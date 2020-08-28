Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych: wrzesień 2020. Na jakie albumy czekamy?

Już na początku września do sprzedaży trafi album "Vertigo" coverbandu Zakk Sabbath. Tego samego dnia nastąpi premiera chrześcijańskiego materiału od Stryper. Nadchodzącego miesiąca wyczekują także fani Mastodon oraz Marilyna Mansona, premiery płyt obu zespołów zaplanowano na 11 września. Natomiast najciekawszym polskim wydawnictwem września wydaje się być "Into Certain Death" krakowskiej formacji Ragehammer.

Premiery płyt rockowych i metalowych: wrzesień 2020

4 września:

Zakk Sabbath - Vertigo

The Pineapple Thief - Versions Of The Truth

All Them Witches - Nothing As The Deal

Stryper - Even The Devil Believes

Dead Lord - Surrender

Oceans Of Slumber - Oceans Of Slumber

Celeste - Celeste

Omega Diatribe - Metanoia

Serpent Omega - II

Desolator - Sermon Of Apathy

Katavasia - Magnus Venator

Cult Of Lilith - Mara

Foretoken - Ruin

Noumena - Anima

Rising Steel - Fight Them All

9 września:

Venom Prison - Primeval

Körgull The Exterminator - Sharpen Your Spikes

11 września:

Marilyn Manson - We Are Chaos

Neal Morse - Sola Gratia

Putrid Offal - Sicknesses Obsessions

Void Rot - Descending Pillars

Jupiterian - Protosapien

Skeletal Remains - The Entombment Of Chaos

Mastodon - Medium Rarities

Winter's Verge - The Ballad Of James Tig

Demolizer - Thrashmageddon

Aborted Fetus - Pyramids Of Damnation

Ihsahn - Pharos [EP]

Uniform - Shame

Night - High Tides - Distant Skies

12 września:

Frowning - Death Requiem

18 września:

Heathen - Empire Of The Blind

Finntroll - Vredesvävd

Gazpacho - Fireworker

Raven - Metal City

Varg - Zeichen

Ragehammer - Into Certain Death

Carnation - Where Death Lies

Sumac - May You Be Held

Plague Years - Circle Of Darkness

Raven Throne - Viartańnie

Ancst - Summits Of Despondency

Fawn Limbs - Sleeper Vessels

Evoke - Seeds Of Death

Fit For A King - The Path

19 września:

Sunken - Livslede

20 września:

Thurisaz - Re-Incentive

23 września:

Undeath - Lesions Of A Different Kind

24 września:

Empress - Premonition

25 września:

Kataklysm - Unconquered

Ayreon - Transitus

Uada - Djinn

Idles - Ultra Mono

Vous Autres - Sel De Pierre

Marche Funèbre - Einderlicht

Svalbard - When I Die, Will I Get Better?

Elmsfire - Wings Of Reckoning

Crystal Spiders - Molt

Obsidian Kingdom - Meat Machine

Lethian Dreams - A Shadow Of Memories

Morta Skuld - Suffer For Nothing

Lik - Misanthropic Breed

26 września:

Hateful - Set Forever On Me

30 września: