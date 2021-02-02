Nie tylko Foo Fighters i Alice Cooper. Premiery rockowych i metalowych płyt: luty 2021

Luty przyniesie nam wiele ciekawych metalowych i rockowych krążków, na które pewnie wielu z Was czekało. Początek miesiąca będzie należał do Foo Fighters, którzy zaprezentują światu swoje najnowsze dzieło "Medicine at Midnight". Fani gitarzysty Korna ucieszą się z krążka Love and Death, a kolekcjonerzy pewnie już odkładają oszczędności na ekskluzywne wydanie "Vol.4" Black Sabbath.

W lutym ukaże się także płyta polskiej kapeli Dragon, a miesiąc zamknie wydawnictwo Alice'a Coopera czy Architects. Z kolei fani mrocznej, niespokojnej psychodelii ucieszą się z premiery "Burning In Heaven, Melting On Earth" od Sunnaty. Rozszerzoną listę premier z dokładnymi datami planowanego wydania, znajdziecie poniżej.

Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych: luty 2021

1 lutego

StarGazer - Psychic Secretions

Purulent Jacuzzi - Natural Method Of Turning To Dust

5 lutego

Revulsion - Revulsion

Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight

Angelus Apatrida - Angelus Apatrida

Korpiklaani - Jylhä

Cult Of Luna - The Raging River

Keys Of Orthanc - Of The Lineage Of Kings

DSKNT - Vacuum γ-Noise Transition

12 lutego

Sirenia – Riddles - Ruins & Revelations

Love And Death - Perfectly Preserved

Sur Austru - Obârşie

Simulacrum - Genesis

Humanity's Last Breath - Välde

Toledo Steel - Heading For The Fire

Emptiness - Vide

Aborym - Hostile

Black Sabbath - Vol. 4 (Super Deluxe Box Set)

Bass Astral x Igo - Satellite

Jakie rockowe i metalowe płyty ukażą się w lutym 2021 roku?

19 lutego

The Amenta - Revelator

Lake of Tears - Ominous

Whitesnake - The Blues Album

Ricky Warwick - When Life Was Hard & Fast

Harakiri For The Sky - Maere

Dragon - Arcydzieło zagłady

In Tormentata Quiete - Krononota

Spire - Temple Of Khronos

26 lutego

Epica - Omega

Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories

Anneke Van Giersbergen - The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest

Architects - For Those That Wish To Exist

Bonfire - Roots

Moonspell - Hermitage

Sunnata - Burning In Heaven, Melting On Earth

Melvins - Working With God

Cannibal Accident - Nekrokluster

Age Of Woe - Envenom

Attika - Metal Lands

Vulgaris - Asundre

27 lutego