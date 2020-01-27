Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 217

27.01.2020 13:21
  • 1
    Johnny the Fox
    Thin Lizzy
    Don't Believe A Word
    +1
  • 2
    Cykady na Cykladach
    Maanam
    Cykady na cykladach
    +3
  • 3
    The Joshua Tree
    U2
    Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)
    +1
  • 4
    Highway to Hell
    AC/DC
    Highway to Hell
    -3
  • 5
    Innocence Is No Excuse
    Saxon
    Broken Heroes
    +4
  • 6
    Elephant
    White Stripes
    Seven Nation Army
    -3
  • 7
    Ace Of Spades
    Motörhead
    Ace Of Spades
    0
  • 8
    Appetite for Destruction
    Guns N' Roses
    Sweet Child o' Mine
    +6
  • 9
    Cheap Thrills
    Janis Joplin
    Piece Of My Heart
    +4
  • 10
    A Night at the Opera
    Queen
    Bohemian Rhapsody
    +6
  • 11
    Lust For Life
    Iggy Pop
    The Passenger
    +6
  • 12
    Boys Don't Cry
    The Cure
    Boys Don't Cry
    -6
  • 13
    Metallica
    Metallica
    Enter Sandman
    -5
  • 14
    Document (1987)
    R.E.M.
    It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
    -3
  • 15
    Celebration Day (Live At O2 Arena, London) (2012)
    Led Zeppelin
    Good Times Bad Times (Live)
    -5
  • 16
    Out Of Our Heads
    The Rolling Stones
    (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
    -4
  • 17
    Vivid ( 1988 )
    Living Colour
    Glamour Boys
    +5
  • 18
    Ten
    Pearl Jam
    Alive
    +6
  • 19
    Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols
    Sex Pistols
    God Save the Queen
    -4
  • 20
    Electric Ladyland (1968)
    Jimi Hendrix
    Crosstown Traffic
    +1
  • 21
    Second Helping (1974)
    Lynyrd Skynyrd
    Sweet Home Alabama
    +5
  • 22
    Shades of Deep Purple
    Deep Purple
    Hush
    +7
  • 23
    Nevermind
    Nirvana
    Rape Me
    +5
  • 24
    The Doors
    The Doors
    Break on Through (To the Other Side)
    -6
  • 25
    Temple of the Dog
    Temple of the Dog
    Hunger Strike
    -6
  • 26
    The Chosen Few
    Judas Priest
    Breaking The Law
    -6
  • 27
    Fire and Water
    Free
    All Right Now
    0
  • 28
    Paranoid
    Black Sabbath
    Iron Man
    +2
  • 29
    Combat Rock
    The Clash
    Should I Stay or Should I Go
    -4
  • 30
    Eliminator
    ZZ Top
    Legs
    -7
Propozycje

  • 1
    Dressed to Kill (1975)
    Kiss
    Rock and Roll All Nite
    -7
  • 2
    Van Halen
    Van Halen
    Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love
    -7
  • 3
    Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?
    The Cranberries
    Zombie
    -7
  • 4
    Perfect Strangers
    Deep Purple
    Perfect Strangers
    -7
  • 5
    Metallica
    Metallica
    Nothing Else Matters
    -7
  • 6
    Fear of the Dark
    Iron Maiden
    Be Quick or Be Dead
    -7
  • 7
    The Number of the Beast
    Iron Maiden
    Run to the Hills
    -7
  • 8
    Led Zeppelin III
    Led Zeppelin
    Immigrant Song
    -7
  • 9
    Powerslave
    Iron Maiden
    2 Minutes to Midnight
    -7
  • 10
    Ride the Lightning
    Metallica
    For Whom the Bell Tolls
    -7
  • 11
    Celebration Day (Live At O2 Arena, London) (2012)
    Led Zeppelin
    Kashmir (Live)
    -7
  • 12
    Dirt
    Alice In Chains
    Would?
    -7
  • 13
    Born in the U.S.A.
    Bruce Springsteen
    Born in the U.S.A.
