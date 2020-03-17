Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 224
1Iggy PopThe Passenger0
2AC/DCHighway to Hell+6
3Pearl JamAlive+6
4Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love+6
5MetallicaEnter Sandman-2
6MaanamCykady na cykladach-2
7QueenBohemian Rhapsody-5
8R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-1
9Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+5
10Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-5
11Spin DoctorsTwo Princes+5
12ZZ TopLegs+8
13Black SabbathIron Man+4
14Deep PurpleHush-1
15Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-3
16Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-10
17Living ColourGlamour Boys-6
18The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+3
19AerosmithLivin' On The Edge+5
20Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away+6
21Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen+6
22White StripesSeven Nation Army-7
23Alice In ChainsNo Excuses+5
24Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama+6
25MotörheadAce Of Spades-7
26U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)+3
27The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-5
28KissDetroit Rock Cityn
29Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-10
30FreeAll Right Now-5
Propozycje
1Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-5
2Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-5
3Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-5
4SaxonBroken Heroes-5
5Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-5
6Alice In ChainsWould?-5
7The CultFire Woman-5
8Def LeppardHysteria-5
9Led ZeppelinAll My Love-5
10Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-5
11The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-5
12KultPolska-5
13Pearl JamJeremy-5
14DżemSen o Victorii-5
15Temple of the DogHunger Strike-5
16Jimi HendrixHey Joe-5
17Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-5
18MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-5
19The DoorsRiders On The Storm-5
20RushThe Spirit of Radio-5
21MetallicaNothing Else Matters-5
22Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-5
23Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-5
24U2New Year's Day-5
25Black SabbathParanoid-5
26Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-5
27Pink FloydComfortably Numb-5
28The CranberriesZombie-5
29The ClashLondon Calling-5
30Judas PriestBreaking The Law-5
31Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-5
32RadioheadCreep-5
33Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-5
34GenesisLand Of Confusion-5
35NirvanaRape Me-5
36HeyTeksański-5
37Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-5
38EuropeThe Final Countdown-5
39QueenWe Will Rock You-5
40AC/DCBack In Black-5
41Eric ClaptonCocaine-5
42The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-5
43Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-5
44QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-5
45Lech JanerkaRower-5
46Deep PurpleBlack Night-5
47KultHej, czy nie wiecie-5
48The PoliceRoxanne-5
49Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-5
50T.RexChildren of the Revolution-5
51Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-5
52Billy IdolCradle of Love-5
53Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-5
54Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-5
55Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-5
56SoundgardenSpoonman-5
57AC/DCThunderstruck-5
58Oddział ZamkniętyParty-5
59AerosmithDream On-5
60The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-5
61TroggsWild Thing-5
62Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-5
63Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-5
64Faith No MoreEpic-5
65Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-5
66Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-5
67The DoorsPeople Are Strange-5
68KultO Ani-5
69David BowieZiggy Stardust-5
70Pearl JamEven Flow-5
71Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-5
72Peter GabrielSledgehammer-5
73The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-5
74Van HalenJump-5
75The CureBoys Don't Cry-5
76Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-5
77Billy IdolRebel Yell-5
78R.E.M.One I Love-5
79SladeFar Far Away-5
80KultDo Ani-5
81RammsteinMutter-5
82HumanPolski-5
83Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-5
84AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-5
85Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-5
86The WhoMy Generation-5
87KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-5
88The DoorsLight My Fire-5
89John LennonImagine-5
90SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-5
91The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-5
92NirvanaAbout A Girl-5
93Bon JoviKeep the Faith-5
94KissLove Gun-5
95SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-5
96Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-5
97Faith No MoreEvidence-5
98Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-5
99Bon JoviIt's My Life-5
100INXSNeed You Tonight-5
101Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-5
102QueenWe Are the Champions-5
103DżemWhisky-5
104BostonMore Than a Feeling-5
105Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-5
106The EaglesHotel California-5
107Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-5
108Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-5
109Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-5
110ColdplayFix You-5
111Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-5
112Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-5
113KissRock and Roll All Nite-5
114Deep PurpleHighway Star-5
115The BeatlesHey Jude-5
116Eric ClaptonLayla-5
117AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-5
118ExtremeGet The Funk Out-5
119The DoorsHello, I Love You-5
120WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-5
121Foo FightersBig Me-5
122Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-5
123The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-5
124BeckLoser-5
125FugaziWaiting Room-5
126Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-5
127Stone Temple PilotsPlush-5
128UFODoctor Doctor-5
129Pink FloydWish You Were Here-5
130Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-5
131KobranockaHipisówka-5
132The ClashRock the Casbah-5
133The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-5
134CreamSunshine of Your Love-5
135T.RexGet It On-5
136NirvanaCome As You Are-5
137Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-5
138Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-5
139The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-5
140The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-5
141Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-5
142NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-5
143Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-5
144Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-5
145The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-5
146Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-5
147The BeatlesCome Together-5
148Green DayBasket Case-5
149PixiesWhere's My Mind?-5
150Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-5
151RadioheadKarma Police-5
152The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-5
153Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-5
154SoundgardenOutshined-5
155Foo FightersBest of You-5
156OasisWonderwall-5
157The CureClose to Me-5
158ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-5
159Thin LizzyJailbreak-5
160Patti SmithBecause The Night-5
161PJ HarveyDown By The Water-5
162The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-5