Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 218
1U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)+2
2SaxonBroken Heroes+3
3White StripesSeven Nation Army+3
4Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+5
5MaanamCykady na cykladach-3
6Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-5
7R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)+7
8AC/DCHighway to Hell-4
9MetallicaEnter Sandman+4
10Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+5
11Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic+9
12MotörheadAce Of Spades-5
13QueenBohemian Rhapsody-3
14Pearl JamAlive+4
15The CureBoys Don't Cry-3
16Iggy PopThe Passenger-5
17Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-9
18NirvanaRape Me+5
19Temple of the DogHunger Strike+6
20Living ColourGlamour Boys-3
21Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-2
22The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-6
23Black SabbathIron Man+5
24Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-3
25The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-1
26Deep PurpleHush-4
27FreeAll Right Now0
28Judas PriestBreaking The Law-2
29ZZ TopLegs+1
30The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-1
Propozycje
1Oddział ZamkniętyParty-1
2GenesisLand Of Confusion-1
3Faith No MoreEpic-1
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-1
5Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-1
6Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-1
7Alice In ChainsWould?-1
8Led ZeppelinAll My Love-1
9RushThe Spirit of Radio-1
10Jimi HendrixHey Joe-1
11The CranberriesZombie-1
12AC/DCBack In Black-1
13The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-1
14Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-1
15Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-1
16The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-1
17KultPolska-1
18Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-1
19Def LeppardHysteria-1
20Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-1
21The ClashRock the Casbah-1
22Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-1
23The DoorsRiders On The Storm-1
24The PoliceRoxanne-1
25DżemSen o Victorii-1
26AC/DCThunderstruck-1
27UFODoctor Doctor-1
28HeyTeksański-1
29Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-1
30RadioheadCreep-1
31KultHej, czy nie wiecie-1
32MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-1
33KultDo Ani-1
34Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-1
35MetallicaNothing Else Matters-1
36Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-1
37The CureClose to Me-1
38SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-1
39Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-1
40Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-1
41Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-1
42Green DayBasket Case-1
43Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-1
44Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-1
45Lech JanerkaRower-1
46EuropeThe Final Countdown-1
47The ClashLondon Calling-1
48Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-1
49Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-1
50SoundgardenSpoonman-1
51ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-1
52Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-1
53Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-1
54Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-1
55QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-1
56NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-1
57Bon JoviKeep the Faith-1
58Foo FightersBig Me-1
59Billy IdolCradle of Love-1
60Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-1
61The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-1
62KissLove Gun-1
63PJ HarveyDown By The Water-1
64Pearl JamEven Flow-1
65Patti SmithBecause The Night-1
66T.RexChildren of the Revolution-1
67SladeFar Far Away-1
68Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-1
69The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-1
70SoundgardenOutshined-1
71Eric ClaptonCocaine-1
72KissDetroit Rock City-1
73RadioheadKarma Police-1
74Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-1
75Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-1
76The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-1
77QueenWe Are the Champions-1
78TroggsWild Thing-1
79Eric ClaptonLayla-1
80Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-1
81Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-1
82BostonMore Than a Feeling-1
83AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-1
84KultO Ani-1
85The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-1
86Stone Temple PilotsPlush-1
87WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-1
88KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-1
89Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-1
90R.E.M.One I Love-1
91Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-1
92T.RexGet It On-1
93Foo FightersBest of You-1
94AerosmithDream On-1
95Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-1
96The DoorsHello, I Love You-1
97Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-1
98The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-1
99The BeatlesHey Jude-1
100The WhoMy Generation-1
101Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-1
102Deep PurpleHighway Star-1
103AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-1
104NirvanaAbout A Girl-1
105The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-1
106Thin LizzyJailbreak-1
107FugaziWaiting Room-1
108AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-1
109Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-1
110The BeatlesCome Together-1
111Billy IdolRebel Yell-1
112Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-1
113John LennonImagine-1
114Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-1
115The CultFire Woman-1
116KissRock and Roll All Nite-1
117Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-1
118Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-1
119Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-1
120QueenWe Will Rock You-1
121Pink FloydWish You Were Here-1
122David BowieZiggy Stardust-1
123NirvanaCome As You Are-1
124Deep PurpleBlack Night-1
125Black SabbathParanoid-1
126Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-1
127The EaglesHotel California-1
128Pearl JamJeremy-1
129DżemWhisky-1
130Peter GabrielSledgehammer-1
131Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-1
132KobranockaHipisówka-1
133Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-1
134Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-1
135INXSNeed You Tonight-1
136Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-1
137Van HalenJump-1
138Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-1
139The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-1
140The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-1
141HumanPolski-1
142ExtremeGet The Funk Out-1
143ColdplayFix You-1
144The DoorsLight My Fire-1
145CreamSunshine of Your Love-1
146Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-1
147BeckLoser-1
148Bon JoviIt's My Life-1
149The DoorsPeople Are Strange-1
150OasisWonderwall-1
151PixiesWhere's My Mind?-1
152The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-1
153Faith No MoreEvidence-1
154Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-1
155Pink FloydComfortably Numb-1
156U2New Year's Day-1
157RammsteinMutter-1
158Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-1
159Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-1