Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych: grudzień 2020. Na jakie albumy czekamy?
Joanna Chojnacka
30.11.2020 15:18
Sklep z płytami Fot. shutterstock.com

Grudzień przyniesie nam ostatnie rockowe i metalowe premiery płytowe w tym roku. Sprawdź, jakie płyty ukażą się jeszcze w tym roku!

Koniec roku 2020 zbliża się wielkimi krokami. Jednak zanim wymienimy swoje kalendarze, na rynku muzycznym ukaże się jeszcze sporo wydawnictw metalowych i rockowych. Wśród nich znajdziemy jubileuszowe wydania Rammsteina, Paradise Lost, Blind Guardian czy Iced Earth. Nową płytę z wieloma niepublikowanymi dotąd nagraniami wyda także Roxette. Epkę zapowiedział metalowy Soilwork, a już 4 grudnia na sklepowych półkach pojawi się kolejna składanka Męskiego Grania.

Premiery płyt metalowych: grudzień 2020

4 grudnia:

  • Rammstein - Herzeleid 25
  • Blackmore's Night - Here We Come A-Caroling
  • Męskie Granie 2020
  • Blackfield - For The Music
  • Soilwork - A Whisp Of The Atlantic
  • Iron Savior - Skycrest
  • Scour - Black [EP]
  • Yungblud - Weird!
  • Iron Mask - Master Of Masters
  • Gama Bomb - Sea Savage
  • Genus Ordinis Dei - Glare Of Deliverance
  • Depravity - Grand Malevolence
  • Opium Warlords - Nembutal
  • Undergang - Aldrig I Livet
  • Persuader - Necromancy
  • Marcin Januszkiewicz - Perfect, Lady Pank
  • Grandson - Death Of An Optimist
  • Misanthropia - Convoy Of Sickness
  • Sculptor - Untold Secrets
  • Nick Cave - Litanies
  • Majestica - A Christmas Carol
  • Hyrgal - Fin De Règne
  • Deafheaven - 10 Years Gone [Live]
  • Paradise Lost - Draconian Times
  • Profanity - Fragments Of Solace
  • Show Me A Dinosaur - Plantgazer
  • The Advent Equation - Remnants Of Oblivion
  • Saurom - Música
  • Molten Chains - Torment Enshrined
  • Absolva - Live In Europe [Live]
  • Moulin Banal - De Misère & D'engelures
  • The Deviant - Rotting Dreams Of Carrion
  • TDW - The Days The Clock Stopped
  • Squealer - Insanity
  • Wheelfall - A Specter Is Haunting The World
  • Stamir - Dirt
  • Arctic Monkeys - Live At The Royal Hall
  • Dawnwalker - Ages
  • Ad Infinitum - Chapter I Revisited
  • Green Druid - At The Maw Of Ruin
  • Tau Cross - Messengers Of Deception
5 grudnia:

  • Impaler - The Great Hereafter

9 grudnia:

  • Royal Hunt - Dystopia
  • Greenmachine - Greenmachine
  • Concerto Moon - Rain Fire

10 grudnia:

  • Airborn - Lizard Secrets: Part Two - Age Of Wonder

Premiery płyt: grudzień 2020

11 grudnia:

  • The Kinks - Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround. Part 1
  • Deeds Of Flesh - Nucleus
  • Riverside - Lost'n'Found - Live in Tilburg
  • Nocte Obducta - Irrlicht (Es Schlägt Dem Mond Ein Kaltes Herz)
  • Phase Reverse - Phase IV: Genocide
  • Yashira - Fail To Be
  • Heads For The Dead - Into The Red
  • Roxette - Bag Of Trix
  • The Goldbricks - 4 pory świąt
  • Blind Guardian - Imaginations From The Other Side

14 grudnia:

  • Akhlys - Melinoë

18 grudnia:

  • Wombbath - Tales Of Madness
  • A Sound Of Thunder - Parallel Eternity
  • Pillory - Scourge On Humanity
  • Grayceon - Mothers Weavers Vultures
  • Iced Earth - Iced Earth
  • Ashes Of Ares - Throne Of Iniquity [EP]

24 grudnia:

  • Beaten To Death - Laat Maar, Deel Vier: Ik Verhuis
