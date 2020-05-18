Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 233
1NirvanaLithium+4
2Pearl JamAlive+2
3Alice In ChainsNo Excuses+3
4MotörheadAce Of Spades+4
5Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+6
6Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love+7
7Iggy PopThe Passenger-5
8Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-7
9ZZ TopLegs+6
10SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-7
11Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+8
12MetallicaEnter Sandman-5
13Jimi HendrixHey Joe+4
14The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-5
15The CureBoys Don't Cry+1
16AerosmithLivin' On The Edge+7
17Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-7
18Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+3
19Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-1
20MaanamCykady na cykladach+5
21KissDetroit Rock City-7
22R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)+4
23FreeAll Right Now-11
24Deep PurpleHush+3
25The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop+4
26Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Blackn
27AC/DCHighway to Hell-5
28DioHoly Divern
29Living ColourGlamour Boys-5
30QueenBohemian Rhapsody-10
Propozycje
1SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun-10
2The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-10
3Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-10
4Alice In ChainsWould?-10
5Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-10
6Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-10
7SaxonBroken Heroes-10
8Led ZeppelinAll My Love-10
9Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-10
10Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-10
11The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-10
12Def LeppardHysteria-10
13Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-10
14The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-10
15KultHej, czy nie wiecie-10
16Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-10
17The DoorsRiders On The Storm-10
18The CultFire Woman-10
19Black SabbathParanoid-10
20Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-10
21The BeatlesCome Together-10
22MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-10
23QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-10
24Temple of the DogHunger Strike-10
25White StripesSeven Nation Army-10
26RammsteinMutter-10
27Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-10
28The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-10
29NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-10
30Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-10
31Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-10
32RadioheadCreep-10
33Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-10
34OasisWonderwall-10
35Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-10
36The WhoMy Generation-10
37RushThe Spirit of Radio-10
38EuropeThe Final Countdown-10
39DżemSen o Victorii-10
40Deep PurpleHighway Star-10
41Judas PriestBreaking The Law-10
42AerosmithDream On-10
43MetallicaNothing Else Matters-10
44KultPolska-10
45The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-10
46Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-10
47CreamSunshine of Your Love-10
48SoundgardenSpoonman-10
49Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-10
50Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-10
51U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-10
52SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-10
53HumanPolski-10
54John LennonImagine-10
55Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-10
56David BowieZiggy Stardust-10
57BeckLoser-10
58Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-10
59DżemWhisky-10
60Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-10
61Lech JanerkaRower-10
62SladeFar Far Away-10
63T.RexGet It On-10
64Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-10
65Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-10
66Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-10
67AC/DCThunderstruck-10
68Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-10
69The ClashLondon Calling-10
70Faith No MoreEpic-10
71Deep PurpleBlack Night-10
72Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-10
73GenesisLand Of Confusion-10
74Oddział ZamkniętyParty-10
75Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-10
76Billy IdolRebel Yell-10
77Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-10
78Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-10
79Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-10
80Pearl JamEven Flow-10
81KultO Ani-10
82Van HalenJump-10
83AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-10
84Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-10
85The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-10
86Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-10
87Patti SmithBecause The Night-10
88Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-10
89Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-10
90Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-10
91HeyTeksański-10
92Stone Temple PilotsPlush-10
93Pink FloydWish You Were Here-10
94QueenWe Are the Champions-10
95PJ HarveyDown By The Water-10
96NirvanaAbout A Girl-10
97Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-10
98The CranberriesZombie-10
99Foo FightersBest of You-10
100PixiesWhere's My Mind?-10
101Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-10
102NirvanaRape Me-10
103R.E.M.One I Love-10
104ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-10
105The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-10
106WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-10
107Thin LizzyJailbreak-10
108KobranockaHipisówka-10
109Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-10
110BostonMore Than a Feeling-10
111UFODoctor Doctor-10
112KissLove Gun-10
113INXSNeed You Tonight-10
114The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-10
115FugaziWaiting Room-10
116Bon JoviKeep the Faith-10
117Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-10
118Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-10
119QueenWe Will Rock You-10
120Black SabbathIron Man-10
121Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-10
122KissRock and Roll All Nite-10
123Eric ClaptonLayla-10
124AC/DCBack In Black-10
125The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-10
126U2New Year's Day-10
127Faith No MoreEvidence-10
128Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-10
129Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-10
130TroggsWild Thing-10
131The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-10
132KultDo Ani-10
133Pearl JamJeremy-10
134Green DayBasket Case-10
135The BeatlesHey Jude-10
136NirvanaCome As You Are-10
137Foo FightersBig Me-10
138The CureClose to Me-10
139Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-10
140Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-10
141Eric ClaptonCocaine-10
142KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-10
143Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-10
144Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-10
145Billy IdolCradle of Love-10
146Pink FloydComfortably Numb-10
147The DoorsLight My Fire-10
148ColdplayFix You-10
149The DoorsHello, I Love You-10
150Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-10
151AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-10
152The DoorsPeople Are Strange-10
153The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-10
154Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-10
155The ClashRock the Casbah-10
156The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-10
157Peter GabrielSledgehammer-10
158The PoliceRoxanne-10
159T.RexChildren of the Revolution-10
160Bon JoviIt's My Life-10
161RadioheadKarma Police-10
162SoundgardenOutshined-10
163Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-10
164The EaglesHotel California-10
165Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-10
166ExtremeGet The Funk Out-10