    -7
  • 14
    Sonic Temple
    The Cult
    Edie (Ciao Baby)
    -7
  • 15
    In Through the Out Door
    Led Zeppelin
    All My Love
    -7
  • 16
    Jailbreak
    Thin Lizzy
    Jailbreak
    -7
  • 17
    Hysteria
    Def Leppard
    Hysteria
    -7
  • 18
    Dirt
    Alice In Chains
    Down in a Hole
    -7
  • 19
    War
    U2
    New Year's Day
    -7
  • 20
    Celebration Day (Live At O2 Arena, London) (2012)
    Led Zeppelin
    Stairway to Heaven (Live)
    -7
  • 21
    No More Tears
    Ozzy Osbourne
    No More Tears
    -7
  • 22
    Detox
    Dżem
    Sen o Victorii
    -7
  • 23
    Wish You Were Here (1975)
    Pink Floyd
    Wish You Were Here
    -7
  • 24
    The Wall
    Pink Floyd
    Comfortably Numb
    -7
  • 25
    Paranoid
    Black Sabbath
    Paranoid
    -7
  • 26
    The Razor's Edge
    AC/DC
    Thunderstruck
    -7
  • 27
    Permanent Waves (1980)
    Rush
    The Spirit of Radio
    -7
  • 28
    L.A. Woman
    The Doors
    Riders On The Storm
    -7
  • 29
    Dookie
    Green Day
    Basket Case
    -7
  • 30
    Steppenwolf
    Steppenwolf
    Born To Be Wild
    -7
  • 31
    The Wall
    Pink Floyd
    Another Brick in the Wall
    -7
  • 32
    Violator
    Depeche Mode
    Enjoy the Silence
    -7
  • 33
    Nevermind
    Nirvana
    Come As You Are
    -7
  • 34
    Are You Experienced? (1967)
    Jimi Hendrix
    Hey Joe
    -7
  • 35
    Abbey Road
    The Beatles
    Come Together
    -7
  • 36
    Mutter
    Rammstein
    Mutter
    -7
  • 37
    Angel Dust
    Faith No More
    Midlife Crisis
    -7
  • 38
    My Generation
    The Who
    My Generation
    -7
  • 39
    The Real Thing
    Faith No More
    Epic
    -7
  • 40
    Abbey Road
    The Beatles
    Here Comes the Sun
    -7
  • 41
    Combat Rock
    The Clash
    Rock the Casbah
    -7
  • 42
    Pablo Honey
    Radiohead
    Creep
    -7
  • 43
    STP- Core
    Stone Temple Pilots
    Plush
    -7
  • 44
    Machine Head
    Deep Purple
    Highway Star
    -7
  • 45
    The Head on the Door
    The Cure
    Close to Me
    -7
  • 46
    Sonic Temple
    The Cult
    Fire Woman
    -7
  • 47
    Adrenalize
    Def Leppard
    Let's Get Rocked
    -7
  • 48
    Results May Vary
    Limp Bizkit
    Behind Blue Eyes
    -7
  • 49
    The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
    David Bowie
    Ziggy Stardust
    -7
  • 50
    Celebration Day (Live At O2 Arena, London) (2012)
    Led Zeppelin
    Whole Lotta Love (Live)
    -7
  • 51
    Posłuchaj To Do Ciebie
    Kult
    Hej, czy nie wiecie
    -7
  • 52
    Hey Jude
    The Beatles
    Hey Jude
    -7
  • 53
    Into the Great Wide Open
    Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
    Into the Great Wide Open
    -7
  • 54
    Kick
    INXS
    Need You Tonight
    -7
  • 55
    America's Least Wanted
    Ugly Kid Joe
    Everyting About You
    -7
  • 56
    Reggatta de Blanc
    The Police
    Message In A Bottle
    -7
  • 57
    News of the World
    Queen
    We Will Rock You
    -7
  • 58
    Use Your Illusion I
    Guns N' Roses
    November Rain
    -7
  • 59
    Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (1995)
    Smashing Pumpkins
    Tonight, Tonight
    -7
  • 60
    The Final Countdown (1986)
    Europe
    The Final Countdown
    -7
  • 61
    Back in Black
    AC/DC
    Back In Black
    -7
  • 62
    Artur Gadowski
    Artur Gadowski
    Ona jest ze snu
    -7
  • 63
    Ten
    Pearl Jam
    Jeremy
    -7
  • 64
    1984
    Van Halen
    Jump
    -7
  • 65
    Ku nieboskłonom
    Kobranocka
    Hipisówka
    -7
  • 66
    Waiting for the Sun
    The Doors
    Hello, I Love You
    -7
  • 67
    Franz Ferdinand
    Franz Ferdinand
    Take Me Out
    -7
  • 68
    Oddział Zamknięty (1983)
    Oddział Zamknięty
    Party
    -7
  • 69
    Invisible Touch
    Genesis
    Land Of Confusion
    -7
  • 70
    Rage Against the Machine
    Rage Against the Machine
    Killing In The Name
    -7
  • 71
    Revenge (1992)
    Kiss
    God Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II
    -7
  • 72
    London Calling
    The Clash
    London Calling
    -7
  • 73
    Cegła
    Dżem
    Whisky
    -7
  • 74
    Imagine
    John Lennon
    Imagine
    -7
  • 75
    Document (1987)
    R.E.M.
