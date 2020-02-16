Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 220
1Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+2
2Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+5
3Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+5
4QueenBohemian Rhapsody+5
5White StripesSeven Nation Army+1
6Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-5
7MaanamCykady na cykladach-5
8R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)+2
9MetallicaEnter Sandman+6
10Iggy PopThe Passenger+3
11AC/DCHighway to Hell+6
12SaxonBroken Heroes-8
13Black SabbathIron Man+6
14Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-3
15U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-10
16Living ColourGlamour Boys-4
17Pearl JamAlive+3
18The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+6
19NirvanaRape Me+6
20ZZ TopLegs+6
21The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)+8
22Temple of the DogHunger Strike-8
23Deep PurpleHush+4
24Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-6
25MotörheadAce Of Spades-9
26The CureBoys Don't Cry-3
27Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Loven
28FreeAll Right Now-7
29Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-1
30Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-8
Propozycje
1SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-8
2Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-8
3David BowieZiggy Stardust-8
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-8
5The CranberriesZombie-8
6Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-8
7Def LeppardHysteria-8
8The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-8
9Alice In ChainsWould?-8
10The CultFire Woman-8
11Led ZeppelinAll My Love-8
12RadioheadCreep-8
13MetallicaNothing Else Matters-8
14Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-8
15Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-8
16The CureClose to Me-8
17Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-8
18NirvanaCome As You Are-8
19Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-8
20Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-8
21Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-8
22Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-8
23Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-8
24Faith No MoreEvidence-8
25Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-8
26HeyTeksański-8
27ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-8
28Pearl JamJeremy-8
29Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-8
30AerosmithDream On-8
31The DoorsRiders On The Storm-8
32MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-8
33Oddział ZamkniętyParty-8
34U2New Year's Day-8
35AC/DCThunderstruck-8
36INXSNeed You Tonight-8
37RammsteinMutter-8
38Bon JoviIt's My Life-8
39Faith No MoreEpic-8
40KultO Ani-8
41The ClashRock the Casbah-8
42Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-8
43KultPolska-8
44Peter GabrielSledgehammer-8
45Black SabbathParanoid-8
46Jimi HendrixHey Joe-8
47Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-8
48Pearl JamEven Flow-8
49NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-8
50Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-8
51Stone Temple PilotsPlush-8
52Judas PriestBreaking The Law-8
53KissDetroit Rock City-8
54T.RexChildren of the Revolution-8
55KobranockaHipisówka-8
56Patti SmithBecause The Night-8
57John LennonImagine-8
58Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-8
59RadioheadKarma Police-8
60The PoliceRoxanne-8
61Thin LizzyJailbreak-8
62Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-8
63KultDo Ani-8
64The DoorsHello, I Love You-8
65Pink FloydWish You Were Here-8
66Billy IdolCradle of Love-8
67KissLove Gun-8
68Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-8
69EuropeThe Final Countdown-8
70KultHej, czy nie wiecie-8
71The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-8
72SoundgardenOutshined-8
73Billy IdolRebel Yell-8
74Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-8
75Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-8
76KissRock and Roll All Nite-8
77Van HalenJump-8
78UFODoctor Doctor-8
79Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-8
80AC/DCBack In Black-8
81PixiesWhere's My Mind?-8
82The EaglesHotel California-8
83Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-8
84Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-8
85The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-8
86Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-8
87Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-8
88The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-8
89DżemSen o Victorii-8
90ColdplayFix You-8
91Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-8
92Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-8
93SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-8
94NirvanaAbout A Girl-8
95Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-8
96KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-8
97AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-8
98BeckLoser-8
99Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-8
100GenesisLand Of Confusion-8
101HumanPolski-8
102ExtremeGet The Funk Out-8
103SoundgardenSpoonman-8
104BostonMore Than a Feeling-8
105The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-8
106Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-8
107Deep PurpleBlack Night-8
108AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-8
109Deep PurpleHighway Star-8
110Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-8
111The DoorsLight My Fire-8
112Lech JanerkaRower-8
113The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-8
114The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-8
115QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-8
116Foo FightersBig Me-8
117Pink FloydComfortably Numb-8
118RushThe Spirit of Radio-8
119The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-8
120The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-8
121Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-8
122FugaziWaiting Room-8
123Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-8
124WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-8
125Green DayBasket Case-8
126T.RexGet It On-8
127Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-8
128AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-8
129Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-8
130Foo FightersBest of You-8
131Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-8
132Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-8
133Eric ClaptonLayla-8
134Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-8
135The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-8
136Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-8
137The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-8
138QueenWe Will Rock You-8
139SladeFar Far Away-8
140Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-8
141R.E.M.One I Love-8
142Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-8
143PJ HarveyDown By The Water-8
144The WhoMy Generation-8
145Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-8
146The ClashLondon Calling-8
147The BeatlesCome Together-8
148CreamSunshine of Your Love-8
149QueenWe Are the Champions-8
150The DoorsPeople Are Strange-8
151Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-8
152Bon JoviKeep the Faith-8
153Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-8
154Eric ClaptonCocaine-8
155Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-8
156OasisWonderwall-8
157Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-8
158DżemWhisky-8
159The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-8
160TroggsWild Thing-8
161Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-8
162The BeatlesHey Jude-8