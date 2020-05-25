Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 234
1Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love+5
2NirvanaLithium-1
3ZZ TopLegs+6
4Iggy PopThe Passenger+3
5Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+6
6Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-3
7Pearl JamAlive-5
8MotörheadAce Of Spades-4
9Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-4
10The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+4
11AerosmithLivin' On The Edge+5
12SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-2
13The CureBoys Don't Cry+2
14Jimi HendrixHey Joe-1
15Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen+4
16FreeAll Right Now+7
17KissDetroit Rock City+4
18MetallicaEnter Sandman-6
19Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-11
20Deep PurpleHush+4
21The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop+4
22MaanamCykady na cykladach-2
23Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black+3
24Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-7
25DioHoly Diver+3
26Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apartn
27Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-9
28The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sunn
29R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-7
30AC/DCHighway to Hell-3
Propozycje
1The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-3
2Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-3
3The DoorsLight My Fire-3
4Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-3
5Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-3
6Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-3
7Alice In ChainsWould?-3
8Led ZeppelinAll My Love-3
9SaxonBroken Heroes-3
10Def LeppardHysteria-3
11Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-3
12The CultFire Woman-3
13Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-3
14MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-3
15SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun-3
16DżemSen o Victorii-3
17The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-3
18White StripesSeven Nation Army-3
19RadioheadCreep-3
20RushThe Spirit of Radio-3
21ColdplayFix You-3
22RammsteinMutter-3
23U2New Year's Day-3
24Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-3
25Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-3
26KultPolska-3
27Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-3
28QueenBohemian Rhapsody-3
29QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-3
30Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-3
31Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-3
32NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-3
33The BeatlesCome Together-3
34Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-3
35Black SabbathParanoid-3
36Pearl JamJeremy-3
37Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-3
38KultHej, czy nie wiecie-3
39The CranberriesZombie-3
40Eric ClaptonCocaine-3
41ExtremeGet The Funk Out-3
42Temple of the DogHunger Strike-3
43The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-3
44T.RexChildren of the Revolution-3
45PJ HarveyDown By The Water-3
46Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-3
47Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-3
48Eric ClaptonLayla-3
49The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-3
50The CureClose to Me-3
51Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-3
52Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-3
53AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-3
54Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-3
55Pink FloydComfortably Numb-3
56Faith No MoreEpic-3
57Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-3
58Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-3
59The DoorsRiders On The Storm-3
60Deep PurpleHighway Star-3
61Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-3
62KobranockaHipisówka-3
63AC/DCThunderstruck-3
64Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-3
65Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-3
66Foo FightersBest of You-3
67The DoorsHello, I Love You-3
68Deep PurpleBlack Night-3
69The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-3
70T.RexGet It On-3
71Foo FightersBig Me-3
72The ClashRock the Casbah-3
73Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-3
74Bon JoviKeep the Faith-3
75Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-3
76Oddział ZamkniętyParty-3
77TroggsWild Thing-3
78R.E.M.One I Love-3
79NirvanaCome As You Are-3
80Peter GabrielSledgehammer-3
81The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-3
82SoundgardenSpoonman-3
83Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-3
84Van HalenJump-3
85UFODoctor Doctor-3
86Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-3
87Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-3
88The DoorsPeople Are Strange-3
89GenesisLand Of Confusion-3
90Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-3
91Judas PriestBreaking The Law-3
92CreamSunshine of Your Love-3
93PixiesWhere's My Mind?-3
94The BeatlesHey Jude-3
95AC/DCBack In Black-3
96Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-3
97SoundgardenOutshined-3
98KultO Ani-3
99AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-3
100Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-3
101Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-3
102KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-3
103Bon JoviIt's My Life-3
104Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-3
105BeckLoser-3
106Thin LizzyJailbreak-3
107Pink FloydWish You Were Here-3
108Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-3
109The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-3
110HeyTeksański-3
111SladeFar Far Away-3
112David BowieZiggy Stardust-3
113Pearl JamEven Flow-3
114The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-3
115Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-3
116NirvanaAbout A Girl-3
117OasisWonderwall-3
118The PoliceRoxanne-3
119NirvanaRape Me-3
120Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-3
121SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-3
122RadioheadKarma Police-3
123Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-3
124DżemWhisky-3
125AerosmithDream On-3
126HumanPolski-3
127Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-3
128Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-3
129Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-3
130Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-3
131The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-3
132Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-3
133Green DayBasket Case-3
134Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-3
135Patti SmithBecause The Night-3
136The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-3
137John LennonImagine-3
138Black SabbathIron Man-3
139EuropeThe Final Countdown-3
140Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-3
141Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-3
142QueenWe Are the Champions-3
143U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-3
144The EaglesHotel California-3
145Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-3
146Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-3
147ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-3
148Lech JanerkaRower-3
149Billy IdolRebel Yell-3
150BostonMore Than a Feeling-3
151The ClashLondon Calling-3
152KissLove Gun-3
153INXSNeed You Tonight-3
154Living ColourGlamour Boys-3
155MetallicaNothing Else Matters-3
156The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-3
157The WhoMy Generation-3
158KultDo Ani-3
159WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-3
160Stone Temple PilotsPlush-3
161FugaziWaiting Room-3
162Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-3
163Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-3
164KissRock and Roll All Nite-3
165QueenWe Will Rock You-3
166Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-3
167Billy IdolCradle of Love-3
168Faith No MoreEvidence-3