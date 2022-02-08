Oscary 2022 - poznaliśmy nominacje do nagród. Kto ma największe szanse na statuetki?
8 lutego 2022 roku poznaliśmy listę nominowanych do Oscarów. Które produkcje mają największe szanse na zwycięstwo?
Oscary 2022 - oto lista nominowanych filmów. Kiedy poznamy zwycięzców?
W ceremonii prowadzonej przez Leslie'ego Jordana i Tracee Ellis Ross poznaliśmy listę nominowanych do Oscarów. Najwięcej nominacji (aż 12, w tym za Najlepszy film i Najlepszą reżyserię) zdobył film "The Power of the Dog" Jane Campion od Netflix. Sporo nominacji ma również musical "West Side Story" Stevena Spielberga, a także komedia "Don't Look Up" od Adama McKaya.
Z międzynarodowych produkcji spore szanse na zwycięstwa ma japońskie "Drive My Car", które startuje w kategoriach m.in. Najlepszego filmu, scenariusza, reżyserii i filmu międzynarodowego. Może więc powtórzyć spory sukces "Parasite".
Poniższa kolejność kategorii jest zgodna z chronologią z oficjalnej transmisji. A więc:
Najlepsza kobieca rola drugoplanowa:
- Jesse Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judy Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjaune Ellis, King Richard
Projekty kostiumów:
- Jenny Beavan, Cruella
- Massimo Parriani i Jaqueline Durran, Cyrano
- Jaqueline West i Robert Morgan, Dune
- Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
- Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Najlepszy dźwięk:
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Najlepsza ścieżka dźwiękowa:
- Nicholas Brittel, Don't Look Up
- Hans Zimmer, Dune
- Germaine Franco, Encanto
- Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
- Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Najlepszy scenariusz adaptowany:
- Sian Heder, Coda
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi i Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car
- Jon Spaibts, Denis Villenueve i Eric Roth, Dune
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Najlepszy scenariusz oryginalny:
- Kenneth Branaugh, Belfast
- Adam McKay i David Sirota, Don't Look Up
- Zach Baylin, King Richard
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Eskil Vogt i Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World
Najlepszy animowany film krótkometrażowy:
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Najlepszy film krótkometrażowy:
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy:
- Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, Coda
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power of the Dog
Najlepszy montaż:
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick... Boom!
Najlepsza charakteryzacja:
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Najlepszy film animowany:
- Encanto
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Flee
Najlepszy utwór oryginalny:
- Be Alive, King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
- Down To Joy, Belfast
- No Time To Die, No Time to Die
- Somehow You Do, Four Good Days
Najlepszy krótkometrażowy film dokumentalny:
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benzair
- When We Were Bullies
Najlepszy dokument pełnometrażowy:
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing with Fire
Najlepsze efekty specjalne:
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time To Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Najlepsza kinematografia:
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Najlepsza scenografia:
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Najlepszy film międzynarodowy:
- Drive My Car, Japonia
- Flee, Dania
- The Hand of God, Włochy
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Butan
- The Worst Person in the World, Norwegia
Najlepszy aktor pierwszoplanowy:
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Najlepsza aktorka pierwszoplanowa:
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Krusten Stewart, Spencer
Najlepsza reżyseria:
- Kenneth Branaugh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion, The Power of The Dog
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Najlepszy film pełnometrażowy:
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- The Power of the Dog
- Licorice Pizza
- Dune
- West Side Story
- Nightmare Alley
- King Richard
Oscary 2022 odbędą się w Los Angeles 27 marca 2022 roku o 17 czasu lokalnego.
