Poznaliśmy nominowanych do Złotych Globów 2021. "The Crown" i "The Mandalorian" z szansami na statuetki

Kamil Kacperski
03.02.2021 15:47
Poznaliśmy nominowanych do Złotych Globów 2021. "The Crown" i "The Mandalorian" z szansami na statuetki Fot. VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News

Sarah Jessica Parker i Taraji P. Henson ogłosiły nominowanych do Złotych Globów 2021. O statuetki będą walczyły najpopularniejsze seriale poprzedniego roku, ale nie obyło się bez kilku niespodzianek. Zobaczcie, kto ma szansę na zdobycie prestiżowych nagród.

Złote Globy 2021 - oto lista nominowanych w najważniejszych kategoriach

Najwięcej nominacji zgarnęły filmy "The Trial of the Chicago 7" i "One Night in Miami", natomiast jeśli chodzi o seriale, to zdominował "Gambit Królowej", "The Crown", a także "Od nowa" od HBO.

Netflix i Amazon Prime Video zdominowały kategorie filmowe i serialowe, natomiast zagadkowy jest brak bardzo docenianego "Minari" wśród nominowanych do najlepszego filmu (wykluczono go ze względu na to, że wszystkie dialogi w filmie są po koreańsku). 

Największe szanse na statuetki w kategoriach aktorskich mają Viola Davis za rolę tytułową w "Ma Rainey: Matka bluesa", Vanessa Kirby za "Cząstki kobiety" i Frances McDormand za rolę w niezależnym filmie "Nomadland". Riz Ahmed, zmarły Chadwick Boseman i Delroy Lindo mają natomiast największe szanse na statuetkę w kategorii "Najlepszy aktor dramatyczny w filmie".

Tegoroczna ceremonia odbędzie się 28 lutego 2021 roku. Poprowadzą ją Tina Fey i Amy Poehler, które dokonywały tego już trzykrotnie (w latach 2013-2015). Poniżej możecie zobaczyć pełną listę nominowanych: 

Najlepszy serial - musical lub komedia

  • “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
  • “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
  • “The Great” (Hulu) 
  • “Schitt’s Creek” (CBC) 
  • “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) 

Najlepszy aktor w serialu

  • Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) 
  • Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) 
  • Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
  • Al Pacino (“Hunters”) 
  • Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”) 

Najlepsza aktorka w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym

  • Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”) 
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)
  • Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”) 
  • Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”) 
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) 

Najlepszy reżyser filmowy

  • Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)
  • David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix) 
  • Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) 
  • Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) 
  • Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) 

Najlepsza aktorka filmowa w musicalu lub komedii

  • Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) 
  • Kate Hudson (“Music”)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”) 
  • Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”) 

Najlepszy aktor filmowy

  • Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) 
  • Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) 
  • Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) 
  • Gary Oldman (“Mank”) 
  • Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Najlepszy serial

  • “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • “Lovecraft Country” (HBO Max) 
  • “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) 
  • “Ozark” (Netflix)
  • “Ratched” (Netflix)

Najlepsza aktorka w serialu:

  • Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) 
  • Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
  • Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) 
  • Laura Linney (“Ozark”) 
  • Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”) 

Najlepszy aktor w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym

  • Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)
  • Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”) 
  • Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) 
  • Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”) 
  • Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) 

Najlepszy aktor filmowy - musical lub komedia

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) 
  • James Corden (“The Prom”)
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”) 
  • Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”) 
  • Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Najlepsza aktorka filmowa

  • Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) 
  • Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) 
  • Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) 
  • Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) 
  • Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) 

Najlepszy film

  • “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics) 
  • “Mank” (Netflix) 
  • “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) 
  • “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) 
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) 

Najlepszy drugoplanowy aktor filmowy

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) 
  • Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) 
  • Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)
  • Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”) 
  • Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”) 

Najlepsza oryginalna ścieżka dźwiękowa

  • “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat 
  • “Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson 
  • “News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard 
  • “Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross 
  • “Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste 

Najlepsza aktorka serialowa - musical lub komedia

  • Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)
  • Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) 
  • Elle Fanning (“The Great”) 
  • Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) 
  • Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) 

Najlepszy miniserial lub film telewizyjny

  • “Normal People” (Hulu/BBC) 
  • “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix) 
  • “Small Axe” (Amazon Studios/BBC) 
  • “The Undoing” (HBO) 
  • “Unorthodox” (Netflix) 

Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym

  • John Boyega (“Small Axe”) 
  • Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”) 
  • Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) 
  • Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)
  • Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”) 

Najlepszy film - musical lub komedia

  • “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios) 
  • “Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures) 
  • “Palm Springs” (Neon) 
  • “Music” (Vertical Entertainment)
  • “The Prom” (Netflix) 

Najlepsza drugoplanowa aktorka filmowa

  • Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”) 
  • Olivia Colman (“The Father”) 
  • Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)
  • Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) 
  • Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Najlepszy film nieanglojęzyczny

  • “Another Round” (Samuel Goldwyn Films) 
  • “La Llorona” (Shudder) 
  • “The Life Ahead” (Netflix) 
  • “Minari” (A24) 
  • “Two of Us”

Najlepszy scenariusz filmowy

  • “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) 
  • “Mank” (Netflix) 
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) 
  • “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics) 
  • “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) 

Najlepszy aktor serialowy - komedia lub musical

  • Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
  • Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”) 
  • Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) 
  • Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) 
  • Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) 

Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym

  • Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) 
  • Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) 
  • Julia Garner (“Ozark”) 
  • Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) 
  • Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

Najlepszy utwór oryginalny

  • “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas 
  • “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
  • “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi 
  • “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth 
  • “Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu)

Najlepszy film animowany

  • “The Croods: A New Age” (Universal Pictures) 
  • “Onward” (Walt Disney Pictures) 
  • “Over the Moon” (Netflix) 
  • “Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures) 
  • “Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon) 
Kamil Kacperski
