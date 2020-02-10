Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 219
1Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+3
2MaanamCykady na cykladach+3
3Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+3
4SaxonBroken Heroes-2
5U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-4
6White StripesSeven Nation Army-3
7Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+3
8Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+9
9QueenBohemian Rhapsody+4
10R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-3
11Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic0
12Living ColourGlamour Boys+8
13Iggy PopThe Passenger+3
14Temple of the DogHunger Strike+5
15MetallicaEnter Sandman-6
16MotörheadAce Of Spades-4
17AC/DCHighway to Hell-9
18Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen+3
19Black SabbathIron Man+4
20Pearl JamAlive-6
21FreeAll Right Now+6
22Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama+2
23The CureBoys Don't Cry-8
24The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+6
25NirvanaRape Me-7
26ZZ TopLegs+3
27Deep PurpleHush-1
28Spin DoctorsTwo Princesn
29The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-4
30The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-8
Propozycje
1AerosmithDream On-8
2Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-8
3The BeatlesHey Jude-8
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-8
5Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-8
6Def LeppardHysteria-8
7The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-8
8Alice In ChainsWould?-8
9Led ZeppelinAll My Love-8
10The CureClose to Me-8
11Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-8
12Faith No MoreEpic-8
13The DoorsRiders On The Storm-8
14Oddział ZamkniętyParty-8
15AC/DCThunderstruck-8
16The CranberriesZombie-8
17DżemSen o Victorii-8
18MetallicaNothing Else Matters-8
19Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-8
20The CultFire Woman-8
21Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-8
22Judas PriestBreaking The Law-8
23RammsteinMutter-8
24Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-8
25Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-8
26Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-8
27KultHej, czy nie wiecie-8
28NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-8
29MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-8
30U2New Year's Day-8
31RadioheadCreep-8
32Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-8
33NirvanaAbout A Girl-8
34Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-8
35UFODoctor Doctor-8
36Bon JoviIt's My Life-8
37The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-8
38Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-8
39Black SabbathParanoid-8
40The ClashRock the Casbah-8
41ColdplayFix You-8
42SoundgardenOutshined-8
43OasisWonderwall-8
44GenesisLand Of Confusion-8
45Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-8
46HeyTeksański-8
47RushThe Spirit of Radio-8
48Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-8
49KultPolska-8
50The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-8
51AC/DCBack In Black-8
52Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-8
53HumanPolski-8
54Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-8
55Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-8
56KultO Ani-8
57Pink FloydComfortably Numb-8
58KissRock and Roll All Nite-8
59Faith No MoreEvidence-8
60Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-8
61The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-8
62Deep PurpleHighway Star-8
63FugaziWaiting Room-8
64Pink FloydWish You Were Here-8
65SoundgardenSpoonman-8
66KultDo Ani-8
67Deep PurpleBlack Night-8
68SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-8
69KissLove Gun-8
70Lech JanerkaRower-8
71Bon JoviKeep the Faith-8
72ExtremeGet The Funk Out-8
73BeckLoser-8
74Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-8
75The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-8
76Peter GabrielSledgehammer-8
77The DoorsLight My Fire-8
78The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-8
79Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-8
80The DoorsHello, I Love You-8
81KissDetroit Rock City-8
82Patti SmithBecause The Night-8
83T.RexGet It On-8
84Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-8
85AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-8
86Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-8
87Eric ClaptonCocaine-8
88KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-8
89Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-8
90Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-8
91David BowieZiggy Stardust-8
92INXSNeed You Tonight-8
93BostonMore Than a Feeling-8
94Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-8
95AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-8
96Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-8
97Stone Temple PilotsPlush-8
98The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-8
99The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-8
100T.RexChildren of the Revolution-8
101QueenWe Are the Champions-8
102Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-8
103QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-8
104Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-8
105KobranockaHipisówka-8
106Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-8
107Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-8
108Green DayBasket Case-8
109DżemWhisky-8
110NirvanaCome As You Are-8
111Foo FightersBig Me-8
112Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-8
113Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-8
114Foo FightersBest of You-8
115Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-8
116The BeatlesCome Together-8
117Thin LizzyJailbreak-8
118The WhoMy Generation-8
119Billy IdolRebel Yell-8
120Billy IdolCradle of Love-8
121EuropeThe Final Countdown-8
122PJ HarveyDown By The Water-8
123Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-8
124R.E.M.One I Love-8
125The ClashLondon Calling-8
126Pearl JamEven Flow-8
127Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-8
128SladeFar Far Away-8
129WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-8
130Pearl JamJeremy-8
131The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-8
132Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-8
133The EaglesHotel California-8
134Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-8
135Eric ClaptonLayla-8
136QueenWe Will Rock You-8
137Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-8
138Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-8
139Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-8
140Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-8
141Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-8
142Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-8
143The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-8
144Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-8
145Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-8
146Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-8
147AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-8
148Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-8
149PixiesWhere's My Mind?-8
150The DoorsPeople Are Strange-8
151CreamSunshine of Your Love-8
152Van HalenJump-8
153ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-8
154The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-8
155John LennonImagine-8
156Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-8
157TroggsWild Thing-8
158The PoliceRoxanne-8
159Jimi HendrixHey Joe-8
160RadioheadKarma Police-8