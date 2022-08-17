Slayer, Black Sabbath i The Cure w Biedronce. Jakie płyty CD warto kupić?
Sprawdźcie, jakie tytuły pojawiły się tym razem w sieci sklepów Biedronka.
Kolekcjonujecie płyty CD? Wbrew pozorom nie jest to tanie hobby, nic zatem dziwnego, że tanie albumy w Biedronce przyciągają tłumy i ciekawe tytuły szybko znikają z półek. Kolejny raz w sieci sklepów pojawiła się oferta płyt CD i nie zabrakło też albumów dla fanów rocka. Sprawdźcie, jakie tytuły znajdziecie w Biedronce od 16 sierpnia do wyczerpania zapasów.
Tanie płyty CD w Biedronce. W ofercie Slayer, Black Sabbath i The Cure
Od wtorku, 16 sierpnia w sieci sklepów Biedronka pojawiła się nowa pula płyt CD. Ceny zaczynają się od 19,99 złotych i w ofercie znajdziecie m.in. płyty Def Leppard, Dire Straits, The Cure, Imgaine Dragons, Grety Van Fleet, Thin Lizzy, Nightwish czy The Offspring. Nie zabrakło tez soundtracków, m.in. z "Pulp Fiction" czy "Saturday Night Fever" oraz koncertówki Hansa Zimmera.
- 2Pac - Best Of 2Pac
- 50 Cent - Get Rich Or Die Tryin
- Abba - Abba
- Abba - Ring Ring
- Bryan Adams - So Far So Good - Best Of
- Louis Armstrong - What A Wonderful World
- Bon Jovi – 2020
- Eric Clapton – Old Sock
- Eric Clapron- The Breeze - An Appreciation Of JJ Cale
- John Coltrane - Ballads
- John Coltrane - Both Directions At Once: The Lost Album
- John Coltrane - Impressions
- Chris Cornell - Songbook
- DDAB - To Co Najlepsze
- Deep Purple - Essential
- Deep Purple - The Best Of DP In The 80's
- Deep Purple - Universal Masters Collecion
- Cure – Disintegration
- Def Leppard – Hysteria
- Def Leppard – Pyromania
- Dire Straits – Communique
- Dire Straits – On Every Street
- Dire Straits - On The Night
- Dire Straits - Alchemy
- Eminem - The Eminem Show
- Eminem - The Slim Shady
- Evanescence – Fallen
- Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman
- Lana Del Rey - Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass
- Guns N’ Roses – Chinese Democracy
- Guns N’ Roses – Use Your Illusion I
- Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction
- Greta Van Fleet - The Battle At Garden's Gate
- Hemp Gru - Lojalność
- Hemp Gru - Braterstwo
- Hey - Fire
- Billy Idol - The Very best of Billy Odol: Idolize Yourself
- Imagine Dragons - Smoke + Mirrors
- Imagine Dragons - Mercury - ACT 1
- Kelly Family - 25 Years Later - Live
- Kelly Family - We Got Love - Live At Loreley
- Kelly Family - We Got Love
- Kiss – Dynasty
- Kiss – Love Gun
- Kombii - 5
- Lenny Kravitz - Mama Said
- Lady Gaga - Fame Monster
- Limp Bizkit - Greatest Hitz
- Limp Bizkit - Significant Other
- Marilyn Manson - Heaven Upside Down
- Marilyn Manson - The Golden Age Of Grotesque
- Bob Marley - Catch A Fire
- George Michael - Symphonica
- Moody Blues - The Best Of The Moody Blues
- Gary Moore - Still Got The Blues
- Ennio Morricone - Film Music 1966-1987
- Ennio Morricone - The Film Of Ennio Morricone
- Megadeth – Countdown To Extinction
- Megadeth – Peace Sells
- Nirvana – From The Muddy Banks Of Wishkah
- Nirvana – Incesticide
- Nirvana - MTV Unplugged In New York
- Police – Synchronicity
- O.S.T.R. - Instrukcja Obsługi Świrów
- Pearl Jam - Live On Ten Legs
- Katy Perry - Smile
- The Police - Synchronicity
- The Police - Zenyayya Mondatta
- R.E.M. - In Time: The Best of R.E.M. 1988-2033
- Rainbow - Best Of Rainbow
- Sandra - Essential
- Queens Of The Stone Age – Songs For The Deaf
- Scorpions – Crazy World
- Slayer – World Painted Blood
- Frank Sinatra - 20 Classic Tracks
- Frank Sinatra - Best Of Duets
- Soundgarden – Superunknown
- Thin Lizzy – Jailbreak
- Vangelis – Chariots Of Fire
- Black Sabbath – Dehumanizer
- Alvaro Soler - Mar De Colores
- Offspring – Americana
- Nightwish – Wishmaster
- The Police - Greatest Hits
- The Polce - The POlice
- Poparzeni Kawą Trzy - The Best
- "Fifty Shades Darker" Soundtrack
- "Leonardo Cohen: I'm Your Man" Soundtrack
- "Pulp Fiction" Soundtrack
- "Saturday Night Fever" Soundtrack
- Vangelis - Nocturne
- Hans Zimmer - Live In Prague
- Bravo Hits France - Various
- Brawo Hits Latino - Various
- Bravo Hits Lato 2022 - Various
- Pszczółka Maja - Various
Tede - Noji?
Tulia - Nim gwiazda zgaśnie
UB40 - The Best Of Ub40
Vangelis - Chariots Of Fire
Eurovision Song Contest Tel Aviv 2019 - Various
Smooth Jazz Cafe 20
Barry White - Gold
Barry White - Love Songs
Amy Whinehouse - Lioness: Hidden Treasures
XXXtentacion - ?
Krystian Zimerman - Chopin: Piano Conc. 1,2
ABBA - More ABBA Gold
Eric Clapton - Cream Of Erci Clapton
