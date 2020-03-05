Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych w marcu 2020. Na jakie albumy czekamy?
Marzec 2020 zaowocuje licznymi premierami płytowymi z metalowego i rockowego podwórka. Sprawdź, jakie albumy już wkrótce ujrzą światło dzienne.
Marzec 2020 zapowiada się bogato, jeśli chodzi o premiery płyt rockowych i metalowych. Na początku miesiąca swoim nowym wydawnictwem podzieli się między innymi doomowy My Dying Bride i rapcore'owy Body Count. Fani grzeczniejszego, alternatywnego brzmienia mogą sięgnąć po nowy album polskiej formacji Coals. Kolejne tygodnie marca przyniosą nam nowe dzieła ikony black metalu - Burzum, hardcorepunkowego Code Orange i darkfolkowego King Dude.
Fani folku ucieszą się także z nowego materiału Myrkur oraz Me And That Man. Wyczekiwana płyta lidera Behemotha ukaże się już 27 marca. Tego samego dnia kolejnego wydawnictwa ulubionej kapeli doczekają się fani Pearl Jam oraz formacji Candlemass, która po dobrze przyjętym zeszłorocznym longplayu postanowiła szybko powrócić z epką.
Premiery płyt rockowych i metalowych marzec 2020
6 marca 2020:
- My Dying Bride - The Ghost Of Orion
- Trauma - Ominous Black
- Body Count - Carnivore
- Crematory - Unbroken
- Bars and Melody - Sadboi
- Inside Again - Nightmode
- Coals - Docusoap
- Allen/Olzon - Worlds Apart
- Voodoo Six - Simulation Game
- Burning Witches - Dance With The Devil
- Tulus - Old Old Death
- Wombbath - Choirs Of The Fallen
- Almanac - Rush Of Death
- Vredehammer - Viperous
- Semblant - Obscura
- Scarab - Martyrs Of The Storm
- Elixir - Voyage Of The Eagle'
- An Evening With Knives - Sense Of Gravity
- Cardinals Folly - Defying The Righteous Way
- Ross The Boss - Born Of Fire
- Azure Emote - The Third Perspective
11 marca 2020:
- Christian Muenzner - Path Of The Hero
13 marca 2020:
- King Dude - Full Virgo Moon
- Burzum - Thulêan Mysteries
- Wolf - Feeding The Machine
- Ambush - Infidel
- Vulcano - Eye In Hell
- Code Orange - Underneath
- Imperial Child - Compass Of Evil
- Huntsmen - Mandala Of Fear
- Lychgate - Also Sprach Futura [EP]
- Cocorosie - Put The Shine On
- Pestifer - Expanding Oblivion
- Smoulder - Dream Quest Ends [EP]
- The Unity - Pride
- In The Fire - The Living Horror Show
- Feastem - Graveyard Earth
- Khost - Buried Steel
16 marca 2020:
- Hyperdontia - Excreted From The Flesh [EP]
19 marca 2020:
- David Reece - Cacophony Of Souls
20 marca 2020:
- Lucifer - Lucifer III
- Medico Peste - The Black Bile
- Myrkur - Folkesange
- Heaven Shall Burn - Of Truth & Sacrifice
- Stach Bukowski - Czerwony SUV
- Siena Root - The Secret Of Our Time
- Hexvessel - Kindred
- Overcharge - Metalpunx
- White Stones - Kuarahy
- Grift - Budet
- Hyborian - Volume II
- Master Boot Record - Floppy Disk Overdrive
- Ivanhoe - Blood And Gold
- The Prophecy²³ - Fresh Metal
- Redwood Hill - Ender
- Thanatos - Violent Death Rituals
21 marca 2020:
- Tethra - Empire Of The Void
27 marca 2020:
- Me And That Man - New Man, New Songs, Same Shit. Volume 1
- Pearl Jam - Gigaton
- In This Moment - Mother
- Candlemass - The Pendulum [EP]
- 5 Seconds Of Summer - Calm
- Igorrr - Spirituality And Distortion
- Wake - Devouring Ruin
- In Extremo - Kompass Zur Sonne
- Temple Of Void - The World That Was
- The Birthday Massacre - Diamonds
- Intense - Songs Of A Broken Future
- Deranged - Deeds Of Ruthless Violence
- Macbeth - Gedankenwächter
- Aeternam - Al Qassam
- Telepathy - Burn Embrace
- Amnutseba - Emanatism
- Welicoruss - Siberian Heathen Horde
- Velnias - Scion Of Aether
30 marca 2020:
- Tesa - C O N T R O L
