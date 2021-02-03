Poznaliśmy nominowanych do Złotych Globów 2021. "The Crown" i "The Mandalorian" z szansami na statuetki

Złote Globy 2021 - oto lista nominowanych w najważniejszych kategoriach

Najwięcej nominacji zgarnęły filmy "The Trial of the Chicago 7" i "One Night in Miami", natomiast jeśli chodzi o seriale, to zdominował "Gambit Królowej", "The Crown", a także "Od nowa" od HBO.

Netflix i Amazon Prime Video zdominowały kategorie filmowe i serialowe, natomiast zagadkowy jest brak bardzo docenianego "Minari" wśród nominowanych do najlepszego filmu (wykluczono go ze względu na to, że wszystkie dialogi w filmie są po koreańsku).

Największe szanse na statuetki w kategoriach aktorskich mają Viola Davis za rolę tytułową w "Ma Rainey: Matka bluesa", Vanessa Kirby za "Cząstki kobiety" i Frances McDormand za rolę w niezależnym filmie "Nomadland". Riz Ahmed, zmarły Chadwick Boseman i Delroy Lindo mają natomiast największe szanse na statuetkę w kategorii "Najlepszy aktor dramatyczny w filmie".

Tegoroczna ceremonia odbędzie się 28 lutego 2021 roku. Poprowadzą ją Tina Fey i Amy Poehler, które dokonywały tego już trzykrotnie (w latach 2013-2015). Poniżej możecie zobaczyć pełną listę nominowanych:

Najlepszy serial - musical lub komedia

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Najlepszy aktor w serialu

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Al Pacino (“Hunters”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Najlepsza aktorka w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Najlepszy reżyser filmowy

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)

Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Najlepsza aktorka filmowa w musicalu lub komedii

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

Najlepszy aktor filmowy

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Najlepszy serial

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO Max)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Ratched” (Netflix)

Najlepsza aktorka w serialu:

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Najlepszy aktor w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Najlepszy aktor filmowy - musical lub komedia

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Najlepsza aktorka filmowa

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Najlepszy film

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Najlepszy drugoplanowy aktor filmowy

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Najlepsza oryginalna ścieżka dźwiękowa

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Najlepsza aktorka serialowa - musical lub komedia

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Najlepszy miniserial lub film telewizyjny

“Normal People” (Hulu/BBC)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios/BBC)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym

John Boyega (“Small Axe”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

Najlepszy film - musical lub komedia

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

“Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Palm Springs” (Neon)

“Music” (Vertical Entertainment)

“The Prom” (Netflix)

Najlepsza drugoplanowa aktorka filmowa

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Najlepszy film nieanglojęzyczny

“Another Round” (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

“La Llorona” (Shudder)

“The Life Ahead” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“Two of Us”

Najlepszy scenariusz filmowy

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Najlepszy aktor serialowy - komedia lub musical

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

Najlepszy utwór oryginalny

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu)

Najlepszy film animowany