Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych w marcu 2020. Na jakie albumy czekamy?

Marzec 2020 zapowiada się bogato, jeśli chodzi o premiery płyt rockowych i metalowych. Na początku miesiąca swoim nowym wydawnictwem podzieli się między innymi doomowy My Dying Bride i rapcore'owy Body Count. Fani grzeczniejszego, alternatywnego brzmienia mogą sięgnąć po nowy album polskiej formacji Coals. Kolejne tygodnie marca przyniosą nam nowe dzieła ikony black metalu - Burzum, hardcorepunkowego Code Orange i darkfolkowego King Dude.

Fani folku ucieszą się także z nowego materiału Myrkur oraz Me And That Man. Wyczekiwana płyta lidera Behemotha ukaże się już 27 marca. Tego samego dnia kolejnego wydawnictwa ulubionej kapeli doczekają się fani Pearl Jam oraz formacji Candlemass, która po dobrze przyjętym zeszłorocznym longplayu postanowiła szybko powrócić z epką.

Premiery płyt rockowych i metalowych marzec 2020

6 marca 2020:

My Dying Bride - The Ghost Of Orion

Trauma - Ominous Black

Body Count - Carnivore

Crematory - Unbroken

Bars and Melody - Sadboi

Inside Again - Nightmode

Coals - Docusoap

Allen/Olzon - Worlds Apart

Voodoo Six - Simulation Game

Burning Witches - Dance With The Devil

Tulus - Old Old Death

Wombbath - Choirs Of The Fallen

Almanac - Rush Of Death

Vredehammer - Viperous

Semblant - Obscura

Scarab - Martyrs Of The Storm

Elixir - Voyage Of The Eagle'

An Evening With Knives - Sense Of Gravity

Cardinals Folly - Defying The Righteous Way

Ross The Boss - Born Of Fire

Azure Emote - The Third Perspective

11 marca 2020:

Christian Muenzner - Path Of The Hero

13 marca 2020:

King Dude - Full Virgo Moon

Burzum - Thulêan Mysteries

Wolf - Feeding The Machine

Ambush - Infidel

Vulcano - Eye In Hell

Code Orange - Underneath

Imperial Child - Compass Of Evil

Huntsmen - Mandala Of Fear

Lychgate - Also Sprach Futura [EP]

Cocorosie - Put The Shine On

Pestifer - Expanding Oblivion

Smoulder - Dream Quest Ends [EP]

The Unity - Pride

In The Fire - The Living Horror Show

Feastem - Graveyard Earth

Khost - Buried Steel

16 marca 2020:

Hyperdontia - Excreted From The Flesh [EP]

19 marca 2020:

David Reece - Cacophony Of Souls

20 marca 2020:

Lucifer - Lucifer III

Medico Peste - The Black Bile

Myrkur - Folkesange

Heaven Shall Burn - Of Truth & Sacrifice

Stach Bukowski - Czerwony SUV

Siena Root - The Secret Of Our Time

Hexvessel - Kindred

Overcharge - Metalpunx

White Stones - Kuarahy

Grift - Budet

Hyborian - Volume II

Master Boot Record - Floppy Disk Overdrive

Ivanhoe - Blood And Gold

The Prophecy²³ - Fresh Metal

Redwood Hill - Ender

Thanatos - Violent Death Rituals

21 marca 2020:

Tethra - Empire Of The Void

27 marca 2020:

Me And That Man - New Man, New Songs, Same Shit. Volume 1

Pearl Jam - Gigaton

In This Moment - Mother

Candlemass - The Pendulum [EP]

5 Seconds Of Summer - Calm

Igorrr - Spirituality And Distortion

Wake - Devouring Ruin

In Extremo - Kompass Zur Sonne

Temple Of Void - The World That Was

The Birthday Massacre - Diamonds

Intense - Songs Of A Broken Future

Deranged - Deeds Of Ruthless Violence

Macbeth - Gedankenwächter

Aeternam - Al Qassam

Telepathy - Burn Embrace

Amnutseba - Emanatism

Welicoruss - Siberian Heathen Horde

Velnias - Scion Of Aether

30 marca 2020:

Tesa - C O N T R O L

