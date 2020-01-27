Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 217
-
1Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+1
-
2MaanamCykady na cykladach+3
-
3U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)+1
-
4AC/DCHighway to Hell-3
-
5SaxonBroken Heroes+4
-
6White StripesSeven Nation Army-3
-
7MotörheadAce Of Spades0
-
8Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+6
-
9Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+4
-
10QueenBohemian Rhapsody+6
-
11Iggy PopThe Passenger+6
-
12The CureBoys Don't Cry-6
-
13MetallicaEnter Sandman-5
-
14R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-3
-
15Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-5
-
16The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-4
-
17Living ColourGlamour Boys+5
-
18Pearl JamAlive+6
-
19Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-4
-
20Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic+1
-
21Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama+5
-
22Deep PurpleHush+7
-
23NirvanaRape Me+5
-
24The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-6
-
25Temple of the DogHunger Strike-6
-
26Judas PriestBreaking The Law-6
-
27FreeAll Right Now0
-
28Black SabbathIron Man+2
-
29The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-4
-
30ZZ TopLegs-7
Propozycje
-
1KissRock and Roll All Nite-7
-
2Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-7
-
3The CranberriesZombie-7
-
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-7
-
5MetallicaNothing Else Matters-7
-
6Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-7
-
7Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-7
-
8Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-7
-
9Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-7
-
10MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-7
-
11Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-7
-
12Alice In ChainsWould?-7
-
13Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-7
-
14The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-7
-
15Led ZeppelinAll My Love-7
-
16Thin LizzyJailbreak-7
-
17Def LeppardHysteria-7
-
18Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-7
-
19U2New Year's Day-7
-
20Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-7
-
21Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-7
-
22DżemSen o Victorii-7
-
23Pink FloydWish You Were Here-7
-
24Pink FloydComfortably Numb-7
-
25Black SabbathParanoid-7
-
26AC/DCThunderstruck-7
-
27RushThe Spirit of Radio-7
-
28The DoorsRiders On The Storm-7
-
29Green DayBasket Case-7
-
30SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-7
-
31Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-7
-
32Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-7
-
33NirvanaCome As You Are-7
-
34Jimi HendrixHey Joe-7
-
35The BeatlesCome Together-7
-
36RammsteinMutter-7
-
37Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-7
-
38The WhoMy Generation-7
-
39Faith No MoreEpic-7
-
40The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-7
-
41The ClashRock the Casbah-7
-
42RadioheadCreep-7
-
43Stone Temple PilotsPlush-7
-
44Deep PurpleHighway Star-7
-
45The CureClose to Me-7
-
46The CultFire Woman-7
-
47Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-7
-
48Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-7
-
49David BowieZiggy Stardust-7
-
50Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-7
-
51KultHej, czy nie wiecie-7
-
52The BeatlesHey Jude-7
-
53Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-7
-
54INXSNeed You Tonight-7
-
55Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-7
-
56The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-7
-
57QueenWe Will Rock You-7
-
58Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-7
-
59Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-7
-
60EuropeThe Final Countdown-7
-
61AC/DCBack In Black-7
-
62Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-7
-
63Pearl JamJeremy-7
-
64Van HalenJump-7
-
65KobranockaHipisówka-7
-
66The DoorsHello, I Love You-7
-
67Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-7
-
68Oddział ZamkniętyParty-7
-
69GenesisLand Of Confusion-7
-
70Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-7
-
71KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-7
-
72The ClashLondon Calling-7
-
73DżemWhisky-7
-
74John LennonImagine-7
-
75R.E.M.One I Love-7
-
76KultDo Ani-7
-
77Peter GabrielSledgehammer-7
-
78NirvanaAbout A Girl-7
-
79AerosmithDream On-7
-
80Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-7
-
81Bon JoviIt's My Life-7
-
82Foo FightersBest of You-7
-
83Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-7
-
84The PoliceRoxanne-7
-
85Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-7
-
86Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-7
-
87PixiesWhere's My Mind?-7
-
88Deep PurpleBlack Night-7
-
89The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-7
-
90AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-7
-
91T.RexChildren of the Revolution-7
-
92Billy IdolRebel Yell-7
-
93QueenWe Are the Champions-7
-
94ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-7
-
95ExtremeGet The Funk Out-7
-
96Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-7
-
97The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-7
-
98Faith No MoreEvidence-7
-
99Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-7
-
100The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-7
-
101Billy IdolCradle of Love-7
-
102HumanPolski-7
-
103The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-7
-
104Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-7
-
105Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-7
-
106Eric ClaptonLayla-7
-
107NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-7
-
108The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-7
-
109Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-7
-
110ColdplayFix You-7
-
111BostonMore Than a Feeling-7
-
112KultO Ani-7
-
113RadioheadKarma Police-7
-
114Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-7
-
115AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-7
-
116AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-7
-
117KultPolska-7
-
118The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-7
-
119QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-7
-
120T.RexGet It On-7
-
121The DoorsLight My Fire-7
-
122The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-7
-
123Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-7
-
124TroggsWild Thing-7
-
125KissLove Gun-7
-
126Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-7
-
127CreamSunshine of Your Love-7
-
128Patti SmithBecause The Night-7
-
129Pearl JamEven Flow-7
-
130Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-7
-
131HeyTeksański-7
-
132Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-7
-
133UFODoctor Doctor-7
-
134Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-7
-
135SladeFar Far Away-7
-
136Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-7
-
137WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-7
-
138Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-7
-
139The DoorsPeople Are Strange-7
-
140Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-7
-
141BeckLoser-7
-
142KissDetroit Rock City-7
-
143Bon JoviKeep the Faith-7
-
144OasisWonderwall-7
-
145PJ HarveyDown By The Water-7
-
146SoundgardenOutshined-7
-
147The EaglesHotel California-7
-
148Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-7
-
149Eric ClaptonCocaine-7
-
150Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-7
-
151Foo FightersBig Me-7
-
152Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-7
-
153Lech JanerkaRower-7
-
154SoundgardenSpoonman-7
-
155Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-7
-
156Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-7
-
157The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-7
-
158Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-7
-
159FugaziWaiting Room-7