Oscary 2022 - poznaliśmy nominacje do nagród. Kto ma największe szanse na statuetki?

Kamil Kacperski
08.02.2022 14:58
Oscary 2022 - poznaliśmy nominacje do nagród. Kto ma największe szanse na statuetki? Fot. Pool AP/Associated Press/East News

8 lutego 2022 roku poznaliśmy listę nominowanych do Oscarów. Które produkcje mają największe szanse na zwycięstwo? 

Oscary 2022 - oto lista nominowanych filmów. Kiedy poznamy zwycięzców?

W ceremonii prowadzonej przez Leslie'ego Jordana i Tracee Ellis Ross poznaliśmy listę nominowanych do Oscarów. Najwięcej nominacji (aż 12, w tym za Najlepszy film i Najlepszą reżyserię) zdobył film "The Power of the Dog" Jane Campion od Netflix. Sporo nominacji ma również musical "West Side Story" Stevena Spielberga, a także komedia "Don't Look Up" od Adama McKaya.

Z międzynarodowych produkcji spore szanse na zwycięstwa ma japońskie "Drive My Car", które startuje w kategoriach m.in. Najlepszego filmu, scenariusza, reżyserii i filmu międzynarodowego. Może więc powtórzyć spory sukces "Parasite".

Poniższa kolejność kategorii jest zgodna z chronologią z oficjalnej transmisji. A więc:

Najlepsza kobieca rola drugoplanowa:

  • Jesse Buckley, The Lost Daughter
  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Judy Dench, Belfast
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjaune Ellis, King Richard

Projekty kostiumów: 

  • Jenny Beavan, Cruella
  • Massimo Parriani i Jaqueline Durran, Cyrano
  • Jaqueline West i Robert Morgan, Dune
  • Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
  • Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Najlepszy dźwięk:  

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Najlepsza ścieżka dźwiękowa:

  • Nicholas Brittel, Don't Look Up
  • Hans Zimmer, Dune
  • Germaine Franco, Encanto
  • Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
  • Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Najlepszy scenariusz adaptowany:

  • Sian Heder, Coda
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi i Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car
  • Jon Spaibts, Denis Villenueve i Eric Roth, Dune
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
  • Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Najlepszy scenariusz oryginalny: 

  • Kenneth Branaugh, Belfast
  • Adam McKay i David Sirota, Don't Look Up
  • Zach Baylin, King Richard
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
  • Eskil Vogt i Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World

Najlepszy animowany film krótkometrażowy:

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

Najlepszy film krótkometrażowy: 

  • Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy:

  • Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur, Coda
  • Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
  • J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
  • Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power of the Dog

Najlepszy montaż:

  • Don't Look Up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tick, Tick... Boom!

Najlepsza charakteryzacja:

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci
Najlepszy film animowany:

  • Encanto
  • Raya and the Last Dragon
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. The Machines
  • Flee

Najlepszy utwór oryginalny:

  • Be Alive, King Richard
  • Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
  • Down To Joy, Belfast
  • No Time To Die, No Time to Die
  • Somehow You Do, Four Good Days

Najlepszy krótkometrażowy film dokumentalny:

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs for Benzair
  • When We Were Bullies

Najlepszy dokument pełnometrażowy: 

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of Soul
  • Writing with Fire

Najlepsze efekty specjalne: 

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • No Time To Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Najlepsza kinematografia: 

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Najlepsza scenografia: 

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Najlepszy film międzynarodowy:

  • Drive My Car, Japonia
  • Flee, Dania
  • The Hand of God, Włochy
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Butan
  • The Worst Person in the World, Norwegia

Najlepszy aktor pierwszoplanowy:

  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
  • Will Smith, King Richard
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Najlepsza aktorka pierwszoplanowa: 

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
  • Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
  • Krusten Stewart, Spencer

Najlepsza reżyseria:

  • Kenneth Branaugh, Belfast
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
  • Jane Campion, The Power of The Dog
  • Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Najlepszy film pełnometrażowy:

  • Belfast
  • Coda 
  • Don't Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Dune
  • West Side Story
  • Nightmare Alley
  • King Richard

Oscary 2022 odbędą się w Los Angeles 27 marca 2022 roku o 17 czasu lokalnego.

Kamil Kacperski
Kamil Kacperski Redaktor antyradia
