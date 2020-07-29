Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych: sierpień 2020. Na jakie albumy czekamy?
Metallica, Deep Purple, Avatar i wielu, wielu innych. Jakie płyty doczekają się premier w sierpniu 2020? Sprawdźcie!
Ostatni miesiąc lata pod względem nowości płytowych prezentuje się naprawdę zachęcająco. 7 sierpnia ukaże się najnowsze wydawnictwo gigantów rocka - Deep Purple, tego samego dnia nowy materiał zaprezentuje też młodsze pokolenie - szwedzki Avatar. W połowie miesiąca fani Biffy Clyro będą mogli wsłuchiwać się w dźwięki wyczekiwanego "A Celebration Of Endings", a chwilę później krążek wyda grupa Blues Pills, która miała być gościem specjalnym podczas tegorocznej Gali Antyradia, odwołanej ze względu na pandemię.
Zakończenie miesiąca będzie równie huczne muzycznie. 28 sierpnia ukaże się druga w historii płyta Metalliki nagrana z orkiestrą. "S&M2" będzie można nabyć aż w 10 wersjach. Ponadto nowy materiał zaoferuje słuchaczom metalowa formacja Ulver.
Premiery płyt rockowych i metalowych: sierpień 2020
1 sierpnia:
- Disconnect - Towards Peace
3 sierpnia:
- Adversarius - In Nomine Draconis Inferni
6 sierpnia:
- Megascavenger - Songs In The Key Of Madness
7 sierpnia:
- Deep Purple - Whoosh!
- Onslaught - Generation Antichrist
- Avatar - Hunter Gatherer
- Temple Nightside - Pillars Of Damnation
- Nyktophobia - What Lasts Forever
- Orbit Culture - Nija
- Steve Von Till - No Wilderness Deep Enough
- Black Crown Initiate - Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape
- Stillbirth - Revive The Throne
- Scars - Predatory
- Misery Signals - Ultraviolet
- Vassafor - To The Death
- Selbst - Relatos De Angustia
- Obsecration - Onwards The Mystic Paths Of The Dead
12 sierpnia:
- Within Destruction - Yōkai
14 sierpnia:
- Robby Krieger - The Ritual Begins At Sundown
- Atræ Bilis - Divinihility
- Biffy Clyro - A Celebration Of Endings
- Primitive Man - Immersion
- Ingested - Where Only Gods May Tread
- Nug - Alter Ego
15 sierpnia:
- Prosanctus Inferi - Hypnotic Blood Art
19 sierpnia:
- Crimson Wind - Beyond The Gates
21 sierpnia:
- Blues Pills - Holy Moly!
- Incantation - Sect Of Vile Divinities
- Unleash The Archers - Abyss
- Mercyless - The Mother Of All Plagues
- Voracious Scourge - In Death
- Veonity - Sorrows
- Brimstone Coven - Woes Of A Mortal Earth
- Mad Max - Stormchild Rising
- Atramentus - Stygian
- Self Hypnosis - Contagion Of Despair
- Ars Magna Umbrae - Apotheosis
- Vicious Rumors - Celebration Decay
- Reasons Behind - Project: M.I.S.T.
- Cytotoxin - Nuklearth
- Töxik Death - Sepulchral Demons
- Possession - Disentombed Manifestations
28 sierpnia:
- Metallica - S&M2 [Live]
- Ulver - Flowers Of Evil
- Poema Arcanus - Stardust Solitude
- Vanishing Point - Dead Elysium
- Nonexist - Like The Fearless Hunter
- Necrot - Mortal
- Manticora - To Live To Kill To Live