Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych w czerwcu 2020. Na jakie albumy czekamy?

Czerwiec 2020 zaowocuje licznymi premierami płytowymi z metalowego i rockowego podwórka. Sprawdź, jakie albumy już wkrótce ujrzą światło dzienne.

Czerwiec 2020 rozpocznie się z muzycznym przytupem. Już 5 dnia letniego miesiąca będzie miała miejsce wyczekiwana premiera albumu Kazika Staszewskiego "Zaraza". Dobę później z kolei będziemy mogli posłuchać nowego materiału kapeli Above Aurora. Czerwiec to też klimatyczne nowości od Airbag oraz nowy krążek z obozu Lamb Of God. Fani nieśmiertelnych rockowych wokalistów ucieszą się z premiery albumu Boba Dylana, a najnowszy box płytowy zaprezentuje Depeche Mode.

Premiery płyt rockowych i metalowych - czerwiec 2020

4 czerwca:

  • Zmey Gorynich - Devilish Dances

5 czerwca:

  • Haken - Virus
  • Kazik - Zaraza
  • All Time Low - Wake Up, Sunshine
  • The Sword - Conquest Of Kingdoms
  • Death Courier - Necrotic Verses
  • 16 - Dream Squasher
  • Make Them Suffer - How To Survive A Funeral
  • The Ghost Inside - The Ghost Inside
  • End - Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face

6 czerwca:

  • Above Aurora - The Shrine Of Deterioration

12 czerwca:

  • House of Lords - New World - New Eyes
  • Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall - We Are the Night
  • Aversions Crown - Hell Will Come For Us All
  • Paralydium - Worlds Beyond
  • BPMD - American Made
  • Behold The Arctopus - Hapeleptic Overtrove
  • Michael Angelo Batio - More Machine Than Man
  • Smackbound - 20/20
  • Ulthar - Providence
  • Aksak Maboul - Figures
  • Anonymus - La Bestia
15 czerwca:

  • Sxuperion - Omniscient Pulse

17 czerwca:

  • Medicated - Descension

18 czerwca:

  • Aversio Humanitatis - Behold The Silent Dwellers

19 czerwca:

  • Airbag - A Day At The Beach
  • Lamb Of God - Lamb Of God
  • Beyond The Black - Horizons
  • Hail Spirit Noir - Eden In Reverse
  • The Moon And The Nightspirit - Aether
  • Atavist - III: Absolution
  • Vampire - Rex
  • Kall - Brand
  • Protest The Hero - Palimpsest
  • Eisregen - Leblos
  • Stygian Crown - Stygian Crown
  • Mushroomhead - A Wonderful Life
  • Vile Creature - Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!
  • Bob Dylan - Rough And Rowdy Ways
  • Cro-Mags - In The Beginning
  • The Bishop Of Hexen - The Death Masquerade
  • Nexion - Seven Oracles

22 czerwca:

  • Ofermod - Pentagrammaton
  • Al-Namrood - Wala'at

24 czerwca:

  • Carach Angren - Franckensteina Strataemontanus

26 czerwca:

  • Lantern - Dimensions
  • Fellwarden - Wreathed In Mourncloud
  • Depeche Mode - SPiRiTS IN THE FOREST
  • Acherontas - Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions
  • Hornwood Fell - Cursed Thoughts
  • Exocrine - Maelstrom
  • Wino - Forever Gone
  • Pyrrhon - Abscess Time
  • Irae - Lurking In The Depths
  • Pale Divine - Consequence Of Time
  • Paysage d'Hiver - Im Wald
  • OHHMS - Close
  • Neptunian Maximalism - Éons
  • Long Distance Calling - How Do We Want To Live?
  • Kenziner - Phoenix
  • Fordomth - Is, Qui Mortem Audit
  • Falconer - From A Dying Ember
  • Creature (FRA) - Ex Cathedra
  • Pessimist - Holdout
  • Mantar - Grungetown Hooligans II
  • Thecodontion - Supercontinent
  • VoidCeremony - Entropic Reflections Continuum: D
  • Thunderslave - Unchain The Night

27 czerwca:

  • Entartung - Maleficae Artes

29 czerwca:

  • Sickening Horror - Chaos Revamped
Joanna Chojnacka
