Tanie płyty CD Queen, Lindemanna i Black Sabbath w Biedronce. Jakie tytuły znajdziemy?
W najnowszej ofercie płyt w Biedronce nie zabraknie rockowych tytułów. Jakie albumy możemy zakupić w atrakcyjnych cenach?
Od 31 marca 2022 w sieci sklepów Biedronka znajdziemy kolejne płyty CD. Chociaż temat albumów w sklepie obok chleba i mleka nadal wywołuje sporo emocji, to atrakcyjna cena sprawia, że krążki szybko znikają z półek. Co tym razem można upolować?
Tanie płyty CD w Biedronce. W ofercie m.in. Lindemann, Black Sabbath i Queen
Tym razem będziemy mogli kupić płyty m.in. Megadeth, Dire Straits, Guns N' Roses, Erica Claptona, Queen czy Black Sabbath. Nie zabraknie też tytułów dla fanów młodszych zespołów - w sprzedaży pojawiły się m.in. płyty zespołu Greta Van Fleet. Ceny zaczynają się od 19,99 złotych i oferta różni się między sklepami. Sprawdźcie pełną listę tytułów, którą oferuje Biedronka.
Tanie płyty CD w Biedronce od 31 marca 2022. Pełna lista:
- 2Pac - ''Best of 2Pac - PT. 1: Thug''
- 2Pac - ''Best of 2Pac - PT. 2: Life''
- Abba - ''Abba''
- Louis Armstrong - ''My greatest songs''
- Black Eyed Peas - ''Master of the sun vol. 1''
- Black Sabbath - ''Dehumanizer''
- Chłopcy z Placu Broni - ''Gwiazdy spadają z nieba''
- Eric Clapton - ''Eric Clapton & Friends: the Breeze - an appreciation of JJ Cale''
- John Coltrane - ''Impressions''
- Chris Cornell - ''Songbook''
- The Cure - ''Kiss me, kiss me, kiss me''
- Deep Purple - ''Essential''
- Deep Purple - ''Knocking at your back door. The best of DP in the 80's''
- Def Leppard - ''Hysteria''
- Def Leppard - ''Pyromania''
- Dire Straits - ''Communique''
- Evanescence - ''Fallen''
- Hey - ''MTV unplugged''
- Enrique Iglesias - ''Greatest hits''
- Kelly Family - ''We got love - live at Loreley''
- Kelly Family - ''We got love''
- Kiss - ''Dynasty (remastered)''
- Kobong - ''Chmury nie było''
- Kombii - ''5''
- Limp Bizkit - ''Greatest hitz''
- Limp Bizkit - ''Significant other''
- Lindemann - ''F & M''
- LP - ''Live in Moscow''
- Marilyn Manson - ''Heaven upside down''
- Bob Marley - ''Catch a fire''
- Bob Marley - ''Survival''
- Megadeth - ''Peace sells... But who's bying?''
- Moody Blues - ''The very best of the Moody Blues''
- Ennio Morricone - ''The film music of Ennio Morricone''
- N.W.A. - ''Straight outta compton: 20th anniversary''
- Nightwish - ''Highest hopes - the best of Nightwish''
- Nightwish - ''Wishmaster''
- Nirvana - ''Incesticide''
- Jaromir Nohavica - ''Máma mi na krk dala klíč''
- The Offspring - ''Americana''
- Mike Oldfield - ''Ommadawn''
- Mike Oldfield - ''Two sides: the very best of Mike Oldfield''
- Pearl Jam - ''Live on ten legs''
- Queens of the Stone Age - ''Songs for the deaf''
- R.E.M. - ''In time: the best of R.E.M. 1988-2003''
- Scorpions - ''Crazy world''
- Scorpions - ''Wind of change: the collection''
- Frank Sinatra - ''20 classic tracks''
- Snoop Dogg - ''R & G (rythym & gangsta) the masterpiece''
- Soundtrack - ''Strażnicy galaktyki (guardians of the galaxy) vol. 1''
- Soundtrack - ''Strażnicy galaktyki (guardians of the galaxy) vol.2 ''
- Thirty Seconds to Mars - ''America''
- Ub40 - ''The best of Ub40 vol. 1''
- Urszula - ''Złote przeboje akustycznie''
- Various - ''Agnieszka Osiecka o miłości vol. 2''
- Various - ''Best of disco polo''
- Various - ''Bravo hits - polska muzyka''
- Various - ''Bravo hits 80s''
- Various - ''Bravo hits wiosna 2020''
- Various - ''Kofta, śpiewać każdy może''
- Various - ''The best of 90’s''
- Various - ''The best of chillout vol. 2''
- Various - ''The best of disco polo vol. 8''
- Various - ''The best of duets''
- Various - ''The best of love songs vol. 3''
- Various - ''The best of new romantic vol. 2''
- Various - ''The best of Poland vol. 6''
- Various - ''The best of wedding party vol. 2''
- Various - ''Vox fm - w rytmie hitów vol. 4''
- Amy Winehouse - ''Lioness: hidden treasures''
- Xxxtentacion - ''?''
- Yugopolis - ''The best of Yugopolis (Maleńczuk/Kukiz/Piekarczyk/Muniek i inni)''
- Zbuku - ''Konsekwentnie''
- Black Sabbath - ''The end''
- Daab - ''To, co najlepsze z dziesięciu lat (1983-1993)''
- Lana Del Rey - ''Violet bent backwards over the grass''
- Dire Straits - ''On every street''
- Dire Straits - ''On the night''
- Eminem - ''The Eminem show''
- Greta Van Fleet - ''The battle at garden's gate''
- Guns N' Roses - ''Appetite for destruction (remastered)''
- Hemp Gru - ''Braterstwo''
- Hey - ''Fire (reedycja)''
- Megadeth - ''Countdown to extinction''
- Ennio Morricone - ''Film music 1966-1987''
- Nirvana - ''From the Muddy Banks of Wishkah''
- Queen - ''A kind of magic''
- Queen - ''Queen''
- Rolling Stones - ''Sticky fingers (remaster 2009)''
- Various - ''Bravo hits wiosna 2022''
- Various - ''Hity na czasie wiosna 2022''
- Various - ''Smooth jazz cafe 19''
