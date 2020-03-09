Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 223
-
1Iggy PopThe Passenger+6
-
2QueenBohemian Rhapsody+3
-
3MetallicaEnter Sandman+5
-
4MaanamCykady na cykladach-3
-
5Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+7
-
6Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-3
-
7R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-5
-
8AC/DCHighway to Hell+3
-
9Pearl JamAlive-5
-
10Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love+5
-
11Living ColourGlamour Boys-5
-
12Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-2
-
13Deep PurpleHush+1
-
14Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+6
-
15White StripesSeven Nation Army-6
-
16Spin DoctorsTwo Princes+1
-
17Black SabbathIron Man-1
-
18MotörheadAce Of Spades+5
-
19Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-6
-
20ZZ TopLegs+5
-
21The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+8
-
22The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-1
-
23NirvanaRape Me-5
-
24AerosmithLivin' On The Edge+6
-
25FreeAll Right Now-6
-
26Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Awayn
-
27Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-5
-
28Alice In ChainsNo Excusesn
-
29U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-5
-
30Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-2
Propozycje
-
1Eric ClaptonCocaine-2
-
2GenesisLand Of Confusion-2
-
3Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-2
-
4Alice In ChainsWould?-2
-
5Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-2
-
6SaxonBroken Heroes-2
-
7Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-2
-
8The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-2
-
9Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-2
-
10Def LeppardHysteria-2
-
11Led ZeppelinAll My Love-2
-
12The CultFire Woman-2
-
13KultDo Ani-2
-
14U2New Year's Day-2
-
15RushThe Spirit of Radio-2
-
16KultPolska-2
-
17Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-2
-
18Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-2
-
19Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-2
-
20Deep PurpleBlack Night-2
-
21HeyTeksański-2
-
22DżemSen o Victorii-2
-
23Pearl JamJeremy-2
-
24Pink FloydComfortably Numb-2
-
25The ClashLondon Calling-2
-
26Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-2
-
27The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-2
-
28The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-2
-
29Eric ClaptonLayla-2
-
30Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-2
-
31Temple of the DogHunger Strike-2
-
32Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-2
-
33Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-2
-
34Pearl JamEven Flow-2
-
35Jimi HendrixHey Joe-2
-
36Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-2
-
37The CranberriesZombie-2
-
38Black SabbathParanoid-2
-
39Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-2
-
40RadioheadCreep-2
-
41KultHej, czy nie wiecie-2
-
42AC/DCBack In Black-2
-
43MetallicaNothing Else Matters-2
-
44Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-2
-
45Billy IdolRebel Yell-2
-
46KissDetroit Rock City-2
-
47The DoorsRiders On The Storm-2
-
48The CureBoys Don't Cry-2
-
49Stone Temple PilotsPlush-2
-
50Faith No MoreEvidence-2
-
51Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-2
-
52Peter GabrielSledgehammer-2
-
53NirvanaCome As You Are-2
-
54The ClashRock the Casbah-2
-
55RammsteinMutter-2
-
56Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-2
-
57Green DayBasket Case-2
-
58Pink FloydWish You Were Here-2
-
59Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-2
-
60AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-2
-
61Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-2
-
62QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-2
-
63T.RexChildren of the Revolution-2
-
64Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-2
-
65CreamSunshine of Your Love-2
-
66The PoliceRoxanne-2
-
67Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-2
-
68KobranockaHipisówka-2
-
69Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-2
-
70FugaziWaiting Room-2
-
71UFODoctor Doctor-2
-
72BeckLoser-2
-
73The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-2
-
74T.RexGet It On-2
-
75AC/DCThunderstruck-2
-
76AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-2
-
77Lech JanerkaRower-2
-
78EuropeThe Final Countdown-2
-
79Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-2
-
80SoundgardenSpoonman-2
-
81QueenWe Will Rock You-2
-
82KissRock and Roll All Nite-2
-
83Bon JoviIt's My Life-2
-
84Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-2
-
85PJ HarveyDown By The Water-2
-
86The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-2
-
87Deep PurpleHighway Star-2
-
88Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-2
-
89Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-2
-
90Oddział ZamkniętyParty-2
-
91Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-2
-
92Judas PriestBreaking The Law-2
-
93ExtremeGet The Funk Out-2
-
94Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-2
-
95Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-2
-
96Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-2
-
97The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-2
-
98Foo FightersBig Me-2
-
99Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-2
-
100The BeatlesHey Jude-2
-
101WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-2
-
102The DoorsPeople Are Strange-2
-
103ColdplayFix You-2
-
104Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-2
-
105The DoorsHello, I Love You-2
-
106Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-2
-
107Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-2
-
108Billy IdolCradle of Love-2
-
109QueenWe Are the Champions-2
-
110Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-2
-
111Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-2
-
112Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-2
-
113NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-2
-
114The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-2
-
115DżemWhisky-2
-
116BostonMore Than a Feeling-2
-
117KultO Ani-2
-
118Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-2
-
119Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-2
-
120The BeatlesCome Together-2
-
121David BowieZiggy Stardust-2
-
122INXSNeed You Tonight-2
-
123Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-2
-
124PixiesWhere's My Mind?-2
-
125R.E.M.One I Love-2
-
126Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-2
-
127Foo FightersBest of You-2
-
128The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-2
-
129Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-2
-
130The DoorsLight My Fire-2
-
131SladeFar Far Away-2
-
132Van HalenJump-2
-
133Bon JoviKeep the Faith-2
-
134SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-2
-
135SoundgardenOutshined-2
-
136KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-2
-
137Thin LizzyJailbreak-2
-
138OasisWonderwall-2
-
139The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-2
-
140Patti SmithBecause The Night-2
-
141The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-2
-
142AerosmithDream On-2
-
143NirvanaAbout A Girl-2
-
144ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-2
-
145The EaglesHotel California-2
-
146The WhoMy Generation-2
-
147Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-2
-
148The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-2
-
149HumanPolski-2
-
150Faith No MoreEpic-2
-
151Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-2
-
152KissLove Gun-2
-
153Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-2
-
154Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-2
-
155The CureClose to Me-2
-
156Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-2
-
157John LennonImagine-2
-
158The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-2
-
159RadioheadKarma Police-2
-
160MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-2
-
161TroggsWild Thing-2
-
162SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-2