Slayer, Black Sabbath i The Cure w Biedronce. Jakie płyty CD warto kupić?

Kolekcjonujecie płyty CD? Wbrew pozorom nie jest to tanie hobby, nic zatem dziwnego, że tanie albumy w Biedronce przyciągają tłumy i ciekawe tytuły szybko znikają z półek. Kolejny raz w sieci sklepów pojawiła się oferta płyt CD i nie zabrakło też albumów dla fanów rocka. Sprawdźcie, jakie tytuły znajdziecie w Biedronce od 16 sierpnia do wyczerpania zapasów.

Tanie płyty CD w Biedronce. W ofercie Slayer, Black Sabbath i The Cure

Od wtorku, 16 sierpnia w sieci sklepów Biedronka pojawiła się nowa pula płyt CD. Ceny zaczynają się od 19,99 złotych i w ofercie znajdziecie m.in. płyty Def Leppard, Dire Straits, The Cure, Imgaine Dragons, Grety Van Fleet, Thin Lizzy, Nightwish czy The Offspring. Nie zabrakło tez soundtracków, m.in. z "Pulp Fiction" czy "Saturday Night Fever" oraz koncertówki Hansa Zimmera.

2Pac - Best Of 2Pac

50 Cent - Get Rich Or Die Tryin

Abba - Abba

Abba - Ring Ring

Bryan Adams - So Far So Good - Best Of

Louis Armstrong - What A Wonderful World

Bon Jovi – 2020

Eric Clapton – Old Sock

Eric Clapron- The Breeze - An Appreciation Of JJ Cale

John Coltrane - Ballads

John Coltrane - Both Directions At Once: The Lost Album

John Coltrane - Impressions

Chris Cornell - Songbook

DDAB - To Co Najlepsze

Deep Purple - Essential

Deep Purple - The Best Of DP In The 80's

Deep Purple - Universal Masters Collecion

Cure – Disintegration

Def Leppard – Hysteria

Def Leppard – Pyromania

Dire Straits – Communique

Dire Straits – On Every Street

Dire Straits - On The Night

Dire Straits - Alchemy

Eminem - The Eminem Show

Eminem - The Slim Shady

Evanescence – Fallen

Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman

Lana Del Rey - Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass

Guns N’ Roses – Chinese Democracy

Guns N’ Roses – Use Your Illusion I

Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction

Greta Van Fleet - The Battle At Garden's Gate

Hemp Gru - Lojalność

Hemp Gru - Braterstwo

Hey - Fire

Billy Idol - The Very best of Billy Odol: Idolize Yourself

Imagine Dragons - Smoke + Mirrors

Imagine Dragons - Mercury - ACT 1

Kelly Family - 25 Years Later - Live

Kelly Family - We Got Love - Live At Loreley

Kelly Family - We Got Love

Kiss – Dynasty

Kiss – Love Gun

Kombii - 5

Lenny Kravitz - Mama Said

Lady Gaga - Fame Monster

Limp Bizkit - Greatest Hitz

Limp Bizkit - Significant Other

Marilyn Manson - Heaven Upside Down

Marilyn Manson - The Golden Age Of Grotesque

Bob Marley - Catch A Fire

George Michael - Symphonica

Moody Blues - The Best Of The Moody Blues

Gary Moore - Still Got The Blues

Ennio Morricone - Film Music 1966-1987

Ennio Morricone - The Film Of Ennio Morricone

Megadeth – Countdown To Extinction

Megadeth – Peace Sells

Nirvana – From The Muddy Banks Of Wishkah

Nirvana – Incesticide

Nirvana - MTV Unplugged In New York

Police – Synchronicity

O.S.T.R. - Instrukcja Obsługi Świrów

Pearl Jam - Live On Ten Legs

Katy Perry - Smile

The Police - Synchronicity

The Police - Zenyayya Mondatta

R.E.M. - In Time: The Best of R.E.M. 1988-2033

Rainbow - Best Of Rainbow

Sandra - Essential

Queens Of The Stone Age – Songs For The Deaf

Scorpions – Crazy World

Slayer – World Painted Blood

Frank Sinatra - 20 Classic Tracks

Frank Sinatra - Best Of Duets

Soundgarden – Superunknown

Thin Lizzy – Jailbreak

Vangelis – Chariots Of Fire

Black Sabbath – Dehumanizer

Alvaro Soler - Mar De Colores

Offspring – Americana

Nightwish – Wishmaster

The Police - Greatest Hits

The Polce - The POlice

Poparzeni Kawą Trzy - The Best

"Fifty Shades Darker" Soundtrack

"Leonardo Cohen: I'm Your Man" Soundtrack

"Pulp Fiction" Soundtrack

"Saturday Night Fever" Soundtrack

Vangelis - Nocturne

Hans Zimmer - Live In Prague

Bravo Hits France - Various

Brawo Hits Latino - Various

Bravo Hits Lato 2022 - Various

Pszczółka Maja - Various

Tede - Noji?

Tulia - Nim gwiazda zgaśnie

UB40 - The Best Of Ub40

Vangelis - Chariots Of Fire

Eurovision Song Contest Tel Aviv 2019 - Various

Smooth Jazz Cafe 20

Barry White - Gold

Barry White - Love Songs

Amy Whinehouse - Lioness: Hidden Treasures

XXXtentacion - ?

Krystian Zimerman - Chopin: Piano Conc. 1,2

ABBA - More ABBA Gold

Eric Clapton - Cream Of Erci Clapton