Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych: październik 2020. Na jakie albumy czekamy?
Październikowe premiery płyt zapowiadają się bardzo ciekawie. Jakie albumy ujrzą światło dzienne już w przyszłym miesiącu? Sprawdź.
Jesień wystartowała pełną parą. Na dworze robi się coraz chłodniej, częściej pada, a fani muzyki wreszcie mają więcej czasu na słuchanie nowości z kanapy. A w październiku będzie czego słuchać. Już na początku miesiąca ukażą się płyty Luxtorpedy, Coreya Taylora, Bon Jovi czy Roberta Planta. Nie zawiodą się też fani ekstremy, którzy dostaną nowe wydawnictwo od Anaal Nathrakh czy Enslaved. Październik to też sporo polskich wydawnictw. Płyty zapowiedziała między innymi formacja Dr Misio oraz Maciej Maleńczuk.
Premiery płyt rockowych i metalowych: październik 2020
1 października:
- Luxtorpeda - Anno Domini MMXX
2 października:
- Roger Waters - Us + Them
- Enslaved - Utgard
- Robert Plant - Digging Deep: Subterranea
- Amaranthe - Manifest
- Isengard - Vårjevndøgn
- Corey Taylor - CMFT
- Bon Jovi - 2020
- Nightmare - Aeternam
- Iron Angel - Emerald Eyes
- Six Feet Under - Nightmares Of The Decomposed
- Sumac - May You Be Held
- Maciej Maleńczuk - Klauzula sumienia
- Viikate - Rillumarei!
- Anaal Nathrakh - Endarkenment
- Sarcoptes - Plague Hymns [EP]
- Trident - North
- The Jaded Hearts Club - You've Always Been Here
- MyGrain - V
- Bliss Of Flesh - Tyrant
- Amiensus - Abreaction
- Gorephilia - In The Eye Of Nothing
- Toadeater - Bit To Ewigen Daogen
- Monsterworks - Malignment
- Briqueville - Quelle
- Nachtblut - Vanitas
- Vanik - III
5 października:
- Helion Prime - Question Everything
9 października:
- Necrophobic - Dawn Of The Damned
- DevilDriver - Dealing With Demons I
- Snowy White - Something On Me
- Crippled Black Phoenix - Ellengæst
- Blue Öyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
- Venom Prison - Primeval
- Hellripper - The Affair Of The Poisons
- Ascension Of The Watchers - Apocrypha
- Five Finger Death Punch - A Decade Of Destruction. Volume 2
- Skald - Vikings Memories
- Dr Misio - Strach XXI wieku
- Yatra - All Is Lost
- Ixion - L'Adieu Aux Etoiles
- The Unguided - Father Shadow
- DGM - Tragic Separation
- In Cauda Venenum - G.O.H.E.
- Dysylumn - Cosmogonie
10 października:
- Foul Body Autopsy - Consumed By Black Thoughts
16 października:
- Benediction - Scriptures
- Maladie - The Grand Aversion
- Wayfarer - A Romance With Violence
- Aphonic Threnody - The Great Hatred
- Ian Dury - Hit Me! The Best Of Ian Dury
- Infera Bruo - Rites Of The Nameless
- Sons Of Otis - Isolation
- Spirit Adrift - Enlightened In Eternity
- Nightstryke - Storm Of Steel
- Chaos Divine - Legacies
- Everything In Slow Motion - Influence
- Furies - Fortune's Gate
21 października:
- Mors Principium Est - Seven
- Agon - Hollowed Lake
22 października:
- Korpsesoturi - Korpskrist
23 października:
- Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea
- Nothing But Thieves - Moral Panic
- Bruce Springsteen - Letter To You
- Pallbearer - Forgotten Days
- Mörk Gryning - Hinsides Vrede
- Sevendust - Blood & Stone
- Red Moon Architect - Emptiness Weighs The Most
- Zeal & Ardor - Wake Of A Nation [EP]
- Soul Secret - Blue Light Cage
- Raging Speedhorn - Hard To Kill
- Armored Saint - Punching The Sky
- Defecto - Duality
- Dehuman Reign - Descending Upon The Oblivious
- Atlases - Woe Portrait
- Leaves' Eyes - The Last Viking
- Celestial Season - The Secret Teachings
- Crown - The End Of All Things
30 października:
- Convulse - Deathstar
- Draconian - Under A Godless Veil
- Evildead - United $tate$ Of Anarchy
- Mr. Bungle - The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo
- Svartsyn - Requiem
- Them - Return To Hemmersmoor
- Xeno - Sojourn
- Occult Burial - Burning Eerie Lore
- Stälker - Black Majik Terror
- Insidious Disease - After Death