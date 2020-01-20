Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 216
1AC/DCHighway to Hell+4
2Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+7
3White StripesSeven Nation Army+3
4U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-2
5MaanamCykady na cykladach+7
6The CureBoys Don't Cry-5
7MotörheadAce Of Spades-4
8MetallicaEnter Sandman-1
9SaxonBroken Heroes+6
10Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+3
11R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)+7
12The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-8
13Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+1
14Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-6
15Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-4
16QueenBohemian Rhapsody+4
17Iggy PopThe Passenger+6
18The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)+3
19Temple of the DogHunger Strike-9
20Judas PriestBreaking The Law+2
21Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-5
22Living ColourGlamour Boys+7
23ZZ TopLegs-4
24Pearl JamAlive-7
25The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go0
26Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabaman
27FreeAll Right Now-3
28NirvanaRape Men
29Deep PurpleHushn
30Black SabbathIron Man-4
Propozycje
1SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-4
2The CranberriesZombie-4
3MetallicaNothing Else Matters-4
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-4
5MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-4
6Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-4
7Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-4
8Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-4
9Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-4
10Alice In ChainsWould?-4
11Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-4
12Led ZeppelinAll My Love-4
13RushThe Spirit of Radio-4
14KobranockaHipisówka-4
15Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-4
16NirvanaAbout A Girl-4
17Pink FloydComfortably Numb-4
18The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-4
19Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-4
20Black SabbathParanoid-4
21Def LeppardHysteria-4
22Jimi HendrixHey Joe-4
23AC/DCThunderstruck-4
24Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-4
25The DoorsRiders On The Storm-4
26The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-4
27RadioheadCreep-4
28Stone Temple PilotsPlush-4
29Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-4
30Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-4
31KultHej, czy nie wiecie-4
32Patti SmithBecause The Night-4
33Pink FloydWish You Were Here-4
34Pearl JamJeremy-4
35Deep PurpleBlack Night-4
36The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-4
37Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-4
38Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-4
39Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-4
40DżemSen o Victorii-4
41Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-4
42The ClashRock the Casbah-4
43Green DayBasket Case-4
44The BeatlesCome Together-4
45The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-4
46Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-4
47QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-4
48Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-4
49Bon JoviIt's My Life-4
50The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-4
51Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-4
52Lech JanerkaRower-4
53CreamSunshine of Your Love-4
54Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-4
55Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-4
56T.RexGet It On-4
57KultPolska-4
58Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-4
59ExtremeGet The Funk Out-4
60Thin LizzyJailbreak-4
61Billy IdolCradle of Love-4
62Foo FightersBig Me-4
63Peter GabrielSledgehammer-4
64T.RexChildren of the Revolution-4
65KultDo Ani-4
66John LennonImagine-4
67Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-4
68Oddział ZamkniętyParty-4
69Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-4
70The DoorsHello, I Love You-4
71EuropeThe Final Countdown-4
72WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-4
73Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-4
74Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-4
75Eric ClaptonLayla-4
76HumanPolski-4
77Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-4
78Eric ClaptonCocaine-4
79SoundgardenOutshined-4
80AerosmithDream On-4
81Faith No MoreEpic-4
82AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-4
83SladeFar Far Away-4
84Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-4
85QueenWe Are the Champions-4
86Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-4
87Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-4
88NirvanaCome As You Are-4
89U2New Year's Day-4
90Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-4
91KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-4
92The EaglesHotel California-4
93ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-4
94The CureClose to Me-4
95PixiesWhere's My Mind?-4
96PJ HarveyDown By The Water-4
97The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-4
98The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-4
99Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-4
100Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-4
101Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-4
102NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-4
103RammsteinMutter-4
104R.E.M.One I Love-4
105OasisWonderwall-4
106Foo FightersBest of You-4
107AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-4
108INXSNeed You Tonight-4
109KultO Ani-4
110Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-4
111The DoorsLight My Fire-4
112The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-4
113TroggsWild Thing-4
114KissLove Gun-4
115Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-4
116The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-4
117Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-4
118BostonMore Than a Feeling-4
119AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-4
120The CultFire Woman-4
121Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-4
122Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-4
123The ClashLondon Calling-4
124Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-4
125BeckLoser-4
126KissRock and Roll All Nite-4
127HeyTeksański-4
128KissDetroit Rock City-4
129Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-4
130The DoorsPeople Are Strange-4
131Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-4
132Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-4
133Pearl JamEven Flow-4
134ColdplayFix You-4
135Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-4
136Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-4
137Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-4
138RadioheadKarma Police-4
139Bon JoviKeep the Faith-4
140Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-4
141The PoliceRoxanne-4
142Billy IdolRebel Yell-4
143FugaziWaiting Room-4
144GenesisLand Of Confusion-4
145SoundgardenSpoonman-4
146UFODoctor Doctor-4
147Van HalenJump-4
148Faith No MoreEvidence-4
149The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-4
150The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-4
151AC/DCBack In Black-4
152DżemWhisky-4
153Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-4
154Deep PurpleHighway Star-4
155The BeatlesHey Jude-4
156QueenWe Will Rock You-4
157David BowieZiggy Stardust-4
158The WhoMy Generation-4