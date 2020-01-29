Rockowe winyle ponownie w Biedronce. Możecie kupić płyty Nine Inch Nails i Megadeth
Sprawdźcie, jakie winyle możecie zdobyć w sklepach Biedronka.
Idziesz po chleb do Biedronki, wracasz z winylem - znacie to? W sklepach spożywczych można znaleźć różne ciekawostki, ale fakt, że obok warzyw widzimy winyle jest dla niektórych nie do zaakceptowania. Większość fanów czarnych krążków podchodzi do winyli jak do pewnych rarytasów i Biedronka nie wydaje się być odpowiednim miejscem na zakup tych krążków. Inni natomiast tym się nie przejmują, ze względu na atrakcyjne ceny winyli w Biedronce.
Tanie winyle w Biedronce, m.in. Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, Megadeth
Od 27 stycznia 2020 do wyczerpania zapasów znajdziecie na sklepowych półkach czarne krążki z twórczością m.in. Nine Inch Nails, Aerosmith, Iggy'ego Popa, Bon Jovi czy Blondie. Sprawdźcie, jakie winyle zdobycie za 39,99 złotych.
- ABBA - "ABBA"
- Aerosmith - "Permanent Vacation"
- Bon Jovi - "Slippery When Wet"
- N.K.Cole - "Unforgettable"
- J. Coltrane - "Blue Train"
- Dire Straits - "Making Movies"
- Dire Straits - "Love Over Gold"
- M. Jackowski - "Marek Jackowski"
- M. Oldfield - "Tubular Bells"
- Soundgraden - "Louder Than Love"
- Nine Inch Nails - "Pretty Hate Machine"
- R.E.M. - "Out of Time"
- ABBA - "Arrival"
- ABBA - "Waterloo"
- Aerosmith - "Pump"
- D. Bowie, T. Jones - "Labyrinth"
- Cream - "Disraeli Gears"
- Cream - Fresh Cream"
- M. Davis - "The best of"
- S. Getz, J. Gilberto - "The best of Bossa Nova"
- Hey - "Miłość! Uwaga! Ratunku! Pomocy!"
- B. Idol - "Rebel Yell"
- M. Kiwanuka - "Home Again"
- K. Komeda - "The best of"
- Lady Pank - "Miłość i władza"
- Lady Pank - "Symfonicznie [VOL.1]"
- K. Lamar - "Untitled Unmastered"
- B. Marley & The Wailers - "Catch a Fire"
- B. Marley & The Wailers - "Uprising"
- Megadeth - "Dystopia"
- G. Moore - "After The War"
- N.W.A. - "Straight Outta Compton"
- M. Oldfield - "Discovery"
- Ch. Parker - "Charlie Parker with Strings"
- T. Petty - "Into the Great Wide Open"
- Iggy Pop - "Lust for Life"
- N. Simone - "I Put a Spell on You"
- Simple Minds - "New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)
- F. Sinatra - "In the Wee Small Hours"
- Supertramp - "Breakfast in America"
- Supertramp - Crime of the Century
- Traveling Wilburys - "The Traveling Wilburys"
- "Best of Disney"
- Różni wykonawcy - "The Best of Chopin"
- Dalida - "The Best of"
- M. Waters - "The Best of"
- The Who - "My Generation"
- Avicii - "True"
- The Beach Boys - "Pet Sounds"
- Beck - "Odelay"
- Beck - "Morning Phase"
- Bjork - "Post"
- Blondie - "Parallel Lines"
- Bon Jovi - "Bon Jovi"
- J. Cash - "American II: Unchained"
- The Cure - "The Top"
- The Cure - "Pornography"
- M. Davis - "Birth of the Cool"
- M. Davis - "Ascenseur pour l'échafaud"
- E. Flitzgerald - "Mack the Knife: Ella in Berlin"
- E. Fitzgerald, L. Armstrong - "Ella and Louis"
- M. Gaye - "I Want You"
- B. Holiday - "Lady Sings the Blues"
- Imagine Dragons - "Night Visions"
- N. Jones - "Feels Like Home"
- B. B. King - "Live in Cook Country Jail"
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - "Second Helping"
- Marilyn Manson - "Heaven Upside Down"
- Massive Attack - Protection
- J. Mayall - "Blues Breakers"
- Moody Blues - "In Search of the Lost Chord"
- G. Moore - "Still Got the Blues"
- E. Morricone - "The Mission: Music from the Motion Picture"
- M. Oldfield - "QE2"
- M. Oldfield - "The Killing Fields"
- I. Pop - "Post Pop Depression"
- Public Enemy - "Fear of a Black Planet"
- R.E.M. - "Lifes Rich Pageant"
- R.E.M. - "Automatic for the People"
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Mother's Milk"
- N. Simone - "Pastel Blues"
- Siouxsie & The Banshees - "Ju Ju"
- S. Soyka, Roger Berg Big Band - "Swing Revisited"
- Tangerine Dream - Stratosfear"
- Vangelis - "Earth"
- Vangelis - "L'apocalypse Des Animaux"
- Różni wykonawcy - "Back to Vinyl. Retro"
- Różni wykonawcy - "Back to Vinyl. Rock"
- The Velvet Underground & Nico
- B. White - "Can't Get Enought"
Zobacz także: Jakie płyty sprzedawały się najlepiej w Polsce w 2019 roku?