    One I Love
    -7
  • 76
    Spokojnie
    Kult
    Do Ani
    -7
  • 77
    So
    Peter Gabriel
    Sledgehammer
    -7
  • 78
    Bleach
    Nirvana
    About A Girl
    -7
  • 79
    Aerosmith
    Aerosmith
    Dream On
    -7
  • 80
    Still Got the Blues
    Gary Moore
    Still Got the Blues
    -7
  • 81
    Crush
    Bon Jovi
    It's My Life
    -7
  • 82
    In Your Honor (2005)
    Foo Fighters
    Best of You
    -7
  • 83
    Stadium Arcadium
    Red Hot Chili Peppers
    Dani California
    -7
  • 84
    Outlandos d'Amour
    The Police
    Roxanne
    -7
  • 85
    Mother's Milk
    Red Hot Chili Peppers
    Higher Ground
    -7
  • 86
    Szok'n'Show
    Edyta Bartosiewicz
    Szał
    -7
  • 87
    Surfer Rosa
    Pixies
    Where's My Mind?
    -7
  • 88
    Black Night
    Deep Purple
    Black Night
    -7
  • 89
    Who's Next
    The Who
    Behind Blue Eyes
    -7
  • 90
    Show Me How to Live
    Audioslave
    Show Me How to Live
    -7
  • 91
    Children of the Revolution
    T.Rex
    Children of the Revolution
    -7
  • 92
    Rebel Yell
    Billy Idol
    Rebel Yell
    -7
  • 93
    News of the World
    Queen
    We Are the Champions
    -7
  • 94
    Eliminator
    ZZ Top
    Gimme All Your Lovin'
    -7
  • 95
    Take Us Alive
    Extreme
    Get The Funk Out
    -7
  • 96
    With a Little Help From My Friends
    Joe Cocker
    With a Little Help From My Friends
    -7
  • 97
    The Animals
    The Animals
    The House of the Rising Sun
    -7
  • 98
    King For a Day...Fool For a Lifetime
    Faith No More
    Evidence
    -7
  • 99
    Na żywo, ale w studio
    Kazik na Żywo
    Artyści
    -7
  • 100
    Urban Hymns
    The Verve
    Bitter Sweet Symphony
    -7
  • 101
    Charmed Life
    Billy Idol
    Cradle of Love
    -7
  • 102
    Earth
    Human
    Polski
    -7
  • 103
    Sticky Fingers (1971)
    The Rolling Stones
    Brown Sugar
    -7
  • 104
    Bank Heist
    Alice In Chains
    No Excuses
    -7
  • 105
    Skid Row
    Skid Row
    Youth Gone Wild
    -7
  • 106
    Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs
    Eric Clapton
    Layla
    -7
  • 107
    Nevermind
    Nirvana
    Smells Like Teen Spirit
    -7
  • 108
    So Long, Astoria
    The Ataris
    The Boys Of Summer
    -7
  • 109
    Jailbreak
    Thin Lizzy
    The Boys Are Back In Town
    -7
  • 110
    X&Y
    Coldplay
    Fix You
    -7
  • 111
    Boston
    Boston
    More Than a Feeling
    -7
  • 112
    Kult
    Kult
    O Ani
    -7
  • 113
    OK Computer
    Radiohead
    Karma Police
    -7
  • 114
    Transformer
    Lou Reed
    Walk on the Wild Side
    -7
  • 115
    Let There Be Rock
    AC/DC
    Whole Lotta Rosie
    -7
  • 116
    Get A Grip
    Aerosmith
    Livin' On The Edge
    -7
  • 117
    Tan
    Kult
    Polska
    -7
  • 118
    Permission To Land
    The Darkness
    I Believe In A Thing Called Love
    -7
  • 119
