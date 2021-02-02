Słuchaj Radia
Nie tylko Foo Fighters i Alice Cooper. Premiery rockowych i metalowych płyt: luty 2021

Joanna Chojnacka
02.02.2021 17:06
Foo Fighters Fot. AP/EAST NEWS

Rok powoli zaczyna się muzycznie rozkręcać. Oto lista premier płyt rockowych i metalowych zaplanowanych na luty 2021.

Luty przyniesie nam wiele ciekawych metalowych i rockowych krążków, na które pewnie wielu z Was czekało. Początek miesiąca będzie należał do Foo Fighters, którzy zaprezentują światu swoje najnowsze dzieło "Medicine at Midnight". Fani gitarzysty Korna ucieszą się z krążka Love and Death, a kolekcjonerzy pewnie już odkładają oszczędności na ekskluzywne wydanie "Vol.4" Black Sabbath.

W lutym ukaże się także płyta polskiej kapeli Dragon, a miesiąc zamknie wydawnictwo Alice'a Coopera czy Architects. Z kolei fani mrocznej, niespokojnej psychodelii ucieszą się z premiery "Burning In Heaven, Melting On Earth" od Sunnaty.  Rozszerzoną listę premier z dokładnymi datami planowanego wydania, znajdziecie poniżej.

Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych: luty 2021

1 lutego

  • StarGazer - Psychic Secretions
  • Purulent Jacuzzi - Natural Method Of Turning To Dust

5 lutego

  • Revulsion - Revulsion
  • Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight
  • Angelus Apatrida - Angelus Apatrida
  • Korpiklaani - Jylhä
  • Cult Of Luna - The Raging River
  • Keys Of Orthanc - Of The Lineage Of Kings
  • DSKNT - Vacuum γ-Noise Transition
12 lutego

  • Sirenia – Riddles - Ruins & Revelations
  • Love And Death - Perfectly Preserved
  • Sur Austru - Obârşie
  • Simulacrum - Genesis
  • Humanity's Last Breath - Välde
  • Toledo Steel - Heading For The Fire
  • Emptiness - Vide
  • Aborym - Hostile
  • Black Sabbath - Vol. 4 (Super Deluxe Box Set)
  • Bass Astral x Igo - Satellite

Jakie rockowe i metalowe płyty ukażą się w lutym 2021 roku?

19 lutego

  • The Amenta - Revelator
  • Lake of Tears - Ominous
  • Whitesnake - The Blues Album
  • Ricky Warwick - When Life Was Hard & Fast
  • Lake Of Tears - Ominous
  • Harakiri For The Sky - Maere
  • Dragon - Arcydzieło zagłady
  • In Tormentata Quiete - Krononota
  • Spire - Temple Of Khronos

26 lutego

  • Epica - Omega
  • Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories
  • Anneke Van Giersbergen - The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest
  • Architects - For Those That Wish To Exist
  • Bonfire - Roots
  • Moonspell - Hermitage
  • Sunnata - Burning In Heaven, Melting On Earth
  • Melvins - Working With God
  • Cannibal Accident - Nekrokluster
  • Age Of Woe - Envenom
  • Attika - Metal Lands
  • Vulgaris - Asundre

27 lutego

  • Carnivored - Labirin
Joanna Chojnacka Redaktor antyradia
