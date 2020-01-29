29.01.2020 15:34

Rockowe winyle ponownie w Biedronce. Możecie kupić płyty Nine Inch Nails i Megadeth

Sprawdźcie, jakie winyle możecie zdobyć w sklepach Biedronka.

Winyle w Biedronce
Idziesz po chleb do Biedronki, wracasz z winylem - znacie to? W sklepach spożywczych można znaleźć różne ciekawostki, ale fakt, że obok warzyw widzimy winyle jest dla niektórych nie do zaakceptowania. Większość fanów czarnych krążków podchodzi do winyli jak do pewnych rarytasów i Biedronka nie wydaje się być odpowiednim miejscem na zakup tych krążków. Inni natomiast tym się nie przejmują, ze względu na atrakcyjne ceny winyli w Biedronce. 

Tanie winyle w Biedronce, m.in. Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, Megadeth

Od 27 stycznia 2020 do wyczerpania zapasów znajdziecie na sklepowych półkach czarne krążki z twórczością m.in. Nine Inch Nails, Aerosmith, Iggy'ego Popa, Bon Jovi czy Blondie. Sprawdźcie, jakie winyle zdobycie za 39,99 złotych.

  • ABBA - "ABBA"
  • Aerosmith - "Permanent Vacation"
  • Bon Jovi - "Slippery When Wet"
  • N.K.Cole - "Unforgettable"
  • J. Coltrane - "Blue Train"
  • Dire Straits - "Making Movies"
  • Dire Straits - "Love Over Gold"
  • M. Jackowski - "Marek Jackowski"
  • M. Oldfield - "Tubular Bells"
  • Soundgraden - "Louder Than Love"
  • Nine Inch Nails - "Pretty Hate Machine"
  • R.E.M. - "Out of Time"
  • ABBA - "Arrival"
  • ABBA - "Waterloo"
  • Aerosmith - "Pump"
  • D. Bowie, T. Jones - "Labyrinth"
  • Cream - "Disraeli Gears"
  • Cream - Fresh Cream"
  • M. Davis - "The best of"
  • S. Getz, J. Gilberto - "The best of Bossa Nova"
  • Hey - "Miłość! Uwaga! Ratunku! Pomocy!"
  • B. Idol - "Rebel Yell"
  • M. Kiwanuka - "Home Again"
  • K. Komeda - "The best of"
  • Lady Pank - "Miłość i władza"
  • Lady Pank - "Symfonicznie [VOL.1]"
  • K. Lamar - "Untitled Unmastered"
  • B. Marley & The Wailers - "Catch a Fire"
  • B. Marley & The Wailers - "Uprising"
  • Megadeth - "Dystopia"
  • G. Moore - "After The War"
  • N.W.A. - "Straight Outta Compton"
  • M. Oldfield - "Discovery"
  • Ch. Parker - "Charlie Parker with Strings"
  • T. Petty - "Into the Great Wide Open"
  • Iggy Pop - "Lust for Life"
  • N. Simone - "I Put a Spell on You"
  • Simple Minds - "New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)
  • F. Sinatra - "In the Wee Small Hours"
  • Supertramp - "Breakfast in America"
  • Supertramp - Crime of the Century
  • Traveling Wilburys - "The Traveling Wilburys"
  • "Best of Disney"
  • Różni wykonawcy - "The Best of Chopin"
  • Dalida - "The Best of"
  • M. Waters - "The Best of"
  • The Who - "My Generation"
  • Avicii - "True"
  • The Beach Boys - "Pet Sounds"
  • Beck - "Odelay"
  • Beck - "Morning Phase"
  • Bjork - "Post"
  • Blondie - "Parallel Lines"
  • Bon Jovi - "Bon Jovi"
  • J. Cash - "American II: Unchained"
  • The Cure - "The Top"
  • The Cure - "Pornography"
  • M. Davis - "Birth of the Cool"
  • M. Davis - "Ascenseur pour l'échafaud"
  • E. Flitzgerald - "Mack the Knife: Ella in Berlin"
  • E. Fitzgerald, L. Armstrong - "Ella and Louis"
  • M. Gaye - "I Want You"
  • B. Holiday - "Lady Sings the Blues"
  • Imagine Dragons - "Night Visions"
  • N. Jones - "Feels Like Home"
  • B. B. King - "Live in Cook Country Jail"
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd - "Second Helping"
  • Marilyn Manson - "Heaven Upside Down"
  • Massive Attack - Protection
  • J. Mayall - "Blues Breakers"
  • Moody Blues - "In Search of the Lost Chord"
  • G. Moore - "Still Got the Blues"
  • E. Morricone - "The Mission: Music from the Motion Picture"
  • M. Oldfield - "QE2"
  • M. Oldfield - "The Killing Fields"
  • I. Pop - "Post Pop Depression"
  • Public Enemy - "Fear of a Black Planet"
  • R.E.M. - "Lifes Rich Pageant"
  • R.E.M. - "Automatic for the People"
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Mother's Milk"
  • N. Simone - "Pastel Blues"
  • Siouxsie & The Banshees - "Ju Ju"
  • S. Soyka, Roger Berg Big Band - "Swing Revisited"
  • Tangerine Dream - Stratosfear"
  • Vangelis - "Earth"
  • Vangelis - "L'apocalypse Des Animaux"
  • Różni wykonawcy - "Back to Vinyl. Retro"
  • Różni wykonawcy - "Back to Vinyl. Rock"
  • The Velvet Underground & Nico
  • B. White - "Can't Get Enought"

Aleksandra Degórska