    The Game
    Queen
    Another One Bites the Dust
    -7
  • 120
    Electric Warrior
    T.Rex
    Get It On
    -7
  • 121
    The Doors
    The Doors
    Light My Fire
    -7
  • 122
    Ramones
    The Ramones
    Blitzkrieg Bop
    -7
  • 123
    Pocket Full of Kryptonite
    Spin Doctors
    Two Princes
    -7
  • 124
    Wild Thing
    Troggs
    Wild Thing
    -7
  • 125
    Love Gun (1977)
    Kiss
    Love Gun
    -7
  • 126
    Houses of the Holy
    Led Zeppelin
    D'yer Mak'er
    -7
  • 127
    Disraeli Gear
    Cream
    Sunshine of Your Love
    -7
  • 128
    Easter
    Patti Smith
    Because The Night
    -7
  • 129
    Ten
    Pearl Jam
    Even Flow
    -7
  • 130
    Don't Worry About Me
    Joey Ramone
    What A Wonderful World
    -7
  • 131
    Fire
    Hey
    Teksański
    -7
  • 132
    Machine Head
    Deep Purple
    Smoke on the Water
    -7
  • 133
    Phenomenon
    UFO
    Doctor Doctor
    -7
  • 134
    I Love Rock 'n' Roll
    Joan Jett
    I Love Rock 'n' Roll
    -7
  • 135
    Slade In Flame
    Slade
    Far Far Away
    -7
  • 136
    Reckless
    Bryan Adams
    Summer of '69
    -7
  • 137
    Ready an' Willing
    Whitesnake
    Fool For Your Loving
    -7
  • 138
    Tacy sami
    Lady Pank
    Zostawcie Titanica
    -7
  • 139
    Strange Days
    The Doors
    People Are Strange
    -7
  • 140
    America's Least Wanted
    Ugly Kid Joe
    Cats in the cradle
    -7
  • 141
    Mellow Gold
    Beck
    Loser
    -7
  • 142
    Destroyer (1976)
    Kiss
    Detroit Rock City
    -7
  • 143
    Keep the Faith
    Bon Jovi
    Keep the Faith
    -7
  • 144
    (What's the Story) Morning Glory?
    Oasis
    Wonderwall
    -7
  • 145
    To Bring You My Love
    PJ Harvey
    Down By The Water
    -7
  • 146
    Badmotorfinger ( 1991 )
    Soundgarden
    Outshined
    -7
  • 147
    Hotel California
    The Eagles
    Hotel California
    -7
  • 148
    The Colour and the Shape (1997)
    Foo Fighters
    Everlong (Dave Grohl)
    -7
  • 149
    Slowhand
    Eric Clapton
    Cocaine
    -7
  • 150
    Songs for the Deaf
    Queens Of The Stone Age
    No One Knows
    -7
  • 151
    Foo Fighters (1995)
    Foo Fighters
    Big Me
    -7
  • 152
    Experience Hendrix: The Best of Jimi Hendri (1998)
    Jimi Hendrix
    All Along The Watchtower
    -7
  • 153
    Plagiaty
    Lech Janerka
    Rower
    -7
  • 154
    Superunknown ( 1994 )
    Soundgarden
    Spoonman
    -7
  • 155
    XX (20th Anniversary Edition) (2012)
    Rage Against the Machine
    Bombtrack
    -7
  • 156
    Blood Sugar Sex Magik
    Red Hot Chili Peppers
    Give It Away
    -7
  • 157
    Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band
    The Beatles
    Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band
    -7
  • 158
    Vagabonds of the Western World
    Thin Lizzy
    Whiskey In The Jar
    -7
  • 159
    First Demo
    Fugazi
    Waiting Room
    -7
