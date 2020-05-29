Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych w czerwcu 2020. Na jakie albumy czekamy?

Czerwiec 2020 rozpocznie się z muzycznym przytupem. Już 5 dnia letniego miesiąca będzie miała miejsce wyczekiwana premiera albumu Kazika Staszewskiego "Zaraza". Dobę później z kolei będziemy mogli posłuchać nowego materiału kapeli Above Aurora. Czerwiec to też klimatyczne nowości od Airbag oraz nowy krążek z obozu Lamb Of God. Fani nieśmiertelnych rockowych wokalistów ucieszą się z premiery albumu Boba Dylana, a najnowszy box płytowy zaprezentuje Depeche Mode.

Premiery płyt rockowych i metalowych - czerwiec 2020

4 czerwca:

Zmey Gorynich - Devilish Dances

5 czerwca:

Haken - Virus

Kazik - Zaraza

All Time Low - Wake Up, Sunshine

The Sword - Conquest Of Kingdoms

Death Courier - Necrotic Verses

16 - Dream Squasher

Make Them Suffer - How To Survive A Funeral

The Ghost Inside - The Ghost Inside

End - Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face

6 czerwca:

Above Aurora - The Shrine Of Deterioration

12 czerwca:

House of Lords - New World - New Eyes

Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall - We Are the Night

Aversions Crown - Hell Will Come For Us All

Paralydium - Worlds Beyond

BPMD - American Made

Behold The Arctopus - Hapeleptic Overtrove

Michael Angelo Batio - More Machine Than Man

Smackbound - 20/20

Ulthar - Providence

Aksak Maboul - Figures

Anonymus - La Bestia

15 czerwca:

Sxuperion - Omniscient Pulse

17 czerwca:

Medicated - Descension

18 czerwca:

Aversio Humanitatis - Behold The Silent Dwellers

19 czerwca:

Airbag - A Day At The Beach

Lamb Of God - Lamb Of God

Beyond The Black - Horizons

Hail Spirit Noir - Eden In Reverse

The Moon And The Nightspirit - Aether

Atavist - III: Absolution

Vampire - Rex

Kall - Brand

Protest The Hero - Palimpsest

Eisregen - Leblos

Stygian Crown - Stygian Crown

Mushroomhead - A Wonderful Life

Vile Creature - Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!

Bob Dylan - Rough And Rowdy Ways

Cro-Mags - In The Beginning

The Bishop Of Hexen - The Death Masquerade

Nexion - Seven Oracles

22 czerwca:

Ofermod - Pentagrammaton

Al-Namrood - Wala'at

24 czerwca:

Carach Angren - Franckensteina Strataemontanus

26 czerwca:

Lantern - Dimensions

Fellwarden - Wreathed In Mourncloud

Depeche Mode - SPiRiTS IN THE FOREST

Acherontas - Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions

Hornwood Fell - Cursed Thoughts

Exocrine - Maelstrom

Wino - Forever Gone

Pyrrhon - Abscess Time

Irae - Lurking In The Depths

Pale Divine - Consequence Of Time

Paysage d'Hiver - Im Wald

OHHMS - Close

Neptunian Maximalism - Éons

Long Distance Calling - How Do We Want To Live?

Kenziner - Phoenix

Fordomth - Is, Qui Mortem Audit

Falconer - From A Dying Ember

Creature (FRA) - Ex Cathedra

Pessimist - Holdout

Mantar - Grungetown Hooligans II

Thecodontion - Supercontinent

VoidCeremony - Entropic Reflections Continuum: D

Thunderslave - Unchain The Night

27 czerwca:

Entartung - Maleficae Artes

29 czerwca: