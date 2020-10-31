Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych: listopad 2020. Na jakie albumy czekamy?

Początek listopada przyniesie nam nowy krążek od jednej z najpopularniejszych wokalistek metalowych na świecie - Tarji. Tego samego dnia płytę wyda także Sólstafir oraz Kult, który zaprezentuje materiał live z występu na Pol'and'Rock Festival 2019. Listopad to także premiera albumu Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons oraz wyczekiwany powrót AC/DC. Nowej płyty w listopadzie doczekają się też fani The Cranberries i New Model Army. Miesiąc zamknie premiera materiału Sodom czy Azarath.

Premiery płyt metalowych: listopad 2020

1 listopada

Hell:On - Scythian Stamm

6 listopada

Sólstafir - Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love

Tarja - From Spirits And Ghosts Score For A Dark Christmas

Fates Warning - Long Day Good Night

Jeff Scott Soto - Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)

Reb Beach - A View From The Inside

Lords Of Black - Alchemy Of Souls - Part 1

Dark Quarterer - Pompei

Eternal Idol - Renaissance

Kult - Pol'And'Rock Festival 2019

Deluge - Ægo Templo

Countless Skies - Glow

Shattered Hope - Vespers

Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Expelled Into The Unknown Depths Of The Unfathomable

Loudblast - Manifesto

Void Paradigm - Ultime Pulsation | Demain Brûle

Shaidar Logoth - Chapter III: The Void God

7 listopada

Anguish Sublime - Maelstrom Imperium

Premiery płyt: listopad 2020

11 listopada

Soulskinner - Seven Bowls Of Wrath

Rosa Nocturna - Andělé A Bestie

Lunatic Soul - Through Shaded Woods

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons - We're The Bastards

Keith Richards, The X-Pensive Winos - Live At The Hollywood Palladium

13 listopada

Puteraeon - The Cthulhian Pulse: Call From The Dead City

Nuclear - Murder Of Crows

Katla. - Allt Þetta Helvítis Myrkur

AC/DC - Power Up

Yungblud - Weird!

Soulburn - Noa's D'ark

Dehuman Reign - Descending Upon The Oblivious

Warfect - Spectre Of Devastation

Pyramaze - Epitaph

Nibiru - Panspermia

Death Dealer - Conquered Lands

Novarupta - Marine Snow

In Malice's Wake - The Blindness Of Faith

Völur - Death Cult

Macabre - Carnival Of Killers

Of Feather And Bone - Sulfuric Disintegration

Thrudvangar - Vegvisir

Dark Buddha Rising - Mathreyata

Harlott - Detritus Of The Final Age

Strydegor - Isolacracy

Accuser - Accuser

Décembre Noir - The Renaissance Of Hope

Disparaged - For Those Enslaved

Intervals - Circadian

The Cranberries - No Need To Argue

15 listopada

Sarcasm - Pot V Raj

18 listopada

Darzamat - A Philosopher At The End Of The Universe

20 listopada

Killer Be Killed - Reluctant Hero

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds - Idiot Prayer. Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace

Iron Maiden - Nights Of The Dead - Legacy Of The Beast, Live in Mexico City

Dark Tranquillity - Moment

New Model Army - Carnival

Hjelvik - Welcome To Hel

White Magician - Dealers Of Divinity

Light Field Reverie - Another World

Tombs - Under Sullen Skies

Contrarian - Only Time Will Tell

Æolian - The Negationist

Communic - Hiding From The World

Nader Sadek - The Serapeum

Without Mercy - Seismic

Avandra - Skylighting

Aeternitas - Haunted Minds

Ilsa - Preyer

Lord Fist - Wilderness Of Hearts

26 listopada

Void Moon - The Autumn Throne

27 listopada

Sodom - Genesis XIX

Hatebreed - Weight Of The False Self

Mark Kelly - Mark Kelly's Marathon

Azarath - Saint Desecration

Darkness - Over And Out

Eleine - Dancing In Hell

Autumnblaze - Welkin Shores Burning

Amahiru - Amahiru

Revolting - The Shadow At The World's End

Within The Ruins - Black Heart

Cadaver - Edder & Bile

Nocte Obducta - Irrlicht (Es Schlägt Dem Mond Ein Kaltes Herz)

Exarsis - Sentenced To Life

Corrupt Moral Altar - Patiently Waiting For Wonderful Things [EP] (2020)

Ultimatium - Virtuality

Anthenora - Mirrors And Screens

Arrayan Path - The Marble Gates To Apeiron

James Bourne - Safe Journey Home

Shakin' Stevens - Singled Out

Ingrina - Siste Lys

Glorious Depravity - Ageless Violence

Plini - Impulse Voices

Furious Trauma - Decade At War

30 listopada