Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 214
-
1MotörheadAce Of Spades+4
-
2AC/DCHighway to Hell+4
-
3MetallicaEnter Sandman-2
-
4U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)+5
-
5Temple of the DogHunger Strike+5
-
6Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen+1
-
7Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-5
-
8The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-5
-
9Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+4
-
10The CureBoys Don't Cry+5
-
11White StripesSeven Nation Army-7
-
12SaxonBroken Heroes+5
-
13Pearl JamAlive+14
-
14Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-2
-
15R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)+3
-
16QueenBohemian Rhapsody-5
-
17FreeAll Right Now+3
-
18Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-2
-
19The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+3
-
20MaanamCykady na cykladach-6
-
21Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-13
-
22ZZ TopLegs+4
-
23Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+7
-
24Judas PriestBreaking The Law-5
-
25NirvanaAbout A Girl+3
-
26Black SabbathIron Man-5
-
27The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-4
-
28Iggy PopThe Passenger+1
-
29CreamSunshine of Your Love-5
-
30Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-5
Propozycje
-
1Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-5
-
2Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-5
-
3Alice In ChainsWould?-5
-
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-5
-
5Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-5
-
6Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-5
-
7Led ZeppelinAll My Love-5
-
8The ClashRock the Casbah-5
-
9The BeatlesCome Together-5
-
10MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-5
-
11The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-5
-
12Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-5
-
13Green DayBasket Case-5
-
14Def LeppardHysteria-5
-
15The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-5
-
16AerosmithDream On-5
-
17KissRock and Roll All Nite-5
-
18MetallicaNothing Else Matters-5
-
19AC/DCThunderstruck-5
-
20Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-5
-
21DżemSen o Victorii-5
-
22Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-5
-
23QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-5
-
24Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-5
-
25Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-5
-
26Pink FloydWish You Were Here-5
-
27Pearl JamJeremy-5
-
28KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-5
-
29RammsteinMutter-5
-
30AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-5
-
31AC/DCBack In Black-5
-
32The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-5
-
33RadioheadCreep-5
-
34Billy IdolRebel Yell-5
-
35The CureClose to Me-5
-
36T.RexGet It On-5
-
37John LennonImagine-5
-
38Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-5
-
39KissDetroit Rock City-5
-
40The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-5
-
41Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-5
-
42Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-5
-
43Black SabbathParanoid-5
-
44The BeatlesHey Jude-5
-
45ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-5
-
46Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-5
-
47The DoorsRiders On The Storm-5
-
48Deep PurpleBlack Night-5
-
49The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-5
-
50ColdplayFix You-5
-
51KultPolska-5
-
52NirvanaCome As You Are-5
-
53Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-5
-
54Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-5
-
55Thin LizzyJailbreak-5
-
56EuropeThe Final Countdown-5
-
57Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-5
-
58Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-5
-
59T.RexChildren of the Revolution-5
-
60Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-5
-
61ExtremeGet The Funk Out-5
-
62INXSNeed You Tonight-5
-
63PixiesWhere's My Mind?-5
-
64David BowieZiggy Stardust-5
-
65KultDo Ani-5
-
66Lech JanerkaRower-5
-
67Faith No MoreEpic-5
-
68Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-5
-
69Faith No MoreEvidence-5
-
70Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-5
-
71Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-5
-
72UFODoctor Doctor-5
-
73The PoliceRoxanne-5
-
74HumanPolski-5
-
75Eric ClaptonCocaine-5
-
76SoundgardenOutshined-5
-
77The DoorsPeople Are Strange-5
-
78Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-5
-
79Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-5
-
80Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-5
-
81The DoorsLight My Fire-5
-
82FugaziWaiting Room-5
-
83Peter GabrielSledgehammer-5
-
84Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-5
-
85Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-5
-
86Living ColourGlamour Boys-5
-
87The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-5
-
88The DoorsHello, I Love You-5
-
89Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-5
-
90Foo FightersBig Me-5
-
91KissLove Gun-5
-
92The WhoMy Generation-5
-
93BeckLoser-5
-
94Pearl JamEven Flow-5
-
95Stone Temple PilotsPlush-5
-
96Eric ClaptonLayla-5
-
97Bon JoviKeep the Faith-5
-
98AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-5
-
99TroggsWild Thing-5
-
100Oddział ZamkniętyParty-5
-
101SladeFar Far Away-5
-
102AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-5
-
103Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-5
-
104Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-5
-
105Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-5
-
106Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-5
-
107Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-5
-
108Billy IdolCradle of Love-5
-
109Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-5
-
110The CultFire Woman-5
-
111GenesisLand Of Confusion-5
-
112The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-5
-
113QueenWe Will Rock You-5
-
114Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-5
-
115The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-5
-
116The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-5
-
117Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-5
-
118Bon JoviIt's My Life-5
-
119RadioheadKarma Police-5
-
120Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-5
-
121KultHej, czy nie wiecie-5
-
122Jimi HendrixHey Joe-5
-
123Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-5
-
124Pink FloydComfortably Numb-5
-
125OasisWonderwall-5
-
126The ClashLondon Calling-5
-
127Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-5
-
128SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-5
-
129Foo FightersBest of You-5
-
130KultO Ani-5
-
131Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-5
-
132U2New Year's Day-5
-
133Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-5
-
134Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-5
-
135The EaglesHotel California-5
-
136Van HalenJump-5
-
137WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-5
-
138SoundgardenSpoonman-5
-
139Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-5
-
140Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-5
-
141HeyTeksański-5
-
142PJ HarveyDown By The Water-5
-
143The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-5
-
144R.E.M.One I Love-5
-
145DżemWhisky-5
-
146Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-5
-
147The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-5
-
148BostonMore Than a Feeling-5
-
149KobranockaHipisówka-5
-
150NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-5
-
151Deep PurpleHighway Star-5
-
152QueenWe Are the Champions-5
-
153RushThe Spirit of Radio-5
-
154Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-5