Premiery płyt metalowych i rockowych: wrzesień 2020. Na jakie albumy czekamy?

Wkrótce nowy miesiąc i nowe płytowe wydawnictwa. We wrześniu 2020 swoje krążki wydadzą między innymi artyści tacy jak Marilyn Manson czy Zakk Sabbath.

Premiery płyt: wrzesień 2020
Już na początku września do sprzedaży trafi album "Vertigo" coverbandu Zakk Sabbath. Tego samego dnia nastąpi premiera chrześcijańskiego materiału od Stryper. Nadchodzącego miesiąca wyczekują także fani Mastodon oraz Marilyna Mansona, premiery płyt obu zespołów zaplanowano na 11 września. Natomiast najciekawszym polskim wydawnictwem września wydaje się być "Into Certain Death" krakowskiej formacji Ragehammer.

Premiery płyt rockowych i metalowych: wrzesień 2020

4 września:

  • Zakk Sabbath - Vertigo
  • The Pineapple Thief - Versions Of The Truth
  • All Them Witches - Nothing As The Deal
  • Stryper - Even The Devil Believes
  • Dead Lord - Surrender
  • Oceans Of Slumber - Oceans Of Slumber
  • Celeste - Celeste
  • Omega Diatribe - Metanoia
  • Serpent Omega - II
  • Desolator - Sermon Of Apathy
  • Katavasia - Magnus Venator
  • Cult Of Lilith - Mara
  • Foretoken - Ruin
  • Noumena - Anima
  • Rising Steel - Fight Them All

9 września:

  • Venom Prison - Primeval
  • Körgull The Exterminator - Sharpen Your Spikes
11 września:

  • Marilyn Manson - We Are Chaos
  • Neal Morse - Sola Gratia
  • Putrid Offal - Sicknesses Obsessions
  • Void Rot - Descending Pillars
  • Jupiterian - Protosapien
  • Skeletal Remains - The Entombment Of Chaos
  • Mastodon - Medium Rarities
  • Winter's Verge - The Ballad Of James Tig
  • Demolizer - Thrashmageddon
  • Aborted Fetus - Pyramids Of Damnation
  • Ihsahn - Pharos [EP]
  • Uniform - Shame
  • Night - High Tides - Distant Skies

12 września:

  • Frowning - Death Requiem

18 września:

  • Heathen - Empire Of The Blind
  • Finntroll - Vredesvävd
  • Gazpacho - Fireworker
  • Raven - Metal City
  • Varg - Zeichen
  • Ragehammer - Into Certain Death
  • Carnation - Where Death Lies
  • Sumac - May You Be Held
  • Plague Years - Circle Of Darkness
  • Raven Throne - Viartańnie
  • Ancst - Summits Of Despondency
  • Fawn Limbs - Sleeper Vessels
  • Evoke - Seeds Of Death
  • Fit For A King - The Path

19 września:

  • Sunken - Livslede

20 września:

  • Thurisaz - Re-Incentive

23 września:

  • Undeath - Lesions Of A Different Kind

24 września:

  • Empress - Premonition

25 września:

  • Kataklysm - Unconquered
  • Ayreon - Transitus
  • Uada - Djinn
  • Idles - Ultra Mono
  • Vous Autres - Sel De Pierre
  • Marche Funèbre - Einderlicht
  • Svalbard - When I Die, Will I Get Better?
  • Elmsfire - Wings Of Reckoning
  • Crystal Spiders - Molt
  • Obsidian Kingdom - Meat Machine
  • Lethian Dreams - A Shadow Of Memories
  • Morta Skuld - Suffer For Nothing
  • Lik - Misanthropic Breed

26 września:

  • Hateful - Set Forever On Me

30 września:

  • Proscription - Conduit
