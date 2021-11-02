Tanie, rockowe płyty CD w Biedronce. W ofercie m.in. Queen, Nirvana i NIN

W Biedronce co rusz pojawiają się płyty w niskich cenach. Jeżeli zatem wybieracie się na zakupy, to warto zerknąć na nową ofertę albumów w Biedronce. Tym razem za 19,99 zł będziemy mogli zdobyć płyty Queen, Nirvany czy Imagine Dragons. Oferta obowiązuje od 2 listopada.

Tanie płyty CD w Biedronce od 2 listopada. W ofercie Queen, Nirvana, Guns N' Roses

W ofercie płyt w sklepach Biedronki znajdziecie m.in. "Anthem of the Peaceful Army" Grety Van Fleet, "Night Visions" Imagine Dragons, "Peace Sells... But Who's Bying?" Mageadeth czy "The Downward Spiral" od Nine Inch Nails.

Oczywiście oprócz rockowych płyt znajdziemy też albumy Franka Sinatry, Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogga czy soundtrack z filmu "Pulp Fiction". Sprawdźcie całą listę albumów dostępnych od 2 listopada w Biedronce: