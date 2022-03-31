Słuchaj Radia
Tanie płyty CD Queen, Lindemanna i Black Sabbath w Biedronce. Jakie tytuły znajdziemy?

Aleksandra Degórska
31.03.2022 13:39
Płyty CD w Biedronce Fot. shutterstock.com; zdjęcie poglądowe

W najnowszej ofercie płyt w Biedronce nie zabraknie rockowych tytułów. Jakie albumy możemy zakupić w atrakcyjnych cenach?

Od 31 marca 2022 w sieci sklepów Biedronka znajdziemy kolejne płyty CD. Chociaż temat albumów w sklepie obok chleba i mleka nadal wywołuje sporo emocji, to atrakcyjna cena sprawia, że krążki szybko znikają z półek. Co tym razem można upolować?

Scorpions
Scorpions zmienił słowa "Wind of Change", by wesprzeć Ukraińców [WIDEO]

Tanie płyty CD w Biedronce. W ofercie m.in. Lindemann, Black Sabbath i Queen

Tym razem będziemy mogli kupić płyty m.in. Megadeth, Dire Straits, Guns N' Roses, Erica Claptona, Queen czy Black Sabbath. Nie zabraknie też tytułów dla fanów młodszych zespołów - w sprzedaży pojawiły się m.in. płyty zespołu Greta Van Fleet. Ceny zaczynają się od 19,99 złotych i oferta różni się między sklepami. Sprawdźcie pełną listę tytułów, którą oferuje Biedronka.

Tanie płyty CD w Biedronce od 31 marca 2022. Pełna lista:

  • 2Pac - ''Best of 2Pac - PT. 1: Thug''
  • 2Pac - ''Best of 2Pac - PT. 2: Life''
  • Abba - ''Abba''
  • Louis Armstrong - ''My greatest songs''
  • Black Eyed Peas - ''Master of the sun vol. 1''
  • Black Sabbath - ''Dehumanizer''
  • Chłopcy z Placu Broni - ''Gwiazdy spadają z nieba''
  • Eric Clapton - ''Eric Clapton & Friends: the Breeze - an appreciation of JJ Cale''
  • John Coltrane - ''Impressions''
  • Chris Cornell - ''Songbook''
  • The Cure - ''Kiss me, kiss me, kiss me''
  • Deep Purple - ''Essential''
  • Deep Purple - ''Knocking at your back door. The best of DP in the 80's''
  • Def Leppard - ''Hysteria''
  • Def Leppard - ''Pyromania''
  • Dire Straits - ''Communique''
  • Evanescence - ''Fallen''
  • Hey - ''MTV unplugged''
  • Enrique Iglesias - ''Greatest hits''
  • Kelly Family - ''We got love - live at Loreley''
  • Kelly Family - ''We got love''
  • Kiss - ''Dynasty (remastered)''
  • Kobong - ''Chmury nie było''
  • Kombii - ''5''
  • Limp Bizkit - ''Greatest hitz''
  • Limp Bizkit - ''Significant other''
  • Lindemann - ''F & M''
  • LP - ''Live in Moscow''
  • Marilyn Manson - ''Heaven upside down''
  • Bob Marley - ''Catch a fire''
  • Bob Marley - ''Survival''
  • Megadeth - ''Peace sells... But who's bying?''
  • Moody Blues - ''The very best of the Moody Blues''
  • Ennio Morricone - ''The film music of Ennio Morricone''
  • N.W.A. - ''Straight outta compton: 20th anniversary''
  • Nightwish - ''Highest hopes - the best of Nightwish''
  • Nightwish - ''Wishmaster''
  • Nirvana - ''Incesticide''
  • Jaromir Nohavica - ''Máma mi na krk dala klíč''
  • The Offspring - ''Americana''
  • Mike Oldfield - ''Ommadawn''
  • Mike Oldfield - ''Two sides: the very best of Mike Oldfield''
  • Pearl Jam - ''Live on ten legs''
  • Queens of the Stone Age - ''Songs for the deaf''
  • R.E.M. - ''In time: the best of R.E.M. 1988-2003''
  • Scorpions - ''Crazy world''
  • Scorpions - ''Wind of change: the collection''
  • Frank Sinatra - ''20 classic tracks''
  • Snoop Dogg - ''R & G (rythym & gangsta) the masterpiece''
  • Soundtrack - ''Strażnicy galaktyki (guardians of the galaxy) vol. 1''
  • Soundtrack - ''Strażnicy galaktyki (guardians of the galaxy) vol.2 ''
  • Thirty Seconds to Mars - ''America''
  • Ub40 - ''The best of Ub40 vol. 1''
  • Urszula - ''Złote przeboje akustycznie''
  • Various - ''Agnieszka Osiecka o miłości vol. 2''
  • Various - ''Best of disco polo''
  • Various - ''Bravo hits - polska muzyka''
  • Various - ''Bravo hits 80s''
  • Various - ''Bravo hits wiosna 2020''
  • Various - ''Kofta, śpiewać każdy może''
  • Various - ''The best of 90’s''
  • Various - ''The best of chillout vol. 2''
  • Various - ''The best of disco polo vol. 8''
  • Various - ''The best of duets''
  • Various - ''The best of love songs vol. 3''
  • Various - ''The best of new romantic vol. 2''
  • Various - ''The best of Poland vol. 6''
  • Various - ''The best of wedding party vol. 2''
  • Various - ''Vox fm - w rytmie hitów vol. 4''
  • Amy Winehouse - ''Lioness: hidden treasures''
  • Xxxtentacion - ''?''
  • Yugopolis - ''The best of Yugopolis (Maleńczuk/Kukiz/Piekarczyk/Muniek i inni)''
  • Zbuku - ''Konsekwentnie''
  • Black Sabbath - ''The end''
  • Daab - ''To, co najlepsze z dziesięciu lat (1983-1993)''
  • Lana Del Rey - ''Violet bent backwards over the grass''
  • Dire Straits - ''On every street''
  • Dire Straits - ''On the night''
  • Eminem - ''The Eminem show''
  • Greta Van Fleet - ''The battle at garden's gate''
  • Guns N' Roses - ''Appetite for destruction (remastered)''
  • Hemp Gru - ''Braterstwo''
  • Hey - ''Fire (reedycja)''
  • Megadeth - ''Countdown to extinction''
  • Ennio Morricone - ''Film music 1966-1987''
  • Nirvana - ''From the Muddy Banks of Wishkah''
  • Queen - ''A kind of magic''
  • Queen - ''Queen''
  • Rolling Stones - ''Sticky fingers (remaster 2009)''
  • Various - ''Bravo hits wiosna 2022''
  • Various - ''Hity na czasie wiosna 2022''
  • Various - ''Smooth jazz cafe 19''
Aleksandra Degórska
Aleksandra Degórska Redaktor antyradia

