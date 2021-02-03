Poznaliśmy nominowanych do Złotych Globów 2021. "The Crown" i "The Mandalorian" z szansami na statuetki
Sarah Jessica Parker i Taraji P. Henson ogłosiły nominowanych do Złotych Globów 2021. O statuetki będą walczyły najpopularniejsze seriale poprzedniego roku, ale nie obyło się bez kilku niespodzianek. Zobaczcie, kto ma szansę na zdobycie prestiżowych nagród.
Złote Globy 2021 - oto lista nominowanych w najważniejszych kategoriach
Najwięcej nominacji zgarnęły filmy "The Trial of the Chicago 7" i "One Night in Miami", natomiast jeśli chodzi o seriale, to zdominował "Gambit Królowej", "The Crown", a także "Od nowa" od HBO.
Netflix i Amazon Prime Video zdominowały kategorie filmowe i serialowe, natomiast zagadkowy jest brak bardzo docenianego "Minari" wśród nominowanych do najlepszego filmu (wykluczono go ze względu na to, że wszystkie dialogi w filmie są po koreańsku).
Największe szanse na statuetki w kategoriach aktorskich mają Viola Davis za rolę tytułową w "Ma Rainey: Matka bluesa", Vanessa Kirby za "Cząstki kobiety" i Frances McDormand za rolę w niezależnym filmie "Nomadland". Riz Ahmed, zmarły Chadwick Boseman i Delroy Lindo mają natomiast największe szanse na statuetkę w kategorii "Najlepszy aktor dramatyczny w filmie".
Tegoroczna ceremonia odbędzie się 28 lutego 2021 roku. Poprowadzą ją Tina Fey i Amy Poehler, które dokonywały tego już trzykrotnie (w latach 2013-2015). Poniżej możecie zobaczyć pełną listę nominowanych:
Najlepszy serial - musical lub komedia
- “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
- “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
- “The Great” (Hulu)
- “Schitt’s Creek” (CBC)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Najlepszy aktor w serialu
- Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
- Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
- Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
- Al Pacino (“Hunters”)
- Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
Najlepsza aktorka w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym
- Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)
- Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)
- Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Najlepszy reżyser filmowy
- Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)
- David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)
- Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)
- Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
- Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
Najlepsza aktorka filmowa w musicalu lub komedii
- Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
- Kate Hudson (“Music”)
- Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)
- Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)
Najlepszy aktor filmowy
- Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
- Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
- Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
- Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
- Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)
Najlepszy serial
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “Lovecraft Country” (HBO Max)
- “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)
- “Ozark” (Netflix)
- “Ratched” (Netflix)
Najlepsza aktorka w serialu:
- Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
- Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
- Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
- Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
- Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)
Najlepszy aktor w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym
- Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)
- Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)
- Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
- Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)
- Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)
Najlepszy aktor filmowy - musical lub komedia
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
- James Corden (“The Prom”)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
- Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)
- Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)
Najlepsza aktorka filmowa
- Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
- Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)
- Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)
- Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)
- Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)
Najlepszy film
- “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)
- “Mank” (Netflix)
- “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
Najlepszy drugoplanowy aktor filmowy
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
- Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
- Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)
- Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)
- Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)
Najlepsza oryginalna ścieżka dźwiękowa
- “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat
- “Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson
- “News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard
- “Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- “Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Najlepsza aktorka serialowa - musical lub komedia
- Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)
- Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
- Elle Fanning (“The Great”)
- Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
- Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Najlepszy miniserial lub film telewizyjny
- “Normal People” (Hulu/BBC)
- “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
- “Small Axe” (Amazon Studios/BBC)
- “The Undoing” (HBO)
- “Unorthodox” (Netflix)
Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym
- John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
- Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)
- Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)
- Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)
Najlepszy film - musical lub komedia
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)
- “Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures)
- “Palm Springs” (Neon)
- “Music” (Vertical Entertainment)
- “The Prom” (Netflix)
Najlepsza drugoplanowa aktorka filmowa
- Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Father”)
- Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)
- Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)
- Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)
Najlepszy film nieanglojęzyczny
- “Another Round” (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
- “La Llorona” (Shudder)
- “The Life Ahead” (Netflix)
- “Minari” (A24)
- “Two of Us”
Najlepszy scenariusz filmowy
- “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
- “Mank” (Netflix)
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
- “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)
- “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
Najlepszy aktor serialowy - komedia lub musical
- Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
- Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
- Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
- Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)
Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym
- Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
- Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
- Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
- Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)
Najlepszy utwór oryginalny
- “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
- “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
- “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
- “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
- “Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu)
Najlepszy film animowany
- “The Croods: A New Age” (Universal Pictures)
- “Onward” (Walt Disney Pictures)
- “Over the Moon” (Netflix)
- “Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures)
- “Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon)
