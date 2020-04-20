Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 229
1Alice In ChainsNo Excuses+2
2Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen+4
3Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+4
4MetallicaEnter Sandman-3
5Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+6
6KissDetroit Rock City+6
7Iggy PopThe Passenger-5
8Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+2
9FreeAll Right Now+6
10ZZ TopLegs-1
11Pearl JamAlive-3
12AC/DCHighway to Hell-8
13QueenBohemian Rhapsody-8
14MotörheadAce Of Spades0
15MaanamCykady na cykladach-2
16The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+5
17Living ColourGlamour Boys-1
18The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar+2
19NirvanaLithium+7
20Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-2
21Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away+8
22SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride+6
23Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love+4
24R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-7
25Black SabbathIron Man-6
26Deep PurpleHush-2
27Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-2
28The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bopn
29White StripesSeven Nation Army-6
30AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-8
Propozycje
1MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-8
2Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-8
3Alice In ChainsWould?-8
4Led ZeppelinAll My Love-8
5Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-8
6SaxonBroken Heroes-8
7The CultFire Woman-8
8The CureBoys Don't Cry-8
9The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-8
10Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-8
11MetallicaNothing Else Matters-8
12Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-8
13Pearl JamEven Flow-8
14The DoorsRiders On The Storm-8
15U2New Year's Day-8
16The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-8
17Jimi HendrixHey Joe-8
18Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-8
19Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-8
20Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-8
21RammsteinMutter-8
22Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-8
23Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-8
24Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-8
25T.RexChildren of the Revolution-8
26Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-8
27Black SabbathParanoid-8
28Def LeppardHysteria-8
29Stone Temple PilotsPlush-8
30KultDo Ani-8
31AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-8
32U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-8
33Van HalenJump-8
34Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-8
35AC/DCBack In Black-8
36Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-8
37Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-8
38The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-8
39Faith No MoreEvidence-8
40AC/DCThunderstruck-8
41KobranockaHipisówka-8
42Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-8
43RushThe Spirit of Radio-8
44Pink FloydWish You Were Here-8
45The ClashLondon Calling-8
46PJ HarveyDown By The Water-8
47KultPolska-8
48The CureClose to Me-8
49The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-8
50RadioheadCreep-8
51Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-8
52ColdplayFix You-8
53The BeatlesCome Together-8
54Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-8
55ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-8
56NirvanaRape Me-8
57NirvanaCome As You Are-8
58John LennonImagine-8
59UFODoctor Doctor-8
60Deep PurpleHighway Star-8
61SoundgardenSpoonman-8
62NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-8
63Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-8
64DżemSen o Victorii-8
65Patti SmithBecause The Night-8
66Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-8
67Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-8
68Foo FightersBest of You-8
69Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-8
70The DoorsPeople Are Strange-8
71Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-8
72QueenWe Will Rock You-8
73Faith No MoreEpic-8
74R.E.M.One I Love-8
75KissRock and Roll All Nite-8
76Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-8
77Billy IdolRebel Yell-8
78The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-8
79RadioheadKarma Police-8
80Lech JanerkaRower-8
81BeckLoser-8
82Eric ClaptonCocaine-8
83David BowieZiggy Stardust-8
84DżemWhisky-8
85Judas PriestBreaking The Law-8
86Pink FloydComfortably Numb-8
87Bon JoviKeep the Faith-8
88QueenWe Are the Champions-8
89The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-8
90Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-8
91Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-8
92HumanPolski-8
93PixiesWhere's My Mind?-8
94The DoorsHello, I Love You-8
95NirvanaAbout A Girl-8
96Thin LizzyJailbreak-8
97The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-8
98TroggsWild Thing-8
99The DoorsLight My Fire-8
100T.RexGet It On-8
101Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-8
102KissLove Gun-8
103Oddział ZamkniętyParty-8
104Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-8
105Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-8
106Billy IdolCradle of Love-8
107Foo FightersBig Me-8
108SladeFar Far Away-8
109The WhoMy Generation-8
110SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-8
111The BeatlesHey Jude-8
112Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-8
113Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-8
114CreamSunshine of Your Love-8
115GenesisLand Of Confusion-8
116Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-8
117AerosmithDream On-8
118The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-8
119SoundgardenOutshined-8
120The PoliceRoxanne-8
121QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-8
122Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-8
123Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-8
124The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-8
125Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-8
126Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-8
127Green DayBasket Case-8
128Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-8
129KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-8
130The CranberriesZombie-8
131Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-8
132Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-8
133BostonMore Than a Feeling-8
134AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-8
135Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-8
136EuropeThe Final Countdown-8
137Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-8
138HeyTeksański-8
139Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-8
140The EaglesHotel California-8
141Temple of the DogHunger Strike-8
142Bon JoviIt's My Life-8
143The ClashRock the Casbah-8
144Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-8
145Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-8
146Pearl JamJeremy-8
147KultHej, czy nie wiecie-8
148Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-8
149Peter GabrielSledgehammer-8
150INXSNeed You Tonight-8
151KultO Ani-8
152Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-8
153Eric ClaptonLayla-8
154The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-8
155ExtremeGet The Funk Out-8
156The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-8
157WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-8
158FugaziWaiting Room-8
159OasisWonderwall-8
160Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-8
161Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-8
162Deep PurpleBlack Night-8
163Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-8