Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 222
1MaanamCykady na cykladach+1
2R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)+3
3Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-2
4Pearl JamAlive+6
5QueenBohemian Rhapsody+3
6Living ColourGlamour Boys+5
7Iggy PopThe Passenger+7
8MetallicaEnter Sandman-2
9White StripesSeven Nation Army-6
10Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-6
11AC/DCHighway to Hell+5
12Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-5
13Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-4
14Deep PurpleHush+1
15Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love+7
16Black SabbathIron Man+2
17Spin DoctorsTwo Princes+6
18NirvanaRape Me-5
19FreeAll Right Now+7
20Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-8
21The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar+7
22Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen+3
23MotörheadAce Of Spades-4
24U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-4
25ZZ TopLegs+2
26The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)+4
27SaxonBroken Heroes-10
28Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabaman
29The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-8
30AerosmithLivin' On The Edgen
Propozycje
1The BeatlesHere Comes the Sunn
2Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnightn
3Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Namen
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangersn
5Black SabbathParanoidn
6The CranberriesZombien
7Alice In ChainsWould?n
8Led ZeppelinImmigrant Songn
9Alice In ChainsDown in a Holen
10Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)n
11Alice In ChainsNo Excusesn
12Def LeppardHysterian
13The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Bandn
14KultPolskan
15Guns N' RosesNovember Rainn
16AC/DCBack In Blackn
17KultDo Anin
18Led ZeppelinAll My Loven
19AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosien
20RadioheadCreepn
21The CultFire Womann
22Pearl JamJeremyn
23AudioslaveShow Me How to Liven
24Faith No MoreEvidencen
25T.RexChildren of the Revolutionn
26Pink FloydComfortably Numbn
27Eric ClaptonLaylan
28KultHej, czy nie wiecien
29Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Openn
30SoundgardenSpoonmann
31Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tearsn
32The CureBoys Don't Cryn
33The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)n
34AC/DCThunderstruckn
35NirvanaCome As You Aren
36Temple of the DogHunger Striken
37Pearl JamEven Flown
38Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jarn
39Pink FloydWish You Were Heren
40MetallicaNothing Else Mattersn
41DżemSen o Victoriin
42Faith No MoreMidlife Crisisn
43HeyTeksańskin
44KissDetroit Rock Cityn
45Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Siden
46The DoorsRiders On The Stormn
47Faith No MoreEpicn
48RammsteinMuttern
49Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtowern
50Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About Youn
51Bon JoviIt's My Lifen
52QueenWe Will Rock Youn
53Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)n
54The ClashRock the Casbahn
55KissRock and Roll All Niten
56CreamSunshine of Your Loven
57EuropeThe Final Countdownn
58Rage Against the MachineBombtrackn
59Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Walln
60John LennonImaginen
61Kazik na ŻywoArtyścin
62The PoliceRoxannen
63Deep PurpleSmoke on the Watern
64Stone Temple PilotsPlushn
65Green DayBasket Casen
66Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silencen
67The DoorsHello, I Love Youn
68Lech JanerkaRowern
69KobranockaHipisówkan
70UFODoctor Doctorn
71Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Awayn
72Bryan AdamsSummer of '69n
73RadioheadKarma Policen
74ColdplayFix Youn
75Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Rolln
76The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bopn
77Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)n
78Jimi HendrixHey Joen
79Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snun
80QueenWe Are the Championsn
81The DoorsPeople Are Strangen
82SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wildn
83Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful Worldn
84Peter GabrielSledgehammern
85The WhoBehind Blue Eyesn
86GenesisLand Of Confusionn
87Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyesn
88TroggsWild Thingn
89Dire StraitsSultans Of Swingn
90Franz FerdinandTake Me Outn
91QueenAnother One Bites the Dustn
92Foo FightersBig Men
93The BeatlesHey Juden
94KultO Anin
95KissLove Gunn
96Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'ern
97DżemWhiskyn
98BostonMore Than a Feelingn
99Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Townn
100SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Riden
101Billy IdolRebel Yelln
102WhitesnakeFool For Your Lovingn
103Thin LizzyJailbreakn
104Lady PankZostawcie Titanican
105Van HalenJumpn
106Billy IdolCradle of Loven
107FugaziWaiting Roomn
108T.RexGet It Onn
109Gary MooreStill Got the Bluesn
110Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cryn
111PixiesWhere's My Mind?n
112The AtarisThe Boys Of Summern
113KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You IIn
114Def LeppardLet's Get Rockedn
115OasisWonderwalln
116The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sunn
117Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knowsn
118SoundgardenOutshinedn
119Red Hot Chili PeppersDani Californian
120Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradlen
121Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)n
122Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonightn
123Deep PurpleHighway Starn
124Deep PurpleBlack Nightn
125The EaglesHotel Californian
126NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spiritn
127The PoliceMessage In A Bottlen
128ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'n
129Skid RowYouth Gone Wildn
130The CureClose to Men
131AerosmithDream Onn
132NirvanaAbout A Girln
133Patti SmithBecause The Nightn
134Edyta BartosiewiczSzałn
135The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfactionn
136U2New Year's Dayn
137Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Groundn
138The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Loven
139R.E.M.One I Loven
140The VerveBitter Sweet Symphonyn
141PJ HarveyDown By The Watern
142The WhoMy Generationn
143ExtremeGet The Funk Outn
144Foo FightersBest of Youn
145SladeFar Far Awayn
146HumanPolskin
147The DoorsLight My Firen
148BeckLosern
149Eric ClaptonCocainen
150Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friendsn
151David BowieZiggy Stardustn
152Oddział ZamkniętyPartyn
153Bon JoviKeep the Faithn
154The BeatlesCome Togethern
155RushThe Spirit of Radion
156Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.n
157Judas PriestBreaking The Lawn
158MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tollsn
159INXSNeed You Tonightn
160Iron MaidenRun to the Hillsn
161Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Deadn
162The ClashLondon Callingn