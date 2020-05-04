Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 231
-
1Pearl JamAlive+3
-
2MetallicaEnter Sandman-1
-
3Alice In ChainsNo Excuses+4
-
4Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+4
-
5The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+5
-
6FreeAll Right Now+6
-
7Iggy PopThe Passenger-4
-
8KissDetroit Rock City+6
-
9NirvanaLithium+9
-
10SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride+5
-
11ZZ TopLegs-9
-
12Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-7
-
13MotörheadAce Of Spades-4
-
14Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-8
-
15QueenBohemian Rhapsody+2
-
16Living ColourGlamour Boys-5
-
17Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away+7
-
18Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love+7
-
19Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-6
-
20Deep PurpleHush+1
-
21Jimi HendrixHey Joe+8
-
22The CureBoys Don't Cry+6
-
23The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop+3
-
24Black SabbathIron Man+6
-
25R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-6
-
26AC/DCHighway to Hell-6
-
27The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-11
-
28Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-1
-
29AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-7
-
30MaanamCykady na cykladach-7
Propozycje
-
1BostonMore Than a Feeling-7
-
2BeckLoser-7
-
3CreamSunshine of Your Love-7
-
4SaxonBroken Heroes-7
-
5Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-7
-
6Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-7
-
7Alice In ChainsWould?-7
-
8Led ZeppelinAll My Love-7
-
9Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-7
-
10Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-7
-
11Def LeppardHysteria-7
-
12Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-7
-
13The CultFire Woman-7
-
14The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-7
-
15Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-7
-
16The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-7
-
17Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-7
-
18MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-7
-
19NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-7
-
20SoundgardenOutshined-7
-
21QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-7
-
22Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-7
-
23RushThe Spirit of Radio-7
-
24AC/DCBack In Black-7
-
25Black SabbathParanoid-7
-
26Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-7
-
27U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-7
-
28KultPolska-7
-
29RammsteinMutter-7
-
30Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-7
-
31Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-7
-
32Faith No MoreEvidence-7
-
33Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-7
-
34KobranockaHipisówka-7
-
35The PoliceRoxanne-7
-
36The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-7
-
37UFODoctor Doctor-7
-
38The DoorsRiders On The Storm-7
-
39AC/DCThunderstruck-7
-
40Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-7
-
41NirvanaRape Me-7
-
42FugaziWaiting Room-7
-
43KultO Ani-7
-
44Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-7
-
45Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-7
-
46HeyTeksański-7
-
47Peter GabrielSledgehammer-7
-
48Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-7
-
49The WhoMy Generation-7
-
50NirvanaAbout A Girl-7
-
51Faith No MoreEpic-7
-
52QueenWe Are the Champions-7
-
53Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-7
-
54Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-7
-
55MetallicaNothing Else Matters-7
-
56RadioheadCreep-7
-
57U2New Year's Day-7
-
58The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-7
-
59QueenWe Will Rock You-7
-
60Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-7
-
61Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-7
-
62NirvanaCome As You Are-7
-
63Billy IdolCradle of Love-7
-
64Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-7
-
65The BeatlesHey Jude-7
-
66PixiesWhere's My Mind?-7
-
67Lech JanerkaRower-7
-
68Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-7
-
69KultHej, czy nie wiecie-7
-
70The ClashLondon Calling-7
-
71Pearl JamJeremy-7
-
72Pink FloydComfortably Numb-7
-
73Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-7
-
74SladeFar Far Away-7
-
75Foo FightersBest of You-7
-
76Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-7
-
77Temple of the DogHunger Strike-7
-
78DżemSen o Victorii-7
-
79Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-7
-
80Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-7
-
81OasisWonderwall-7
-
82Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-7
-
83The CranberriesZombie-7
-
84TroggsWild Thing-7
-
85The EaglesHotel California-7
-
86Patti SmithBecause The Night-7
-
87Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-7
-
88SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-7
-
89Foo FightersBig Me-7
-
90KissLove Gun-7
-
91Stone Temple PilotsPlush-7
-
92The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-7
-
93The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-7
-
94Bon JoviKeep the Faith-7
-
95Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-7
-
96KultDo Ani-7
-
97KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-7
-
98Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-7
-
99Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-7
-
100ColdplayFix You-7
-
101HumanPolski-7
-
102Thin LizzyJailbreak-7
-
103The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-7
-
104Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-7
-
105John LennonImagine-7
-
106AerosmithDream On-7
-
107The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-7
-
108The DoorsLight My Fire-7
-
109T.RexGet It On-7
-
110WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-7
-
111SoundgardenSpoonman-7
-
112Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-7
-
113The DoorsHello, I Love You-7
-
114T.RexChildren of the Revolution-7
-
115Bon JoviIt's My Life-7
-
116The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-7
-
117Pearl JamEven Flow-7
-
118Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-7
-
119AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-7
-
120Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-7
-
121The ClashRock the Casbah-7
-
122R.E.M.One I Love-7
-
123Eric ClaptonCocaine-7
-
124Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-7
-
125EuropeThe Final Countdown-7
-
126Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-7
-
127Pink FloydWish You Were Here-7
-
128RadioheadKarma Police-7
-
129Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-7
-
130The CureClose to Me-7
-
131Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-7
-
132The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-7
-
133Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-7
-
134ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-7
-
135Green DayBasket Case-7
-
136Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-7
-
137White StripesSeven Nation Army-7
-
138Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-7
-
139Oddział ZamkniętyParty-7
-
140DżemWhisky-7
-
141Van HalenJump-7
-
142Eric ClaptonLayla-7
-
143Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-7
-
144PJ HarveyDown By The Water-7
-
145Judas PriestBreaking The Law-7
-
146Deep PurpleHighway Star-7
-
147AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-7
-
148ExtremeGet The Funk Out-7
-
149KissRock and Roll All Nite-7
-
150The BeatlesCome Together-7
-
151Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-7
-
152Billy IdolRebel Yell-7
-
153The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-7
-
154Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-7
-
155David BowieZiggy Stardust-7
-
156INXSNeed You Tonight-7
-
157The DoorsPeople Are Strange-7
-
158Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-7
-
159Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-7
-
160Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-7
-
161Deep PurpleBlack Night-7
-
162Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-7
-
163GenesisLand Of Confusion-7