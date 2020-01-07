Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 215
1The CureBoys Don't Cry+9
2U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)+2
3MotörheadAce Of Spades-2
4The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction+4
5AC/DCHighway to Hell-3
6White StripesSeven Nation Army+5
7MetallicaEnter Sandman-4
8Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-1
9Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+5
10Temple of the DogHunger Strike-5
11Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-5
12MaanamCykady na cykladach+8
13Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-4
14Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+9
15SaxonBroken Heroes-3
16Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic+2
17Pearl JamAlive-4
18R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-3
19ZZ TopLegs+3
20QueenBohemian Rhapsody-4
21The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)+6
22Judas PriestBreaking The Law+2
23Iggy PopThe Passenger+5
24FreeAll Right Now-7
25The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-6
26Black SabbathIron Man0
27CreamSunshine of Your Love+2
28Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-7
29Living ColourGlamour Boysn
30NirvanaAbout A Girl-5
Propozycje
1The BeatlesCome Together-5
2Patti SmithBecause The Night-5
3MetallicaNothing Else Matters-5
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-5
5Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-5
6Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-5
7Def LeppardHysteria-5
8MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-5
9Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-5
10Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-5
11The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-5
12Alice In ChainsWould?-5
13Led ZeppelinAll My Love-5
14The ClashRock the Casbah-5
15Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-5
16DżemWhisky-5
17Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-5
18Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-5
19Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-5
20AC/DCThunderstruck-5
21Thin LizzyJailbreak-5
22KissRock and Roll All Nite-5
23RushThe Spirit of Radio-5
24Jimi HendrixHey Joe-5
25KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-5
26KultHej, czy nie wiecie-5
27KobranockaHipisówka-5
28Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-5
29AC/DCBack In Black-5
30QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-5
31The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-5
32T.RexGet It On-5
33Pink FloydWish You Were Here-5
34Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-5
35Billy IdolRebel Yell-5
36QueenWe Will Rock You-5
37AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-5
38KultPolska-5
39KultDo Ani-5
40DżemSen o Victorii-5
41RammsteinMutter-5
42The DoorsRiders On The Storm-5
43Pearl JamJeremy-5
44The BeatlesHey Jude-5
45UFODoctor Doctor-5
46Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-5
47Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-5
48NirvanaCome As You Are-5
49R.E.M.One I Love-5
50KultO Ani-5
51HeyTeksański-5
52Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-5
53ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-5
54The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-5
55The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-5
56Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-5
57The CultFire Woman-5
58Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-5
59Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-5
60The ClashLondon Calling-5
61ExtremeGet The Funk Out-5
62Oddział ZamkniętyParty-5
63Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-5
64Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-5
65Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-5
66BeckLoser-5
67Peter GabrielSledgehammer-5
68Faith No MoreEvidence-5
69The EaglesHotel California-5
70U2New Year's Day-5
71Faith No MoreEpic-5
72Stone Temple PilotsPlush-5
73Deep PurpleBlack Night-5
74QueenWe Are the Champions-5
75SladeFar Far Away-5
76KissDetroit Rock City-5
77AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-5
78Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-5
79Black SabbathParanoid-5
80The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-5
81Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-5
82Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-5
83Pink FloydComfortably Numb-5
84NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-5
85John LennonImagine-5
86RadioheadCreep-5
87Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-5
88The CureClose to Me-5
89Deep PurpleHighway Star-5
90Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-5
91Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-5
92Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-5
93Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-5
94Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-5
95Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-5
96Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-5
97The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-5
98T.RexChildren of the Revolution-5
99Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-5
100Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-5
101ColdplayFix You-5
102SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-5
103EuropeThe Final Countdown-5
104Green DayBasket Case-5
105PJ HarveyDown By The Water-5
106Lech JanerkaRower-5
107Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-5
108Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-5
109BostonMore Than a Feeling-5
110FugaziWaiting Room-5
111The DoorsHello, I Love You-5
112SoundgardenSpoonman-5
113AerosmithDream On-5
114The WhoMy Generation-5
115INXSNeed You Tonight-5
116TroggsWild Thing-5
117Bon JoviKeep the Faith-5
118Foo FightersBig Me-5
119The DoorsLight My Fire-5
120Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-5
121Billy IdolCradle of Love-5
122KissLove Gun-5
123AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-5
124Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-5
125Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-5
126The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-5
127OasisWonderwall-5
128Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-5
129The PoliceRoxanne-5
130Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-5
131Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-5
132GenesisLand Of Confusion-5
133Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-5
134SoundgardenOutshined-5
135Van HalenJump-5
136The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-5
137Foo FightersBest of You-5
138WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-5
139The DoorsPeople Are Strange-5
140Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-5
141Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-5
142RadioheadKarma Police-5
143Bon JoviIt's My Life-5
144Eric ClaptonLayla-5
145Eric ClaptonCocaine-5
146The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-5
147PixiesWhere's My Mind?-5
148The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-5
149Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-5
150Pearl JamEven Flow-5
151Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-5
152David BowieZiggy Stardust-5
153HumanPolski-5
154Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-5
155The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-5