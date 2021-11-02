Tanie, rockowe płyty CD w Biedronce. W ofercie m.in. Queen, Nirvana i NIN
Sprawdźcie, jakie tytuły znajdziecie w sieci sklepów Biedronka. Fani rocka i metalu na pewno znajdą coś dla siebie!
W Biedronce co rusz pojawiają się płyty w niskich cenach. Jeżeli zatem wybieracie się na zakupy, to warto zerknąć na nową ofertę albumów w Biedronce. Tym razem za 19,99 zł będziemy mogli zdobyć płyty Queen, Nirvany czy Imagine Dragons. Oferta obowiązuje od 2 listopada.
Tanie płyty CD w Biedronce od 2 listopada. W ofercie Queen, Nirvana, Guns N' Roses
W ofercie płyt w sklepach Biedronki znajdziecie m.in. "Anthem of the Peaceful Army" Grety Van Fleet, "Night Visions" Imagine Dragons, "Peace Sells... But Who's Bying?" Mageadeth czy "The Downward Spiral" od Nine Inch Nails.
Oczywiście oprócz rockowych płyt znajdziemy też albumy Franka Sinatry, Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogga czy soundtrack z filmu "Pulp Fiction". Sprawdźcie całą listę albumów dostępnych od 2 listopada w Biedronce:
- The Cure - "Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me"
- Evanescence - "Anywhere But Home"
- Frank Zappa - "We're Only In It For The Money"
- Deep Purple - "Essential"
- Def Leppard - "Pyromania"
- Dire Straits - "Love Over Gold"
- Dr Misio - "Strach XXI Wieku"
- Greta Van Fleet - "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army"
- Guns N' Roses - "Live Era 87-93"
- Guns N' Roses - "Use Your Illusion I"
- Imagine Dragons - "Night Visions"
- Kiss - "Dynasty (Remastered)"
- Marilyn Manson - "Heaven Upside Down"
- Megadeth - "Peace Sells... But Who's Bying?"
- Moody Blues - "The Best Of The Moody Blues"
- Nickelback - "No Fixed Address"
- Nine Inch Nails - "The Downward Spiral"
- Nirvana - "From The Muddy Banks Of Wishkah"
- Nirvana - "In Utero - 20th Anniversary (Remaster)"
- The Offspring - "Americana"
- Mike Oldfield - "Ommadawn"
- Mike Oldfield - "Two Sides: The Very Best Of Mike Oldfield"
- Queen - "A Kind Of Magic"
- Queen - "Miracle"
- Queen, Adam Lambert - "Live Around The World"
- Scorpions - "Crazy World"
- Slayer - "Diabolus In Musica"
- Thin Lizzy - "Jailbreak"
- Abba - "The Visitors"
- Akcent - "Diamentowa Kolekcja Disco Polo - Reedycja"
- Camel - "Stationary Traveller"
- The Chemical Brothers - "Surrender"
- John Coltrane - "Impressions"
- Billie Eilish - "Dont Smile at Me"
- Eminem - "Curtain Call"
- Eminem - "Music To Be Murdered By"
- Garou - "Au Milieu De Ma Vie Special Edition"
- Ariana Grande - "My Everything"
- Naill Horan - "Heartbreak Weather"
- Norah Jones - "Pick Me Up Off The Floor"
- Lady Gaga - "Fame Monster"
- Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - "A Star Is Born (Soundtrack)"
- Bob Marley - "Survival"
- Maroon 5 - "V (Reedycja)"
- Massive Attack - "100th Window"
- Massive Attack - "Blue Lines"
- Papa D - "35 Lat"
- Ennio Morricone - "The Film Music Of Ennio Morricone"
- Popek X Matheo - "Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde"
- Portishead - "PNYC"
- Rest/Kafar - "Bsnt"
- Frank Sinatra - "20 Classic Tracks"
- Snoop Dogg - "R & G (Rythym & Gangsta) The Masterpiece"
- Soundtrack - "Pulp Fiction"
- Sting&Shaggy - "44/876"
- Sting - "Soul Cages"
- Taylor Swift - "Lover"
- Various - "Bravo Hits 00's"
- Various - "Smooth Jazz Cafe 19"
- Various - "The Best Of 90’s"
- Various - "The Best Of Disco Polo Vol. 8"
- Amy Winehouse - "Amy Winehouse At The BBC"
