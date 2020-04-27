Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 230
-
1MetallicaEnter Sandman+3
-
2ZZ TopLegs+8
-
3Iggy PopThe Passenger+4
-
4Pearl JamAlive+7
-
5Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-2
-
6Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-4
-
7Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-6
-
8Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-3
-
9MotörheadAce Of Spades+5
-
10The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+6
-
11Living ColourGlamour Boys+6
-
12FreeAll Right Now-3
-
13Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-5
-
14KissDetroit Rock City-8
-
15SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride+7
-
16The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar+2
-
17QueenBohemian Rhapsody-4
-
18NirvanaLithium+1
-
19R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)+5
-
20AC/DCHighway to Hell-8
-
21Deep PurpleHush+5
-
22AerosmithLivin' On The Edge+8
-
23MaanamCykady na cykladach-8
-
24Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-3
-
25Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-2
-
26The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop+2
-
27Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-7
-
28The CureBoys Don't Cryn
-
29Jimi HendrixHey Joen
-
30Black SabbathIron Man-5
Propozycje
-
1The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-5
-
2TroggsWild Thing-5
-
3Faith No MoreEvidence-5
-
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-5
-
5Alice In ChainsWould?-5
-
6Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-5
-
7SaxonBroken Heroes-5
-
8Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-5
-
9Def LeppardHysteria-5
-
10Led ZeppelinAll My Love-5
-
11Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-5
-
12Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-5
-
13AC/DCBack In Black-5
-
14MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-5
-
15AC/DCThunderstruck-5
-
16Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-5
-
17KultPolska-5
-
18The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-5
-
19MetallicaNothing Else Matters-5
-
20The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-5
-
21HumanPolski-5
-
22The CultFire Woman-5
-
23AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-5
-
24RammsteinMutter-5
-
25Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-5
-
26Black SabbathParanoid-5
-
27Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-5
-
28QueenWe Are the Champions-5
-
29Faith No MoreEpic-5
-
30Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-5
-
31Pearl JamEven Flow-5
-
32KultDo Ani-5
-
33Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-5
-
34KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-5
-
35Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-5
-
36Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-5
-
37Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-5
-
38Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-5
-
39UFODoctor Doctor-5
-
40Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-5
-
41Deep PurpleBlack Night-5
-
42Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-5
-
43Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-5
-
44The BeatlesHey Jude-5
-
45The WhoMy Generation-5
-
46SoundgardenOutshined-5
-
47Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-5
-
48Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-5
-
49The CranberriesZombie-5
-
50Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-5
-
51Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-5
-
52BostonMore Than a Feeling-5
-
53The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-5
-
54AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-5
-
55SladeFar Far Away-5
-
56Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-5
-
57Foo FightersBig Me-5
-
58Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-5
-
59Temple of the DogHunger Strike-5
-
60KissLove Gun-5
-
61Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-5
-
62FugaziWaiting Room-5
-
63Foo FightersBest of You-5
-
64Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-5
-
65The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-5
-
66WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-5
-
67The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-5
-
68The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-5
-
69ExtremeGet The Funk Out-5
-
70Bon JoviKeep the Faith-5
-
71NirvanaAbout A Girl-5
-
72The DoorsHello, I Love You-5
-
73The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-5
-
74BeckLoser-5
-
75The DoorsPeople Are Strange-5
-
76ColdplayFix You-5
-
77The ClashRock the Casbah-5
-
78Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-5
-
79Lech JanerkaRower-5
-
80Eric ClaptonCocaine-5
-
81KultHej, czy nie wiecie-5
-
82The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-5
-
83The DoorsLight My Fire-5
-
84AerosmithDream On-5
-
85David BowieZiggy Stardust-5
-
86Billy IdolCradle of Love-5
-
87Thin LizzyJailbreak-5
-
88PixiesWhere's My Mind?-5
-
89Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-5
-
90Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-5
-
91RadioheadKarma Police-5
-
92The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-5
-
93Billy IdolRebel Yell-5
-
94EuropeThe Final Countdown-5
-
95Pearl JamJeremy-5
-
96Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-5
-
97NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-5
-
98NirvanaCome As You Are-5
-
99Green DayBasket Case-5
-
100Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-5
-
101R.E.M.One I Love-5
-
102KissRock and Roll All Nite-5
-
103QueenWe Will Rock You-5
-
104The BeatlesCome Together-5
-
105Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-5
-
106Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-5
-
107HeyTeksański-5
-
108Bon JoviIt's My Life-5
-
109QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-5
-
110The CureClose to Me-5
-
111Van HalenJump-5
-
112SoundgardenSpoonman-5
-
113NirvanaRape Me-5
-
114Judas PriestBreaking The Law-5
-
115Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-5
-
116Deep PurpleHighway Star-5
-
117Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-5
-
118KobranockaHipisówka-5
-
119Eric ClaptonLayla-5
-
120U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-5
-
121Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-5
-
122The DoorsRiders On The Storm-5
-
123PJ HarveyDown By The Water-5
-
124White StripesSeven Nation Army-5
-
125Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-5
-
126RushThe Spirit of Radio-5
-
127ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-5
-
128RadioheadCreep-5
-
129Pink FloydWish You Were Here-5
-
130Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-5
-
131Pink FloydComfortably Numb-5
-
132DżemWhisky-5
-
133Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-5
-
134The ClashLondon Calling-5
-
135Stone Temple PilotsPlush-5
-
136The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-5
-
137Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-5
-
138Oddział ZamkniętyParty-5
-
139Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-5
-
140Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-5
-
141Peter GabrielSledgehammer-5
-
142INXSNeed You Tonight-5
-
143KultO Ani-5
-
144Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-5
-
145Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-5
-
146Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-5
-
147John LennonImagine-5
-
148Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-5
-
149Patti SmithBecause The Night-5
-
150Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-5
-
151T.RexGet It On-5
-
152SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-5
-
153CreamSunshine of Your Love-5
-
154GenesisLand Of Confusion-5
-
155The EaglesHotel California-5
-
156OasisWonderwall-5
-
157T.RexChildren of the Revolution-5
-
158The PoliceRoxanne-5
-
159U2New Year's Day-5
-
160DżemSen o Victorii-5
-
161Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-5
-
162Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-5
-
163Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-5