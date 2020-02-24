Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 221
1Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+2
2MaanamCykady na cykladach+5
3White StripesSeven Nation Army+2
4Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-3
5R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)+3
6MetallicaEnter Sandman+3
7Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-5
8QueenBohemian Rhapsody-4
9Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic+5
10Pearl JamAlive+7
11Living ColourGlamour Boys+5
12Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-6
13NirvanaRape Me+6
14Iggy PopThe Passenger-4
15Deep PurpleHush+8
16AC/DCHighway to Hell-5
17SaxonBroken Heroes-5
18Black SabbathIron Man-5
19MotörheadAce Of Spades+6
20U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-5
21The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-3
22Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love+5
23Spin DoctorsTwo Princes+6
24The CureBoys Don't Cry+2
25Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-1
26FreeAll Right Now+2
27ZZ TopLegs-7
28The Rolling StonesBrown Sugarn
29Temple of the DogHunger Strike-7
30The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-9
Propozycje
1Green DayBasket Case-9
2Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-9
3AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-9
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-9
5The CranberriesZombie-9
6Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-9
7Led ZeppelinAll My Love-9
8Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-9
9Alice In ChainsWould?-9
10Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-9
11The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-9
12KultDo Ani-9
13Def LeppardHysteria-9
14Judas PriestBreaking The Law-9
15Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-9
16MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-9
17Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-9
18KultPolska-9
19NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-9
20AerosmithDream On-9
21AC/DCBack In Black-9
22The CureClose to Me-9
23The CultFire Woman-9
24KultHej, czy nie wiecie-9
25ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-9
26Pearl JamJeremy-9
27Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-9
28Patti SmithBecause The Night-9
29The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-9
30Black SabbathParanoid-9
31Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-9
32Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-9
33T.RexChildren of the Revolution-9
34Faith No MoreEvidence-9
35Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-9
36MetallicaNothing Else Matters-9
37The DoorsRiders On The Storm-9
38Pearl JamEven Flow-9
39SladeFar Far Away-9
40Deep PurpleHighway Star-9
41KissLove Gun-9
42Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-9
43AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-9
44The BeatlesCome Together-9
45AC/DCThunderstruck-9
46AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-9
47Pink FloydWish You Were Here-9
48Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-9
49R.E.M.One I Love-9
50Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-9
51Deep PurpleBlack Night-9
52Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-9
53David BowieZiggy Stardust-9
54HeyTeksański-9
55Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-9
56Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-9
57Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-9
58PixiesWhere's My Mind?-9
59The PoliceRoxanne-9
60Stone Temple PilotsPlush-9
61Lech JanerkaRower-9
62Van HalenJump-9
63Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-9
64Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-9
65DżemSen o Victorii-9
66Bon JoviIt's My Life-9
67KobranockaHipisówka-9
68Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-9
69The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-9
70The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-9
71GenesisLand Of Confusion-9
72RadioheadCreep-9
73U2New Year's Day-9
74NirvanaAbout A Girl-9
75The ClashRock the Casbah-9
76NirvanaCome As You Are-9
77Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-9
78Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-9
79The DoorsHello, I Love You-9
80Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-9
81Peter GabrielSledgehammer-9
82Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-9
83KissDetroit Rock City-9
84Thin LizzyJailbreak-9
85The DoorsLight My Fire-9
86RadioheadKarma Police-9
87T.RexGet It On-9
88Faith No MoreEpic-9
89Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-9
90RushThe Spirit of Radio-9
91Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-9
92The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-9
93KissRock and Roll All Nite-9
94Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-9
95Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-9
96FugaziWaiting Room-9
97Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-9
98Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-9
99EuropeThe Final Countdown-9
100The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-9
101CreamSunshine of Your Love-9
102Eric ClaptonCocaine-9
103The BeatlesHey Jude-9
104Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-9
105QueenWe Will Rock You-9
106PJ HarveyDown By The Water-9
107The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-9
108Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-9
109Bon JoviKeep the Faith-9
110The WhoMy Generation-9
111Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-9
112HumanPolski-9
113Billy IdolCradle of Love-9
114Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-9
115The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-9
116RammsteinMutter-9
117SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-9
118Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-9
119John LennonImagine-9
120OasisWonderwall-9
121Billy IdolRebel Yell-9
122Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-9
123Jimi HendrixHey Joe-9
124KultO Ani-9
125SoundgardenOutshined-9
126UFODoctor Doctor-9
127Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-9
128ColdplayFix You-9
129Foo FightersBest of You-9
130Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-9
131The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-9
132WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-9
133Eric ClaptonLayla-9
134Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-9
135QueenWe Are the Champions-9
136The DoorsPeople Are Strange-9
137Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-9
138DżemWhisky-9
139Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-9
140TroggsWild Thing-9
141Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-9
142Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-9
143QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-9
144Foo FightersBig Me-9
145Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-9
146The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-9
147BostonMore Than a Feeling-9
148BeckLoser-9
149KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-9
150Pink FloydComfortably Numb-9
151ExtremeGet The Funk Out-9
152The EaglesHotel California-9
153Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-9
154SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-9
155Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-9
156Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-9
157INXSNeed You Tonight-9
158The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-9
159SoundgardenSpoonman-9
160Oddział ZamkniętyParty-9
161The ClashLondon Calling-9
162Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-9