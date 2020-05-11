Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 232
-
1Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+3
-
2Iggy PopThe Passenger+5
-
3SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride+7
-
4Pearl JamAlive-3
-
5NirvanaLithium+4
-
6Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-3
-
7MetallicaEnter Sandman-5
-
8MotörheadAce Of Spades+5
-
9The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-4
-
10Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away+7
-
11Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+1
-
12FreeAll Right Now-6
-
13Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love+5
-
14KissDetroit Rock City-6
-
15ZZ TopLegs-4
-
16The CureBoys Don't Cry+6
-
17Jimi HendrixHey Joe+4
-
18Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-4
-
19Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart0
-
20QueenBohemian Rhapsody-5
-
21Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+7
-
22AC/DCHighway to Hell+4
-
23AerosmithLivin' On The Edge+6
-
24Living ColourGlamour Boys-8
-
25MaanamCykady na cykladach+5
-
26R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-1
-
27Deep PurpleHush-7
-
28The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfactionn
-
29The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-6
-
30Black SabbathIron Man-6
Propozycje
-
1Oddział ZamkniętyParty-6
-
2Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-6
-
3U2New Year's Day-6
-
4Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-6
-
5Green DayBasket Case-6
-
6The WhoMy Generation-6
-
7Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-6
-
8KultHej, czy nie wiecie-6
-
9Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-6
-
10Alice In ChainsWould?-6
-
11Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-6
-
12Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-6
-
13SaxonBroken Heroes-6
-
14Led ZeppelinAll My Love-6
-
15RammsteinMutter-6
-
16Def LeppardHysteria-6
-
17Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-6
-
18CreamSunshine of Your Love-6
-
19MetallicaNothing Else Matters-6
-
20Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-6
-
21Temple of the DogHunger Strike-6
-
22Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-6
-
23Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-6
-
24Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-6
-
25KobranockaHipisówka-6
-
26U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-6
-
27Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-6
-
28The ClashRock the Casbah-6
-
29SoundgardenOutshined-6
-
30HeyTeksański-6
-
31The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-6
-
32The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-6
-
33AC/DCThunderstruck-6
-
34Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-6
-
35The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-6
-
36The BeatlesCome Together-6
-
37Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-6
-
38Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-6
-
39AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-6
-
40Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-6
-
41Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-6
-
42David BowieZiggy Stardust-6
-
43Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-6
-
44OasisWonderwall-6
-
45RadioheadCreep-6
-
46White StripesSeven Nation Army-6
-
47Pink FloydWish You Were Here-6
-
48Peter GabrielSledgehammer-6
-
49GenesisLand Of Confusion-6
-
50BeckLoser-6
-
51Black SabbathParanoid-6
-
52NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-6
-
53Pearl JamEven Flow-6
-
54RadioheadKarma Police-6
-
55KultO Ani-6
-
56Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-6
-
57Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-6
-
58ExtremeGet The Funk Out-6
-
59Pink FloydComfortably Numb-6
-
60Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-6
-
61Stone Temple PilotsPlush-6
-
62Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-6
-
63Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-6
-
64WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-6
-
65Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-6
-
66Thin LizzyJailbreak-6
-
67Bon JoviIt's My Life-6
-
68PJ HarveyDown By The Water-6
-
69Eric ClaptonCocaine-6
-
70ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-6
-
71NirvanaRape Me-6
-
72SoundgardenSpoonman-6
-
73Judas PriestBreaking The Law-6
-
74The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-6
-
75Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-6
-
76Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-6
-
77RushThe Spirit of Radio-6
-
78The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-6
-
79Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-6
-
80The DoorsLight My Fire-6
-
81Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-6
-
82QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-6
-
83R.E.M.One I Love-6
-
84DżemSen o Victorii-6
-
85Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-6
-
86SladeFar Far Away-6
-
87The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-6
-
88Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-6
-
89Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-6
-
90The CranberriesZombie-6
-
91Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-6
-
92Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-6
-
93Lech JanerkaRower-6
-
94Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-6
-
95TroggsWild Thing-6
-
96Faith No MoreEvidence-6
-
97Bon JoviKeep the Faith-6
-
98The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-6
-
99Foo FightersBest of You-6
-
100KultDo Ani-6
-
101Pearl JamJeremy-6
-
102Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-6
-
103The ClashLondon Calling-6
-
104Foo FightersBig Me-6
-
105The CureClose to Me-6
-
106Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-6
-
107The BeatlesHey Jude-6
-
108Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-6
-
109The DoorsHello, I Love You-6
-
110DżemWhisky-6
-
111Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-6
-
112The EaglesHotel California-6
-
113ColdplayFix You-6
-
114KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-6
-
115HumanPolski-6
-
116Billy IdolCradle of Love-6
-
117Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-6
-
118The CultFire Woman-6
-
119Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-6
-
120T.RexGet It On-6
-
121John LennonImagine-6
-
122Faith No MoreEpic-6
-
123AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-6
-
124SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-6
-
125Patti SmithBecause The Night-6
-
126Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-6
-
127The DoorsPeople Are Strange-6
-
128The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-6
-
129Eric ClaptonLayla-6
-
130FugaziWaiting Room-6
-
131KissLove Gun-6
-
132The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-6
-
133T.RexChildren of the Revolution-6
-
134KissRock and Roll All Nite-6
-
135Billy IdolRebel Yell-6
-
136The PoliceRoxanne-6
-
137QueenWe Will Rock You-6
-
138PixiesWhere's My Mind?-6
-
139INXSNeed You Tonight-6
-
140The DoorsRiders On The Storm-6
-
141Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-6
-
142UFODoctor Doctor-6
-
143BostonMore Than a Feeling-6
-
144NirvanaAbout A Girl-6
-
145AerosmithDream On-6
-
146The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-6
-
147QueenWe Are the Champions-6
-
148Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-6
-
149AC/DCBack In Black-6
-
150KultPolska-6
-
151Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-6
-
152EuropeThe Final Countdown-6
-
153Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-6
-
154Deep PurpleHighway Star-6
-
155MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-6
-
156Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-6
-
157Van HalenJump-6
-
158Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-6
-
159Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-6
-
160Deep PurpleBlack Night-6
-
161Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-6
-
162The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-6
-
163NirvanaCome As You Are-6