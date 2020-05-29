Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych w czerwcu 2020. Na jakie albumy czekamy?
Czerwiec 2020 zaowocuje licznymi premierami płytowymi z metalowego i rockowego podwórka. Sprawdź, jakie albumy już wkrótce ujrzą światło dzienne.
Czerwiec 2020 rozpocznie się z muzycznym przytupem. Już 5 dnia letniego miesiąca będzie miała miejsce wyczekiwana premiera albumu Kazika Staszewskiego "Zaraza". Dobę później z kolei będziemy mogli posłuchać nowego materiału kapeli Above Aurora. Czerwiec to też klimatyczne nowości od Airbag oraz nowy krążek z obozu Lamb Of God. Fani nieśmiertelnych rockowych wokalistów ucieszą się z premiery albumu Boba Dylana, a najnowszy box płytowy zaprezentuje Depeche Mode.
Premiery płyt rockowych i metalowych - czerwiec 2020
4 czerwca:
- Zmey Gorynich - Devilish Dances
5 czerwca:
- Haken - Virus
- Kazik - Zaraza
- All Time Low - Wake Up, Sunshine
- The Sword - Conquest Of Kingdoms
- Death Courier - Necrotic Verses
- 16 - Dream Squasher
- Make Them Suffer - How To Survive A Funeral
- The Ghost Inside - The Ghost Inside
- End - Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face
6 czerwca:
- Above Aurora - The Shrine Of Deterioration
12 czerwca:
- House of Lords - New World - New Eyes
- Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall - We Are the Night
- Aversions Crown - Hell Will Come For Us All
- Paralydium - Worlds Beyond
- BPMD - American Made
- Behold The Arctopus - Hapeleptic Overtrove
- Michael Angelo Batio - More Machine Than Man
- Smackbound - 20/20
- Ulthar - Providence
- Aksak Maboul - Figures
- Anonymus - La Bestia
15 czerwca:
- Sxuperion - Omniscient Pulse
17 czerwca:
- Medicated - Descension
18 czerwca:
- Aversio Humanitatis - Behold The Silent Dwellers
19 czerwca:
- Airbag - A Day At The Beach
- Lamb Of God - Lamb Of God
- Beyond The Black - Horizons
- Hail Spirit Noir - Eden In Reverse
- The Moon And The Nightspirit - Aether
- Atavist - III: Absolution
- Vampire - Rex
- Kall - Brand
- Protest The Hero - Palimpsest
- Eisregen - Leblos
- Stygian Crown - Stygian Crown
- Mushroomhead - A Wonderful Life
- Vile Creature - Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!
- Bob Dylan - Rough And Rowdy Ways
- Cro-Mags - In The Beginning
- The Bishop Of Hexen - The Death Masquerade
- Nexion - Seven Oracles
22 czerwca:
- Ofermod - Pentagrammaton
- Al-Namrood - Wala'at
24 czerwca:
- Carach Angren - Franckensteina Strataemontanus
26 czerwca:
- Lantern - Dimensions
- Fellwarden - Wreathed In Mourncloud
- Depeche Mode - SPiRiTS IN THE FOREST
- Acherontas - Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions
- Hornwood Fell - Cursed Thoughts
- Exocrine - Maelstrom
- Wino - Forever Gone
- Pyrrhon - Abscess Time
- Irae - Lurking In The Depths
- Pale Divine - Consequence Of Time
- Paysage d'Hiver - Im Wald
- OHHMS - Close
- Neptunian Maximalism - Éons
- Long Distance Calling - How Do We Want To Live?
- Kenziner - Phoenix
- Fordomth - Is, Qui Mortem Audit
- Falconer - From A Dying Ember
- Creature (FRA) - Ex Cathedra
- Pessimist - Holdout
- Mantar - Grungetown Hooligans II
- Thecodontion - Supercontinent
- VoidCeremony - Entropic Reflections Continuum: D
- Thunderslave - Unchain The Night
27 czerwca:
- Entartung - Maleficae Artes
29 czerwca:
- Sickening Horror - Chaos Revamped