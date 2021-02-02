Nie tylko Foo Fighters i Alice Cooper. Premiery rockowych i metalowych płyt: luty 2021
Rok powoli zaczyna się muzycznie rozkręcać. Oto lista premier płyt rockowych i metalowych zaplanowanych na luty 2021.
Luty przyniesie nam wiele ciekawych metalowych i rockowych krążków, na które pewnie wielu z Was czekało. Początek miesiąca będzie należał do Foo Fighters, którzy zaprezentują światu swoje najnowsze dzieło "Medicine at Midnight". Fani gitarzysty Korna ucieszą się z krążka Love and Death, a kolekcjonerzy pewnie już odkładają oszczędności na ekskluzywne wydanie "Vol.4" Black Sabbath.
W lutym ukaże się także płyta polskiej kapeli Dragon, a miesiąc zamknie wydawnictwo Alice'a Coopera czy Architects. Z kolei fani mrocznej, niespokojnej psychodelii ucieszą się z premiery "Burning In Heaven, Melting On Earth" od Sunnaty. Rozszerzoną listę premier z dokładnymi datami planowanego wydania, znajdziecie poniżej.
Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych: luty 2021
1 lutego
- StarGazer - Psychic Secretions
- Purulent Jacuzzi - Natural Method Of Turning To Dust
5 lutego
- Revulsion - Revulsion
- Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight
- Angelus Apatrida - Angelus Apatrida
- Korpiklaani - Jylhä
- Cult Of Luna - The Raging River
- Keys Of Orthanc - Of The Lineage Of Kings
- DSKNT - Vacuum γ-Noise Transition
12 lutego
- Sirenia – Riddles - Ruins & Revelations
- Love And Death - Perfectly Preserved
- Sur Austru - Obârşie
- Simulacrum - Genesis
- Humanity's Last Breath - Välde
- Toledo Steel - Heading For The Fire
- Emptiness - Vide
- Aborym - Hostile
- Black Sabbath - Vol. 4 (Super Deluxe Box Set)
- Bass Astral x Igo - Satellite
19 lutego
- The Amenta - Revelator
- Lake of Tears - Ominous
- Whitesnake - The Blues Album
- Ricky Warwick - When Life Was Hard & Fast
- Harakiri For The Sky - Maere
- Dragon - Arcydzieło zagłady
- In Tormentata Quiete - Krononota
- Spire - Temple Of Khronos
26 lutego
- Epica - Omega
- Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories
- Anneke Van Giersbergen - The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest
- Architects - For Those That Wish To Exist
- Bonfire - Roots
- Moonspell - Hermitage
- Sunnata - Burning In Heaven, Melting On Earth
- Melvins - Working With God
- Cannibal Accident - Nekrokluster
- Age Of Woe - Envenom
- Attika - Metal Lands
- Vulgaris - Asundre
27 lutego
- Carnivored - Labirin
