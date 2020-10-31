31.10.2020 11:29

Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych: listopad 2020. Na jakie albumy czekamy?

Listopadowe premiery płyt zapowiadają się bardzo ciekawie. Jakie albumy ujrzą światło dzienne już w przyszłym miesiącu? Sprawdź.

Początek listopada przyniesie nam nowy krążek od jednej z najpopularniejszych wokalistek metalowych na świecie - Tarji. Tego samego dnia płytę wyda także Sólstafir oraz Kult, który zaprezentuje materiał live z występu na Pol'and'Rock Festival 2019. Listopad to także premiera albumu Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons oraz wyczekiwany powrót AC/DC. Nowej płyty w listopadzie doczekają się też fani The Cranberries i New Model Army. Miesiąc zamknie premiera materiału Sodom czy Azarath.

Premiery płyt metalowych: listopad 2020

1 listopada

  • Hell:On - Scythian Stamm

6 listopada

  • Sólstafir - Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love
  • Tarja - From Spirits And Ghosts Score For A Dark Christmas
  • Fates Warning - Long Day Good Night
  • Jeff Scott Soto - Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)
  • Reb Beach - A View From The Inside
  • Lords Of Black - Alchemy Of Souls - Part 1
  • Dark Quarterer - Pompei
  • Eternal Idol - Renaissance
  • Kult - Pol'And'Rock Festival 2019
  • Deluge - Ægo Templo
  • Countless Skies - Glow
  • Shattered Hope - Vespers
  • Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Expelled Into The Unknown Depths Of The Unfathomable
  • Loudblast - Manifesto
  • Void Paradigm - Ultime Pulsation | Demain Brûle
  • Shaidar Logoth - Chapter III: The Void God

7 listopada

  • Anguish Sublime - Maelstrom Imperium

Premiery płyt: listopad 2020

11 listopada

  • Soulskinner - Seven Bowls Of Wrath
  • Rosa Nocturna - Andělé A Bestie
  • Lunatic Soul - Through Shaded Woods
  • Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons - We're The Bastards
  • Keith Richards, The X-Pensive Winos - Live At The Hollywood Palladium

13 listopada

  • Puteraeon - The Cthulhian Pulse: Call From The Dead City
  • Nuclear - Murder Of Crows
  • Katla. - Allt Þetta Helvítis Myrkur
  • AC/DC - Power Up
  • Yungblud - Weird!
  • Soulburn - Noa's D'ark
  • Dehuman Reign - Descending Upon The Oblivious
  • Warfect - Spectre Of Devastation
  • Pyramaze - Epitaph
  • Nibiru - Panspermia
  • Death Dealer - Conquered Lands
  • Novarupta - Marine Snow
  • In Malice's Wake - The Blindness Of Faith
  • Völur - Death Cult
  • Macabre - Carnival Of Killers
  • Of Feather And Bone - Sulfuric Disintegration
  • Thrudvangar - Vegvisir
  • Dark Buddha Rising - Mathreyata
  • Harlott - Detritus Of The Final Age
  • Strydegor - Isolacracy
  • Accuser - Accuser
  • Décembre Noir - The Renaissance Of Hope
  • Disparaged - For Those Enslaved
  • Intervals - Circadian
  • The Cranberries - No Need To Argue
15 listopada

  • Sarcasm - Pot V Raj

18 listopada

  • Darzamat - A Philosopher At The End Of The Universe

20 listopada

  • Killer Be Killed - Reluctant Hero
  • Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds - Idiot Prayer. Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace
  • Iron Maiden - Nights Of The Dead - Legacy Of The Beast, Live in Mexico City
  • Dark Tranquillity - Moment
  • New Model Army - Carnival
  • Hjelvik - Welcome To Hel
  • White Magician - Dealers Of Divinity
  • Light Field Reverie - Another World
  • Tombs - Under Sullen Skies
  • Contrarian - Only Time Will Tell
  • Æolian - The Negationist
  • Communic - Hiding From The World
  • Nader Sadek - The Serapeum
  • Without Mercy - Seismic
  • Avandra - Skylighting
  • Aeternitas - Haunted Minds
  • Ilsa - Preyer
  • Lord Fist - Wilderness Of Hearts
26 listopada

  • Void Moon - The Autumn Throne

27 listopada

  • Sodom - Genesis XIX
  • Hatebreed - Weight Of The False Self
  • Mark Kelly - Mark Kelly's Marathon
  • Azarath - Saint Desecration
  • Darkness - Over And Out
  • Eleine - Dancing In Hell
  • Autumnblaze - Welkin Shores Burning
  • Amahiru - Amahiru
  • Revolting - The Shadow At The World's End
  • Within The Ruins - Black Heart
  • Cadaver - Edder & Bile
  • Nocte Obducta - Irrlicht (Es Schlägt Dem Mond Ein Kaltes Herz)
  • Exarsis - Sentenced To Life
  • Corrupt Moral Altar - Patiently Waiting For Wonderful Things [EP] (2020)
  • Ultimatium - Virtuality
  • Anthenora - Mirrors And Screens
  • Arrayan Path - The Marble Gates To Apeiron
  • James Bourne - Safe Journey Home
  • Shakin' Stevens - Singled Out
  • Ingrina - Siste Lys
  • Glorious Depravity - Ageless Violence
  • Plini - Impulse Voices
  • Furious Trauma - Decade At War

30 listopada

  • Golgata - Tempel
