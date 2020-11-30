Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych: grudzień 2020. Na jakie albumy czekamy?

Grudzień przyniesie nam ostatnie rockowe i metalowe premiery płytowe w tym roku. Sprawdź, jakie płyty ukażą się jeszcze w tym roku!
Koniec roku 2020 zbliża się wielkimi krokami. Jednak zanim wymienimy swoje kalendarze, na rynku muzycznym ukaże się jeszcze sporo wydawnictw metalowych i rockowych. Wśród nich znajdziemy jubileuszowe wydania Rammsteina, Paradise Lost, Blind Guardian czy Iced Earth. Nową płytę z wieloma niepublikowanymi dotąd nagraniami wyda także Roxette. Epkę zapowiedział metalowy Soilwork, a już 4 grudnia na sklepowych półkach pojawi się kolejna składanka Męskiego Grania.
Premiery płyt metalowych: grudzień 2020
4 grudnia:
- Rammstein - Herzeleid 25
- Blackmore's Night - Here We Come A-Caroling
- Męskie Granie 2020
- Blackfield - For The Music
- Soilwork - A Whisp Of The Atlantic
- Iron Savior - Skycrest
- Scour - Black [EP]
- Yungblud - Weird!
- Iron Mask - Master Of Masters
- Gama Bomb - Sea Savage
- Genus Ordinis Dei - Glare Of Deliverance
- Depravity - Grand Malevolence
- Opium Warlords - Nembutal
- Undergang - Aldrig I Livet
- Persuader - Necromancy
- Marcin Januszkiewicz - Perfect, Lady Pank
- Grandson - Death Of An Optimist
- Misanthropia - Convoy Of Sickness
- Sculptor - Untold Secrets
- Nick Cave - Litanies
- Majestica - A Christmas Carol
- Hyrgal - Fin De Règne
- Deafheaven - 10 Years Gone [Live]
- Paradise Lost - Draconian Times
- Profanity - Fragments Of Solace
- Show Me A Dinosaur - Plantgazer
- The Advent Equation - Remnants Of Oblivion
- Saurom - Música
- Molten Chains - Torment Enshrined
- Absolva - Live In Europe [Live]
- Moulin Banal - De Misère & D'engelures
- The Deviant - Rotting Dreams Of Carrion
- TDW - The Days The Clock Stopped
- Squealer - Insanity
- Wheelfall - A Specter Is Haunting The World
- Stamir - Dirt
- Arctic Monkeys - Live At The Royal Hall
- Dawnwalker - Ages
- Ad Infinitum - Chapter I Revisited
- Green Druid - At The Maw Of Ruin
- Tau Cross - Messengers Of Deception
5 grudnia:
- Impaler - The Great Hereafter
9 grudnia:
- Royal Hunt - Dystopia
- Greenmachine - Greenmachine
- Concerto Moon - Rain Fire
10 grudnia:
- Airborn - Lizard Secrets: Part Two - Age Of Wonder
Premiery płyt: grudzień 2020
11 grudnia:
- The Kinks - Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround. Part 1
- Deeds Of Flesh - Nucleus
- Riverside - Lost'n'Found - Live in Tilburg
- Nocte Obducta - Irrlicht (Es Schlägt Dem Mond Ein Kaltes Herz)
- Phase Reverse - Phase IV: Genocide
- Yashira - Fail To Be
- Heads For The Dead - Into The Red
- Roxette - Bag Of Trix
- The Goldbricks - 4 pory świąt
- Blind Guardian - Imaginations From The Other Side
14 grudnia:
- Akhlys - Melinoë
18 grudnia:
- Wombbath - Tales Of Madness
- A Sound Of Thunder - Parallel Eternity
- Pillory - Scourge On Humanity
- Grayceon - Mothers Weavers Vultures
- Iced Earth - Iced Earth
- Ashes Of Ares - Throne Of Iniquity [EP]
24 grudnia:
- Beaten To Death - Laat Maar, Deel Vier: Ik Verhuis
