Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 228
-
1MetallicaEnter Sandman+6
-
2Iggy PopThe Passenger+4
-
3Alice In ChainsNo Excuses+5
-
4AC/DCHighway to Hell-3
-
5QueenBohemian Rhapsody-1
-
6Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen+7
-
7Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-4
-
8Pearl JamAlive+1
-
9ZZ TopLegs-7
-
10Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+7
-
11Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+5
-
12KissDetroit Rock City+7
-
13MaanamCykady na cykladach-8
-
14MotörheadAce Of Spades-3
-
15FreeAll Right Now+8
-
16Living ColourGlamour Boys-1
-
17R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-7
-
18Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+4
-
19Black SabbathIron Man-5
-
20The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar+7
-
21The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+3
-
22AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-10
-
23White StripesSeven Nation Army+6
-
24Deep PurpleHush+2
-
25Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-7
-
26NirvanaLithium+2
-
27Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-6
-
28SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Riden
-
29Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-9
-
30Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-5
Propozycje
-
1Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-5
-
2MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-5
-
3Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-5
-
4Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-5
-
5Alice In ChainsWould?-5
-
6The CultFire Woman-5
-
7Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-5
-
8Led ZeppelinAll My Love-5
-
9The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-5
-
10Def LeppardHysteria-5
-
11SaxonBroken Heroes-5
-
12Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-5
-
13Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-5
-
14AC/DCBack In Black-5
-
15Jimi HendrixHey Joe-5
-
16MetallicaNothing Else Matters-5
-
17U2New Year's Day-5
-
18AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-5
-
19KultPolska-5
-
20Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-5
-
21U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-5
-
22RadioheadCreep-5
-
23The ClashLondon Calling-5
-
24RammsteinMutter-5
-
25KobranockaHipisówka-5
-
26Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-5
-
27Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-5
-
28Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-5
-
29Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-5
-
30Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-5
-
31HeyTeksański-5
-
32The ClashRock the Casbah-5
-
33AC/DCThunderstruck-5
-
34KultDo Ani-5
-
35Patti SmithBecause The Night-5
-
36The CureBoys Don't Cry-5
-
37Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-5
-
38The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-5
-
39KissRock and Roll All Nite-5
-
40Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-5
-
41AerosmithDream On-5
-
42The DoorsHello, I Love You-5
-
43DżemSen o Victorii-5
-
44Peter GabrielSledgehammer-5
-
45Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-5
-
46Faith No MoreEvidence-5
-
47Eric ClaptonLayla-5
-
48The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-5
-
49PixiesWhere's My Mind?-5
-
50Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-5
-
51WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-5
-
52Pink FloydComfortably Numb-5
-
53Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-5
-
54The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-5
-
55Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-5
-
56SladeFar Far Away-5
-
57Judas PriestBreaking The Law-5
-
58David BowieZiggy Stardust-5
-
59QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-5
-
60KultHej, czy nie wiecie-5
-
61Deep PurpleHighway Star-5
-
62QueenWe Are the Champions-5
-
63The PoliceRoxanne-5
-
64ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-5
-
65Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-5
-
66Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-5
-
67Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-5
-
68The CureClose to Me-5
-
69The WhoMy Generation-5
-
70Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-5
-
71Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-5
-
72Pearl JamEven Flow-5
-
73Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-5
-
74QueenWe Will Rock You-5
-
75Pink FloydWish You Were Here-5
-
76NirvanaRape Me-5
-
77The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-5
-
78Black SabbathParanoid-5
-
79FugaziWaiting Room-5
-
80UFODoctor Doctor-5
-
81Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-5
-
82Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-5
-
83Pearl JamJeremy-5
-
84The DoorsLight My Fire-5
-
85The BeatlesCome Together-5
-
86Deep PurpleBlack Night-5
-
87BeckLoser-5
-
88Bon JoviKeep the Faith-5
-
89Oddział ZamkniętyParty-5
-
90Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-5
-
91RushThe Spirit of Radio-5
-
92The DoorsPeople Are Strange-5
-
93Eric ClaptonCocaine-5
-
94The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-5
-
95TroggsWild Thing-5
-
96Foo FightersBest of You-5
-
97John LennonImagine-5
-
98ExtremeGet The Funk Out-5
-
99Lech JanerkaRower-5
-
100T.RexChildren of the Revolution-5
-
101RadioheadKarma Police-5
-
102The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-5
-
103Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-5
-
104Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-5
-
105Faith No MoreEpic-5
-
106Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-5
-
107R.E.M.One I Love-5
-
108Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-5
-
109Stone Temple PilotsPlush-5
-
110NirvanaCome As You Are-5
-
111The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-5
-
112Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-5
-
113The EaglesHotel California-5
-
114ColdplayFix You-5
-
115GenesisLand Of Confusion-5
-
116OasisWonderwall-5
-
117HumanPolski-5
-
118EuropeThe Final Countdown-5
-
119AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-5
-
120KissLove Gun-5
-
121Green DayBasket Case-5
-
122Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-5
-
123The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-5
-
124Billy IdolCradle of Love-5
-
125INXSNeed You Tonight-5
-
126The DoorsRiders On The Storm-5
-
127The BeatlesHey Jude-5
-
128SoundgardenOutshined-5
-
129Foo FightersBig Me-5
-
130Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-5
-
131The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-5
-
132Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-5
-
133CreamSunshine of Your Love-5
-
134Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-5
-
135Bon JoviIt's My Life-5
-
136Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-5
-
137Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-5
-
138Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-5
-
139Van HalenJump-5
-
140Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-5
-
141NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-5
-
142Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-5
-
143Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-5
-
144Temple of the DogHunger Strike-5
-
145The CranberriesZombie-5
-
146NirvanaAbout A Girl-5
-
147Thin LizzyJailbreak-5
-
148Billy IdolRebel Yell-5
-
149SoundgardenSpoonman-5
-
150Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-5
-
151T.RexGet It On-5
-
152BostonMore Than a Feeling-5
-
153Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-5
-
154SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-5
-
155Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-5
-
156DżemWhisky-5
-
157Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-5
-
158PJ HarveyDown By The Water-5
-
159Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-5
-
160KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-5
-
161KultO Ani-5
-
162The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-5
-
163The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-5