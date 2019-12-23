Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 213
1MetallicaEnter Sandman+3
2Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+4
3The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction+8
4White StripesSeven Nation Army+9
5MotörheadAce Of Spades-3
6AC/DCHighway to Hell-5
7Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen0
8Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends+6
9U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-6
10Temple of the DogHunger Strike-5
11QueenBohemian Rhapsody-3
12Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-3
13Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+4
14MaanamCykady na cykladach+5
15The CureBoys Don't Cry+7
16Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-6
17SaxonBroken Heroes-5
18R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)+5
19Judas PriestBreaking The Law+2
20FreeAll Right Now-4
21Black SabbathIron Man+3
22The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+4
23The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-8
24CreamSunshine of Your Love-4
25Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-7
26ZZ TopLegsn
27Pearl JamAlive+2
28NirvanaAbout A Girln
29Iggy PopThe Passenger-4
30Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-2
Propozycje
1The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-2
2The BeatlesHey Jude-2
3The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-2
4QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-2
5Stone Temple PilotsPlush-2
6Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-2
7Led ZeppelinAll My Love-2
8Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-2
9Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-2
10Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-2
11MetallicaNothing Else Matters-2
12Alice In ChainsWould?-2
13The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-2
14MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-2
15Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-2
16Def LeppardHysteria-2
17Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-2
18NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-2
19AC/DCThunderstruck-2
20Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-2
21Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-2
22Pink FloydComfortably Numb-2
23Pearl JamJeremy-2
24The ClashRock the Casbah-2
25RushThe Spirit of Radio-2
26Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-2
27Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-2
28Black SabbathParanoid-2
29John LennonImagine-2
30Green DayBasket Case-2
31Billy IdolRebel Yell-2
32Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-2
33The BeatlesCome Together-2
34OasisWonderwall-2
35The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-2
36Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-2
37KissRock and Roll All Nite-2
38KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-2
39ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-2
40T.RexGet It On-2
41AC/DCBack In Black-2
42The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-2
43QueenWe Will Rock You-2
44RadioheadCreep-2
45Deep PurpleHighway Star-2
46AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-2
47The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-2
48The CultFire Woman-2
49Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-2
50The CureClose to Me-2
51T.RexChildren of the Revolution-2
52Bon JoviIt's My Life-2
53Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-2
54Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-2
55RadioheadKarma Police-2
56The ClashLondon Calling-2
57BostonMore Than a Feeling-2
58Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-2
59Oddział ZamkniętyParty-2
60KultO Ani-2
61INXSNeed You Tonight-2
62Billy IdolCradle of Love-2
63Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-2
64SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-2
65Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-2
66Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-2
67The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-2
68Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-2
69Foo FightersBest of You-2
70Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-2
71Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-2
72DżemWhisky-2
73The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-2
74Pearl JamEven Flow-2
75Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-2
76The DoorsRiders On The Storm-2
77AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-2
78The EaglesHotel California-2
79WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-2
80Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-2
81DżemSen o Victorii-2
82FugaziWaiting Room-2
83Van HalenJump-2
84Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-2
85Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-2
86NirvanaCome As You Are-2
87Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-2
88Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-2
89The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-2
90RammsteinMutter-2
91Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-2
92Faith No MoreEpic-2
93SoundgardenSpoonman-2
94EuropeThe Final Countdown-2
95PJ HarveyDown By The Water-2
96Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-2
97GenesisLand Of Confusion-2
98Bon JoviKeep the Faith-2
99Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-2
100Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-2
101Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-2
102KissLove Gun-2
103BeckLoser-2
104Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-2
105The DoorsHello, I Love You-2
106Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-2
107The WhoMy Generation-2
108ColdplayFix You-2
109R.E.M.One I Love-2
110HeyTeksański-2
111AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-2
112Foo FightersBig Me-2
113TroggsWild Thing-2
114Eric ClaptonLayla-2
115The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-2
116SladeFar Far Away-2
117Deep PurpleBlack Night-2
118Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-2
119KobranockaHipisówka-2
120The DoorsPeople Are Strange-2
121Living ColourGlamour Boys-2
122SoundgardenOutshined-2
123Eric ClaptonCocaine-2
124Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-2
125The DoorsLight My Fire-2
126ExtremeGet The Funk Out-2
127Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-2
128The PoliceRoxanne-2
129David BowieZiggy Stardust-2
130Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-2
131Peter GabrielSledgehammer-2
132Faith No MoreEvidence-2
133Lech JanerkaRower-2
134UFODoctor Doctor-2
135Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-2
136Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-2
137U2New Year's Day-2
138HumanPolski-2
139KultDo Ani-2
140Jimi HendrixHey Joe-2
141Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-2
142Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-2
143PixiesWhere's My Mind?-2
144AerosmithDream On-2
145Thin LizzyJailbreak-2
146The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-2
147Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-2
148QueenWe Are the Champions-2
149Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-2
150KultPolska-2
151KultHej, czy nie wiecie-2
152KissDetroit Rock City-2
153Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-2
154Pink FloydWish You Were Here-2