Premiery płyt rockowych i metalowych: maj 2020. Na jakie albumy czekamy?
Jakich rockowych i metalowych albumów możemy spodziewać się w maju 2020? Czy znajdzie się wśród nich płyta roku? Oto lista najbliższych premier.
Trwa pandemia koronawirusa. O koncertach możemy tylko pomarzyć, a kolejni organizatorzy odwołują letnie festiwale, na które czekaliśmy przez cały rok. Nie odbędzie się Opener, Mystic, Pol'and'Rock czy Organe Warsaw. Nadal czekamy na oświadczenia ze strony OFF Festival Katowice i Summer Dying Loud. Na pocieszenie zostają nam transmisje z koncertów i... nowe wydawnictwa płytowe.
Premiery płyt rockowych i metalowych: maj 2020
W maju szykuje się ich całkiem sporo. Nowe krążki wydadzą giganci polskiego rocka - Edyta Bartosiewicz i Krzysztof Cugowski. Ponadto świeżego materiału oczekują także fani Vadera, Paradise Lost czy Witchcraft. Koniec miesiąca za to przyniesie ze sobą nowe wydania zespołów takich jak Alestorm, Sinister czy Grave Digger. Albumy live wyda z kolei metalowy Triptykon i Orange Goblin. Pełną listę premier majowych znajdziecie poniżej.
1 maja:
- Vader - Solitude In Madness
- Havok - V
- Desert Storm - Omens
- Mike Tramp - Second Time Around
- Hyems - Anatomie Des Scheiterns
- Æther Realm - Redneck Vikings From Hell
- Witchcraft - Black Metal
- Black Pestilence - Hail The Flesh
- Golden Ashes - In The Lugubrious Silence Of Eternal Night
- An Autumn For Crippled Children - All Fell Silent, Everything Went Quiet
- Umbra Vitae - Shadow Of Life
- Maledictum - Sempiterno
- Irdorath - The Final Sin
- Make Them Die Slowly - Ferox
- Alkymist - Sanctuary
- Resent - Crosshairs
- Vulture Lord - Desecration Rite
3 maja:
- Old Forest - Back Into The Old Forest
- Endless Forms Most Gruesome - Endless Forms Most Gruesome
4 maja:
- Orange Goblin - Rough & Ready, Live & Loud
- Cryptic Shift - Visitations From Enceladus
8 maja:
- Axel Rudi Pell - Sign Of The Times
- ...And Oceans - Cosmic World Mother
- Edyta Bartosiewicz - Ten moment
- Krzysztof Cugowski - 50/70 Moje najważniejsze
- Green Carnation - Leaves Of Yesteryear
- Naglfar - Cerecloth
- Sojourner - Premonitions
- Secrets Of The Moon - Black House
- Winterfylleth - The Reckoning Dawn
- Forgotten Tomb - Nihilistic Estrangement
- Mekong Delta - Tales Of A Future Past
- Popkultura - Miłość zdrada
- Mustasch - Killing It For Life
- Feral Light - Life Vapor
- Burial - Satanic Upheaval
- Drought - Trimurti
- Odraza - Rzeczom
- Hayley Williams - Petals For Armor
- Rising Sunset - De Mysterium Tenebris
- With The End In Mind - Tides Of Fire
- Forming The Void - Reverie
- Thy Despair - The Song Of Desolation
- Göden - Beyond Darkness
- Noctu - Gelidae Mortis Imago
- The Arbiter - My Messenger
- Written In Gray - At War With Myself
10 maja:
- Fistula - The Process Of Opting Out
15 maja:
- Paradise Lost - Obsidian
- Firewind - Firewind
- Horn - Mohngang
- River Of Souls - Usurper
- Horisont - Sudden Death
- Tokyo Blade - Dark Revolution
- Old Corpse Road - On Ghastly Shores Lays The Wreckage Of Our Lore
- Ravenscry - 100
- Triptykon - Requiem (Live At Roadburn 2019)
- Binary Code - Memento Mori
- S-Tool - Exitus
- ACxDC - Satan Is King
- Gut - Disciples Of Smut
- Asking Alexandria - Like A House On Fire
- Shrapnel - Palace For The Insane
- Infant Island - Beneath
- Ashtar - Kaikuja
- In The Company Of Serpents - Lux
- Wolves Den - Misere
- Sinisthra - The Broad And Beaten Way
- Tyrant - Hereafter
- Exgenesis - Solve Et Coagula
20 maja:
- Vermilia - Keskeneräisiä Tarinoita
22 maja:
- The 1975 - Notes On A Conditional Form
- Fairyland - Osyrhianta
- Her Chariot Awaits - Her Chariot Awaits
- Caligula's Horse - Rise Radiant
- Revenge - Strike.Smother.Dehumanize
- King Witch - Body Of Light
- Dynfari - Myrkurs Er Þörf
- Putrid Offal - Sicknesses Obsessions
- The Order - Supreme Hypocrisy
- Dennis DeYoung - 26 East: Volume 1
- Oz - Forced Commandments
- Bait - Revelation Of The Pure
- Cosmic Putrefaction - The Horizons Towards Which
- Astral Sleep - Astral Doom Musick
- Old Man Gloom - Seminar IX: Darkness Of Being
- Wolftooth - Valhalla
- Esoctrilihum - Eternity Of Shaog
- Old Man Gloom - Seminar VIII: Light Of Meaning
- Black Rainbows - Cosmic Ritual Supertrip
29 maja:
- Sinister - Deformation Of The Holy Realm
- Alestorm - Curse Of The Crystal Coconut
- Grave Digger - Fields Of Blood
- Def Leppard - London To Vegas [DVD]
- Centinex - Death In Pieces
- Decaying - Shells Will Fall
- Sorcerer - Lamenting Of The Innocent
- Asenblut - Die Wilde Jagd
- Bleed From Within - Fracture
- Xibalba - Años En Infierno
- Vandenberg - 2020
- Shok Paris - Full Metal Jacket
- Stargazery - Constellation
- October Falls - A Fall Of An Epoch