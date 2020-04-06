Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 227
-
1AC/DCHighway to Hell0
-
2ZZ TopLegs+1
-
3Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+4
-
4QueenBohemian Rhapsody-2
-
5MaanamCykady na cykladach+5
-
6Iggy PopThe Passenger+5
-
7MetallicaEnter Sandman+1
-
8Alice In ChainsNo Excuses+4
-
9Pearl JamAlive-5
-
10R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-4
-
11MotörheadAce Of Spades+3
-
12AerosmithLivin' On The Edge+6
-
13Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-8
-
14Black SabbathIron Man-5
-
15Living ColourGlamour Boys+5
-
16Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-3
-
17Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+5
-
18Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama+6
-
19KissDetroit Rock City-4
-
20Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away+5
-
21Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-5
-
22Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+5
-
23FreeAll Right Now+6
-
24The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+4
-
25Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-6
-
26Deep PurpleHush-9
-
27The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-6
-
28NirvanaLithiumn
-
29White StripesSeven Nation Army-3
-
30U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-7
Propozycje
-
1Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-7
-
2The CureBoys Don't Cry-7
-
3Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-7
-
4Alice In ChainsWould?-7
-
5Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-7
-
6The CultFire Woman-7
-
7The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-7
-
8SaxonBroken Heroes-7
-
9Judas PriestBreaking The Law-7
-
10AC/DCBack In Black-7
-
11MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-7
-
12Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-7
-
13MetallicaNothing Else Matters-7
-
14Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-7
-
15AerosmithDream On-7
-
16AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-7
-
17Eric ClaptonLayla-7
-
18Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-7
-
19QueenWe Will Rock You-7
-
20T.RexChildren of the Revolution-7
-
21Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-7
-
22Jimi HendrixHey Joe-7
-
23Black SabbathParanoid-7
-
24QueenWe Are the Champions-7
-
25Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-7
-
26Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-7
-
27QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-7
-
28Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-7
-
29AC/DCThunderstruck-7
-
30Peter GabrielSledgehammer-7
-
31Patti SmithBecause The Night-7
-
32Deep PurpleHighway Star-7
-
33U2New Year's Day-7
-
34HeyTeksański-7
-
35KultPolska-7
-
36Led ZeppelinAll My Love-7
-
37DżemSen o Victorii-7
-
38Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-7
-
39Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-7
-
40RadioheadCreep-7
-
41The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-7
-
42ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-7
-
43Temple of the DogHunger Strike-7
-
44Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-7
-
45Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-7
-
46KultHej, czy nie wiecie-7
-
47RammsteinMutter-7
-
48Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-7
-
49Eric ClaptonCocaine-7
-
50OasisWonderwall-7
-
51NirvanaRape Me-7
-
52Van HalenJump-7
-
53Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-7
-
54Green DayBasket Case-7
-
55HumanPolski-7
-
56The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-7
-
57Oddział ZamkniętyParty-7
-
58Lech JanerkaRower-7
-
59Pink FloydWish You Were Here-7
-
60GenesisLand Of Confusion-7
-
61KobranockaHipisówka-7
-
62Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-7
-
63The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-7
-
64The WhoMy Generation-7
-
65The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-7
-
66The PoliceRoxanne-7
-
67Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-7
-
68ColdplayFix You-7
-
69NirvanaAbout A Girl-7
-
70The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-7
-
71Pink FloydComfortably Numb-7
-
72The ClashLondon Calling-7
-
73KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-7
-
74Foo FightersBig Me-7
-
75SladeFar Far Away-7
-
76EuropeThe Final Countdown-7
-
77John LennonImagine-7
-
78The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-7
-
79The DoorsHello, I Love You-7
-
80Bon JoviKeep the Faith-7
-
81Bon JoviIt's My Life-7
-
82Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-7
-
83The BeatlesHey Jude-7
-
84Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-7
-
85T.RexGet It On-7
-
86Billy IdolCradle of Love-7
-
87Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-7
-
88PJ HarveyDown By The Water-7
-
89BostonMore Than a Feeling-7
-
90Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-7
-
91The CureClose to Me-7
-
92NirvanaCome As You Are-7
-
93UFODoctor Doctor-7
-
94Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-7
-
95BeckLoser-7
-
96Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-7
-
97CreamSunshine of Your Love-7
-
98Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-7
-
99Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-7
-
100AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-7
-
101Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-7
-
102KultDo Ani-7
-
103INXSNeed You Tonight-7
-
104Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-7
-
105Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-7
-
106The DoorsPeople Are Strange-7
-
107SoundgardenOutshined-7
-
108KultO Ani-7
-
109Faith No MoreEpic-7
-
110The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-7
-
111Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-7
-
112Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-7
-
113Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-7
-
114Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-7
-
115Deep PurpleBlack Night-7
-
116PixiesWhere's My Mind?-7
-
117SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-7
-
118DżemWhisky-7
-
119Billy IdolRebel Yell-7
-
120The BeatlesCome Together-7
-
121Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-7
-
122NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-7
-
123TroggsWild Thing-7
-
124Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-7
-
125The ClashRock the Casbah-7
-
126The EaglesHotel California-7
-
127SoundgardenSpoonman-7
-
128FugaziWaiting Room-7
-
129The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-7
-
130Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-7
-
131The DoorsRiders On The Storm-7
-
132Pearl JamEven Flow-7
-
133Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-7
-
134RushThe Spirit of Radio-7
-
135The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-7
-
136RadioheadKarma Police-7
-
137Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-7
-
138Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-7
-
139Faith No MoreEvidence-7
-
140KissLove Gun-7
-
141The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-7
-
142The CranberriesZombie-7
-
143Thin LizzyJailbreak-7
-
144Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-7
-
145Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-7
-
146Stone Temple PilotsPlush-7
-
147R.E.M.One I Love-7
-
148Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-7
-
149Pearl JamJeremy-7
-
150Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-7
-
151The DoorsLight My Fire-7
-
152ExtremeGet The Funk Out-7
-
153SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-7
-
154Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-7
-
155David BowieZiggy Stardust-7
-
156Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-7
-
157Foo FightersBest of You-7
-
158WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-7
-
159Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-7
-
160KissRock and Roll All Nite-7
-
161Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-7
-
162The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-7
-
163Def LeppardHysteria-7