Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych: listopad 2020. Na jakie albumy czekamy?
Listopadowe premiery płyt zapowiadają się bardzo ciekawie. Jakie albumy ujrzą światło dzienne już w przyszłym miesiącu? Sprawdź.
Początek listopada przyniesie nam nowy krążek od jednej z najpopularniejszych wokalistek metalowych na świecie - Tarji. Tego samego dnia płytę wyda także Sólstafir oraz Kult, który zaprezentuje materiał live z występu na Pol'and'Rock Festival 2019. Listopad to także premiera albumu Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons oraz wyczekiwany powrót AC/DC. Nowej płyty w listopadzie doczekają się też fani The Cranberries i New Model Army. Miesiąc zamknie premiera materiału Sodom czy Azarath.
Premiery płyt metalowych: listopad 2020
1 listopada
- Hell:On - Scythian Stamm
6 listopada
- Sólstafir - Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love
- Tarja - From Spirits And Ghosts Score For A Dark Christmas
- Fates Warning - Long Day Good Night
- Jeff Scott Soto - Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)
- Reb Beach - A View From The Inside
- Lords Of Black - Alchemy Of Souls - Part 1
- Dark Quarterer - Pompei
- Eternal Idol - Renaissance
- Kult - Pol'And'Rock Festival 2019
- Deluge - Ægo Templo
- Countless Skies - Glow
- Shattered Hope - Vespers
- Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Expelled Into The Unknown Depths Of The Unfathomable
- Loudblast - Manifesto
- Void Paradigm - Ultime Pulsation | Demain Brûle
- Shaidar Logoth - Chapter III: The Void God
7 listopada
- Anguish Sublime - Maelstrom Imperium
11 listopada
- Soulskinner - Seven Bowls Of Wrath
- Rosa Nocturna - Andělé A Bestie
- Lunatic Soul - Through Shaded Woods
- Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons - We're The Bastards
- Keith Richards, The X-Pensive Winos - Live At The Hollywood Palladium
13 listopada
- Puteraeon - The Cthulhian Pulse: Call From The Dead City
- Nuclear - Murder Of Crows
- Katla. - Allt Þetta Helvítis Myrkur
- AC/DC - Power Up
- Yungblud - Weird!
- Soulburn - Noa's D'ark
- Dehuman Reign - Descending Upon The Oblivious
- Warfect - Spectre Of Devastation
- Pyramaze - Epitaph
- Nibiru - Panspermia
- Death Dealer - Conquered Lands
- Novarupta - Marine Snow
- In Malice's Wake - The Blindness Of Faith
- Völur - Death Cult
- Macabre - Carnival Of Killers
- Of Feather And Bone - Sulfuric Disintegration
- Thrudvangar - Vegvisir
- Dark Buddha Rising - Mathreyata
- Harlott - Detritus Of The Final Age
- Strydegor - Isolacracy
- Accuser - Accuser
- Décembre Noir - The Renaissance Of Hope
- Disparaged - For Those Enslaved
- Intervals - Circadian
- The Cranberries - No Need To Argue
15 listopada
- Sarcasm - Pot V Raj
18 listopada
- Darzamat - A Philosopher At The End Of The Universe
20 listopada
- Killer Be Killed - Reluctant Hero
- Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds - Idiot Prayer. Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace
- Iron Maiden - Nights Of The Dead - Legacy Of The Beast, Live in Mexico City
- Dark Tranquillity - Moment
- New Model Army - Carnival
- Hjelvik - Welcome To Hel
- White Magician - Dealers Of Divinity
- Light Field Reverie - Another World
- Tombs - Under Sullen Skies
- Contrarian - Only Time Will Tell
- Æolian - The Negationist
- Communic - Hiding From The World
- Nader Sadek - The Serapeum
- Without Mercy - Seismic
- Avandra - Skylighting
- Aeternitas - Haunted Minds
- Ilsa - Preyer
- Lord Fist - Wilderness Of Hearts
26 listopada
- Void Moon - The Autumn Throne
27 listopada
- Sodom - Genesis XIX
- Hatebreed - Weight Of The False Self
- Mark Kelly - Mark Kelly's Marathon
- Azarath - Saint Desecration
- Darkness - Over And Out
- Eleine - Dancing In Hell
- Autumnblaze - Welkin Shores Burning
- Amahiru - Amahiru
- Revolting - The Shadow At The World's End
- Within The Ruins - Black Heart
- Cadaver - Edder & Bile
- Nocte Obducta - Irrlicht (Es Schlägt Dem Mond Ein Kaltes Herz)
- Exarsis - Sentenced To Life
- Corrupt Moral Altar - Patiently Waiting For Wonderful Things [EP] (2020)
- Ultimatium - Virtuality
- Anthenora - Mirrors And Screens
- Arrayan Path - The Marble Gates To Apeiron
- James Bourne - Safe Journey Home
- Shakin' Stevens - Singled Out
- Ingrina - Siste Lys
- Glorious Depravity - Ageless Violence
- Plini - Impulse Voices
- Furious Trauma - Decade At War
30 listopada
- Golgata - Tempel