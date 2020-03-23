Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 225
1Pearl JamAlive+2
2MetallicaEnter Sandman+3
3R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)+5
4QueenBohemian Rhapsody+3
5ZZ TopLegs+7
6Iggy PopThe Passenger-5
7AC/DCHighway to Hell-5
8Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen+13
9Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-5
10Deep PurpleHush+4
11MaanamCykady na cykladach-5
12Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-1
13Black SabbathIron Man0
14Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-4
15Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-6
16AerosmithLivin' On The Edge+3
17Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama+7
18Alice In ChainsNo Excuses+5
19MotörheadAce Of Spades+6
20The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar+7
21KissDetroit Rock City+7
22The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-4
23Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-7
24Living ColourGlamour Boys-7
25Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-10
26FreeAll Right Now+4
27U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-1
28Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic+1
29Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-9
30White StripesSeven Nation Army-8
Propozycje
1Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-8
2Eric ClaptonLayla-8
3Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-8
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-8
5Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-8
6Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-8
7SaxonBroken Heroes-8
8Alice In ChainsWould?-8
9The CultFire Woman-8
10Def LeppardHysteria-8
11The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-8
12Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-8
13MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-8
14RadioheadCreep-8
15GenesisLand Of Confusion-8
16Led ZeppelinAll My Love-8
17Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-8
18QueenWe Will Rock You-8
19Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-8
20Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-8
21AerosmithDream On-8
22Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-8
23Pink FloydComfortably Numb-8
24Bon JoviKeep the Faith-8
25Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-8
26KultHej, czy nie wiecie-8
27RammsteinMutter-8
28AC/DCBack In Black-8
29Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-8
30Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-8
31Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-8
32Billy IdolCradle of Love-8
33HeyTeksański-8
34The PoliceRoxanne-8
35Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-8
36OasisWonderwall-8
37Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-8
38DżemSen o Victorii-8
39RushThe Spirit of Radio-8
40T.RexChildren of the Revolution-8
41Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-8
42MetallicaNothing Else Matters-8
43The CureClose to Me-8
44KultPolska-8
45AC/DCThunderstruck-8
46Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-8
47The ClashLondon Calling-8
48Pearl JamJeremy-8
49PJ HarveyDown By The Water-8
50Thin LizzyJailbreak-8
51NirvanaRape Me-8
52Foo FightersBest of You-8
53Jimi HendrixHey Joe-8
54QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-8
55AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-8
56The DoorsRiders On The Storm-8
57HumanPolski-8
58Patti SmithBecause The Night-8
59The CranberriesZombie-8
60Deep PurpleBlack Night-8
61Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-8
62The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-8
63AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-8
64ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-8
65The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-8
66Black SabbathParanoid-8
67Judas PriestBreaking The Law-8
68Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-8
69Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-8
70PixiesWhere's My Mind?-8
71The DoorsHello, I Love You-8
72Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-8
73ColdplayFix You-8
74Bon JoviIt's My Life-8
75Temple of the DogHunger Strike-8
76Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-8
77Green DayBasket Case-8
78WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-8
79KobranockaHipisówka-8
80Eric ClaptonCocaine-8
81Lech JanerkaRower-8
82Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-8
83Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-8
84Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-8
85Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-8
86KultO Ani-8
87RadioheadKarma Police-8
88Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-8
89R.E.M.One I Love-8
90Pearl JamEven Flow-8
91Peter GabrielSledgehammer-8
92KultDo Ani-8
93The DoorsLight My Fire-8
94The DoorsPeople Are Strange-8
95David BowieZiggy Stardust-8
96The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-8
97TroggsWild Thing-8
98Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-8
99Billy IdolRebel Yell-8
100The WhoMy Generation-8
101KissLove Gun-8
102Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-8
103Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-8
104DżemWhisky-8
105Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-8
106Faith No MoreEvidence-8
107ExtremeGet The Funk Out-8
108SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-8
109KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-8
110EuropeThe Final Countdown-8
111John LennonImagine-8
112The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-8
113NirvanaAbout A Girl-8
114The CureBoys Don't Cry-8
115BostonMore Than a Feeling-8
116Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-8
117SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-8
118The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-8
119Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-8
120Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-8
121Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-8
122Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-8
123Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-8
124The ClashRock the Casbah-8
125BeckLoser-8
126NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-8
127The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-8
128CreamSunshine of Your Love-8
129Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-8
130Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-8
131Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-8
132Oddział ZamkniętyParty-8
133Deep PurpleHighway Star-8
134The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-8
135UFODoctor Doctor-8
136The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-8
137NirvanaCome As You Are-8
138Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-8
139Stone Temple PilotsPlush-8
140Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-8
141QueenWe Are the Champions-8
142The BeatlesCome Together-8
143The BeatlesHey Jude-8
144The EaglesHotel California-8
145KissRock and Roll All Nite-8
146Faith No MoreEpic-8
147SoundgardenSpoonman-8
148Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-8
149Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-8
150Van HalenJump-8
151SladeFar Far Away-8
152Foo FightersBig Me-8
153INXSNeed You Tonight-8
154The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-8
155Pink FloydWish You Were Here-8
156Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-8
157The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-8
158U2New Year's Day-8
159The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-8
160FugaziWaiting Room-8
161SoundgardenOutshined-8
162T.RexGet It On-8