Rockowe winyle ponownie w Biedronce. Możecie kupić płyty Nine Inch Nails i Megadeth

Idziesz po chleb do Biedronki, wracasz z winylem - znacie to? W sklepach spożywczych można znaleźć różne ciekawostki, ale fakt, że obok warzyw widzimy winyle jest dla niektórych nie do zaakceptowania. Większość fanów czarnych krążków podchodzi do winyli jak do pewnych rarytasów i Biedronka nie wydaje się być odpowiednim miejscem na zakup tych krążków. Inni natomiast tym się nie przejmują, ze względu na atrakcyjne ceny winyli w Biedronce.

Tanie winyle w Biedronce, m.in. Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, Megadeth

Od 27 stycznia 2020 do wyczerpania zapasów znajdziecie na sklepowych półkach czarne krążki z twórczością m.in. Nine Inch Nails, Aerosmith, Iggy'ego Popa, Bon Jovi czy Blondie. Sprawdźcie, jakie winyle zdobycie za 39,99 złotych.

ABBA - "ABBA"

Aerosmith - "Permanent Vacation"

Bon Jovi - "Slippery When Wet"

N.K.Cole - "Unforgettable"

J. Coltrane - "Blue Train"

Dire Straits - "Making Movies"

Dire Straits - "Love Over Gold"

M. Jackowski - "Marek Jackowski"

M. Oldfield - "Tubular Bells"

Soundgraden - "Louder Than Love"

Nine Inch Nails - "Pretty Hate Machine"

R.E.M. - "Out of Time"

ABBA - "Arrival"

ABBA - "Waterloo"

Aerosmith - "Pump"

D. Bowie, T. Jones - "Labyrinth"

Cream - "Disraeli Gears"

Cream - Fresh Cream"

M. Davis - "The best of"

S. Getz, J. Gilberto - "The best of Bossa Nova"

Hey - "Miłość! Uwaga! Ratunku! Pomocy!"

B. Idol - "Rebel Yell"

M. Kiwanuka - "Home Again"

K. Komeda - "The best of"

Lady Pank - "Miłość i władza"

Lady Pank - "Symfonicznie [VOL.1]"

K. Lamar - "Untitled Unmastered"

B. Marley & The Wailers - "Catch a Fire"

B. Marley & The Wailers - "Uprising"

Megadeth - "Dystopia"

G. Moore - "After The War"

N.W.A. - "Straight Outta Compton"

M. Oldfield - "Discovery"

Ch. Parker - "Charlie Parker with Strings"

T. Petty - "Into the Great Wide Open"

Iggy Pop - "Lust for Life"

N. Simone - "I Put a Spell on You"

Simple Minds - "New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)

F. Sinatra - "In the Wee Small Hours"

Supertramp - "Breakfast in America"

Supertramp - Crime of the Century

Traveling Wilburys - "The Traveling Wilburys"

"Best of Disney"

Różni wykonawcy - "The Best of Chopin"

Dalida - "The Best of"

M. Waters - "The Best of"

The Who - "My Generation"

Avicii - "True"

The Beach Boys - "Pet Sounds"

Beck - "Odelay"

Beck - "Morning Phase"

Bjork - "Post"

Blondie - "Parallel Lines"

Bon Jovi - "Bon Jovi"

J. Cash - "American II: Unchained"

The Cure - "The Top"

The Cure - "Pornography"

M. Davis - "Birth of the Cool"

M. Davis - "Ascenseur pour l'échafaud"

E. Flitzgerald - "Mack the Knife: Ella in Berlin"

E. Fitzgerald, L. Armstrong - "Ella and Louis"

M. Gaye - "I Want You"

B. Holiday - "Lady Sings the Blues"

Imagine Dragons - "Night Visions"

N. Jones - "Feels Like Home"

B. B. King - "Live in Cook Country Jail"

Lynyrd Skynyrd - "Second Helping"

Marilyn Manson - "Heaven Upside Down"

Massive Attack - Protection

J. Mayall - "Blues Breakers"

Moody Blues - "In Search of the Lost Chord"

G. Moore - "Still Got the Blues"

E. Morricone - "The Mission: Music from the Motion Picture"

M. Oldfield - "QE2"

M. Oldfield - "The Killing Fields"

I. Pop - "Post Pop Depression"

Public Enemy - "Fear of a Black Planet"

R.E.M. - "Lifes Rich Pageant"

R.E.M. - "Automatic for the People"

Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Mother's Milk"

N. Simone - "Pastel Blues"

Siouxsie & The Banshees - "Ju Ju"

S. Soyka, Roger Berg Big Band - "Swing Revisited"

Tangerine Dream - Stratosfear"

Vangelis - "Earth"

Vangelis - "L'apocalypse Des Animaux"

Różni wykonawcy - "Back to Vinyl. Retro"

Różni wykonawcy - "Back to Vinyl. Rock"

The Velvet Underground & Nico

B. White - "Can't Get Enought"

