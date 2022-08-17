Słuchaj Radia
Slayer, Black Sabbath i The Cure w Biedronce. Jakie płyty CD warto kupić?

Aleksandra Degórska
17.08.2022 14:36
Tanie płyty CD w Biedronce Fot. shutterstock.com; zdjęcie poglądowe

Sprawdźcie, jakie tytuły pojawiły się tym razem w sieci sklepów Biedronka.

Kolekcjonujecie płyty CD? Wbrew pozorom nie jest to tanie hobby, nic zatem dziwnego, że tanie albumy w Biedronce przyciągają tłumy i ciekawe tytuły szybko znikają z półek. Kolejny raz w sieci sklepów pojawiła się oferta płyt CD i nie zabrakło też albumów dla fanów rocka. Sprawdźcie, jakie tytuły znajdziecie w Biedronce od 16 sierpnia do wyczerpania zapasów.

Tanie płyty CD w Biedronce. W ofercie Slayer, Black Sabbath i The Cure

Od wtorku, 16 sierpnia w sieci sklepów Biedronka pojawiła się nowa pula płyt CD. Ceny zaczynają się od 19,99 złotych i w ofercie znajdziecie m.in. płyty Def Leppard, Dire Straits, The Cure, Imgaine Dragons, Grety Van Fleet, Thin Lizzy, Nightwish czy The Offspring. Nie zabrakło tez soundtracków, m.in. z "Pulp Fiction" czy "Saturday Night Fever" oraz koncertówki Hansa Zimmera.

  • 2Pac - Best Of 2Pac
  • 2Pac - Best Of 2Pac
  • 50 Cent - Get Rich Or Die Tryin
  • Abba - Abba
  • Abba - Ring Ring
  • Bryan Adams - So Far So Good - Best Of
  • Louis Armstrong - What A Wonderful World
  • Bon Jovi – 2020
  • Eric Clapton – Old Sock
  • Eric Clapron- The Breeze - An Appreciation Of JJ Cale
  • John Coltrane - Ballads
  • John Coltrane - Both Directions At Once: The Lost Album
  • John Coltrane - Impressions
  • Chris Cornell - Songbook
  • DDAB - To Co Najlepsze
  • Deep Purple - Essential
  • Deep Purple - The Best Of DP In The 80's
  • Deep Purple - Universal Masters Collecion
  • Cure – Disintegration
  • Def Leppard – Hysteria
  • Def Leppard – Pyromania
  • Dire Straits – Communique
  • Dire Straits – On Every Street
  • Dire Straits - On The Night
  • Dire Straits - Alchemy
  • Eminem - The Eminem Show
  • Eminem - The Slim Shady
  • Evanescence – Fallen
  • Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman
  • Lana Del Rey - Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass
  • Guns N’ Roses – Chinese Democracy
  • Guns N’ Roses – Use Your Illusion I
  • Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction
  • Greta Van Fleet - The Battle At Garden's Gate
  • Hemp Gru - Lojalność
  • Hemp Gru - Braterstwo
  • Hey - Fire
  • Billy Idol - The Very best of Billy Odol: Idolize Yourself
  • Imagine Dragons - Smoke + Mirrors
  • Imagine Dragons - Mercury - ACT 1
  • Kelly Family - 25 Years Later - Live
  • Kelly Family - We Got Love - Live At Loreley
  • Kelly Family - We Got Love
  •     Hey – Fire
  •     Kiss – Dynasty
  •     Kiss – Love Gun
  • Kombii - 5
  • Lenny Kravitz - Mama Said
  • Lady Gaga - Fame Monster
  • Limp Bizkit - Greatest Hitz
  • Limp Bizkit - Significant Other
  • Marilyn Manson - Heaven Upside Down
  • Marilyn Manson - The Golden Age Of Grotesque
  • Bob Marley - Catch A Fire
  • George Michael - Symphonica
  • Moody Blues - The Best Of The Moody Blues
  • Gary Moore - Still Got The Blues
  • Ennio Morricone - Film Music 1966-1987
  • Ennio Morricone - The Film Of Ennio Morricone
  •     Megadeth – Countdown To Extinction
  •     Megadeth – Peace Sells
  •     Nirvana – From The Muddy Banks Of Wishkah
  •     Nirvana – Incesticide
  • Nirvana - MTV Unplugged In New York
  •     Police – Synchronicity
  • O.S.T.R. - Instrukcja Obsługi Świrów
  • Pearl Jam - Live On Ten Legs
  • Katy Perry - Smile
  • The Police - Synchronicity
  • The Police - Zenyayya Mondatta
  • R.E.M. - In Time: The Best of R.E.M. 1988-2033
  • Rainbow - Best Of Rainbow
  • Sandra - Essential
  •     Queens Of The Stone Age – Songs For The Deaf
  •     Scorpions – Crazy World
  •     Slayer – World Painted Blood
  • Frank Sinatra - 20 Classic Tracks
  • Frank Sinatra - Best Of Duets
  •     Soundgarden – Superunknown
  •     Thin Lizzy – Jailbreak
  •     Vangelis – Chariots Of Fire
  •     Black Sabbath – Dehumanizer
  • Alvaro Soler - Mar De Colores
  •     Offspring – Americana
  •     Nightwish – Wishmaster
  • The Police - Greatest Hits
  • The Polce - The POlice
  • Poparzeni Kawą Trzy - The Best
  • "Fifty Shades Darker" Soundtrack
  • "Leonardo Cohen: I'm Your Man" Soundtrack
  • "Pulp Fiction" Soundtrack
  • "Saturday Night Fever" Soundtrack
  • Vangelis - Nocturne
  • Hans Zimmer - Live In Prague
  • Bravo Hits France - Various
  • Brawo Hits Latino - Various
  • Bravo Hits Lato 2022 - Various
  • Pszczółka Maja - Various

Tede - Noji?

Tulia - Nim gwiazda zgaśnie

UB40 - The Best Of Ub40

Vangelis - Chariots Of Fire

Eurovision Song Contest Tel Aviv 2019 - Various

Smooth Jazz Cafe 20

Barry White - Gold

Barry White - Love Songs

Amy Whinehouse - Lioness: Hidden Treasures

XXXtentacion - ?

Krystian Zimerman - Chopin: Piano Conc. 1,2

ABBA - More ABBA Gold

Eric Clapton - Cream Of Erci Clapton

Aleksandra Degórska
Aleksandra Degórska Redaktor antyradia

