder, Coda

Ryusuke Hamaguchi i Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Jon Spaibts, Denis Villenueve i Eric Roth, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Najlepszy scenariusz oryginalny:

Kenneth Branaugh, Belfast

Adam McKay i David Sirota, Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt i Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World

Najlepszy animowany film krótkometrażowy:

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Najlepszy film krótkometrażowy:

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy:

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power of the Dog

Najlepszy montaż:

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Najlepsza charakteryzacja:

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Najlepszy film animowany:

Encanto

Raya and the Last Dragon

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Flee

Najlepszy utwór oryginalny:

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down To Joy, Belfast

No Time To Die, No Time to Die

Somehow You Do, Four Good Days

Najlepszy krótkometrażowy film dokumentalny:

Audible

Lead Me Home

Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benzair

When We Were Bullies

Najlepszy dokument pełnometrażowy:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Najlepsze efekty specjalne:

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Najlepsza kinematografia:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Najlepsza scenografia:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Najlepszy film międzynarodowy:

Drive My Car, Japonia

Flee, Dania

The Hand of God, Włochy

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Butan

The Worst Person in the World, Norwegia

Najlepszy aktor pierwszoplanowy:

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Najlepsza aktorka pierwszoplanowa:

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Krusten Stewart, Spencer

Najlepsza reżyseria:

Kenneth Branaugh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of The Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Najlepszy film pełnometrażowy:

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

The Power of the Dog

Licorice Pizza

Dune

West Side Story

Nightmare Alley

King Richard

Oscary 2022 odbędą się w Los Angeles 27 marca 2022 roku o 17 czasu lokalnego.