Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 226
1AC/DCHighway to Hell+6
2QueenBohemian Rhapsody+2
3ZZ TopLegs+2
4Pearl JamAlive-3
5Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen+3
6R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-3
7Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+7
8MetallicaEnter Sandman-6
9Black SabbathIron Man+4
10MaanamCykady na cykladach+1
11Iggy PopThe Passenger-5
12Alice In ChainsNo Excuses+6
13Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+12
14MotörheadAce Of Spades+5
15KissDetroit Rock City+6
16Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-7
17Deep PurpleHush-7
18AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-2
19Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-7
20Living ColourGlamour Boys+4
21The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-1
22Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-7
23U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)+4
24Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-7
25Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away+4
26White StripesSeven Nation Army+4
27Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-4
28The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-6
29FreeAll Right Now-3
30Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-2
Propozycje
1The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-2
2Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-2
3Eric ClaptonLayla-2
4Alice In ChainsWould?-2
5The CultFire Woman-2
6Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-2
7Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-2
8RammsteinMutter-2
9SaxonBroken Heroes-2
10RadioheadCreep-2
11The CureBoys Don't Cry-2
12Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-2
13U2New Year's Day-2
14Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-2
15Pink FloydComfortably Numb-2
16Jimi HendrixHey Joe-2
17KultHej, czy nie wiecie-2
18QueenWe Will Rock You-2
19Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-2
20AerosmithDream On-2
21Peter GabrielSledgehammer-2
22Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-2
23Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-2
24Judas PriestBreaking The Law-2
25The CranberriesZombie-2
26Led ZeppelinAll My Love-2
27QueenWe Are the Champions-2
28The DoorsRiders On The Storm-2
29QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-2
30HeyTeksański-2
31Patti SmithBecause The Night-2
32AC/DCBack In Black-2
33Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-2
34GenesisLand Of Confusion-2
35Pearl JamEven Flow-2
36Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-2
37Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-2
38Black SabbathParanoid-2
39Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-2
40AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-2
41Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-2
42MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-2
43Def LeppardHysteria-2
44Temple of the DogHunger Strike-2
45KultPolska-2
46The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-2
47KobranockaHipisówka-2
48PixiesWhere's My Mind?-2
49T.RexChildren of the Revolution-2
50HumanPolski-2
51Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-2
52Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-2
53The ClashLondon Calling-2
54ColdplayFix You-2
55Bon JoviKeep the Faith-2
56Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-2
57The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-2
58Pink FloydWish You Were Here-2
59Eric ClaptonCocaine-2
60Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-2
61OasisWonderwall-2
62NirvanaAbout A Girl-2
63Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-2
64The DoorsHello, I Love You-2
65Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-2
66Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-2
67Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-2
68Deep PurpleHighway Star-2
69Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-2
70T.RexGet It On-2
71Green DayBasket Case-2
72KultO Ani-2
73The DoorsPeople Are Strange-2
74BeckLoser-2
75Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-2
76NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-2
77Billy IdolCradle of Love-2
78DżemSen o Victorii-2
79SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-2
80Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-2
81The EaglesHotel California-2
82PJ HarveyDown By The Water-2
83John LennonImagine-2
84Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-2
85Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-2
86BostonMore Than a Feeling-2
87Bon JoviIt's My Life-2
88SoundgardenOutshined-2
89FugaziWaiting Room-2
90The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-2
91DżemWhisky-2
92Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-2
93NirvanaCome As You Are-2
94The CureClose to Me-2
95Foo FightersBest of You-2
96Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-2
97Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-2
98Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-2
99Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-2
100KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-2
101Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-2
102The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-2
103WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-2
104CreamSunshine of Your Love-2
105Faith No MoreEvidence-2
106Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-2
107Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-2
108Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-2
109Thin LizzyJailbreak-2
110Billy IdolRebel Yell-2
111Deep PurpleBlack Night-2
112Faith No MoreEpic-2
113SladeFar Far Away-2
114RushThe Spirit of Radio-2
115KultDo Ani-2
116Pearl JamJeremy-2
117The BeatlesCome Together-2
118ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-2
119Stone Temple PilotsPlush-2
120Foo FightersBig Me-2
121The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-2
122SoundgardenSpoonman-2
123AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-2
124R.E.M.One I Love-2
125Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-2
126ExtremeGet The Funk Out-2
127Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-2
128INXSNeed You Tonight-2
129Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-2
130Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-2
131RadioheadKarma Police-2
132The DoorsLight My Fire-2
133Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-2
134Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-2
135KissLove Gun-2
136Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-2
137David BowieZiggy Stardust-2
138TroggsWild Thing-2
139SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-2
140Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-2
141The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-2
142EuropeThe Final Countdown-2
143The PoliceRoxanne-2
144Lech JanerkaRower-2
145The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-2
146The ClashRock the Casbah-2
147The WhoMy Generation-2
148The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-2
149KissRock and Roll All Nite-2
150Oddział ZamkniętyParty-2
151The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-2
152The BeatlesHey Jude-2
153UFODoctor Doctor-2
154The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-2
155The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-2
156Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-2
157Van HalenJump-2
158MetallicaNothing Else Matters-2
159Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-2
160AC/DCThunderstruck-2
161NirvanaRape Me-2
162Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-2