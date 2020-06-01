Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 235
1Iggy PopThe Passenger+3
2ZZ TopLegs+1
3The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+7
4Alice In ChainsNo Excuses+2
5Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-4
6NirvanaLithium-4
7The CureBoys Don't Cry+6
8Jimi HendrixHey Joe+6
9Pearl JamAlive-2
10Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-5
11MotörheadAce Of Spades-3
12KissDetroit Rock City+5
13Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-4
14Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black+9
15SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-3
16Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+3
17AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-6
18MaanamCykady na cykladach+4
19MetallicaEnter Sandman-1
20Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+7
21Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart+5
22AC/DCHighway to Hell+8
23The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun+5
24Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-9
25FreeAll Right Now-9
26DioHoly Diver-1
27R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)+2
28Deep PurpleSmoke on the Watern
29The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-8
30Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-6
Propozycje
1The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-6
2KultHej, czy nie wiecie-6
3Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-6
4Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-6
5Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-6
6Led ZeppelinAll My Love-6
7SaxonBroken Heroes-6
8Alice In ChainsWould?-6
9Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-6
10Def LeppardHysteria-6
11The BeatlesCome Together-6
12Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-6
13The CultFire Woman-6
14MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-6
15KultPolska-6
16The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-6
17AC/DCThunderstruck-6
18MetallicaNothing Else Matters-6
19Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-6
20Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-6
21Black SabbathParanoid-6
22PixiesWhere's My Mind?-6
23Pink FloydComfortably Numb-6
24Deep PurpleHush-6
25KobranockaHipisówka-6
26U2New Year's Day-6
27ColdplayFix You-6
28The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-6
29The ClashRock the Casbah-6
30White StripesSeven Nation Army-6
31The CranberriesZombie-6
32Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-6
33QueenWe Will Rock You-6
34Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-6
35RadioheadCreep-6
36Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-6
37The DoorsHello, I Love You-6
38QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-6
39DżemSen o Victorii-6
40KissRock and Roll All Nite-6
41Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-6
42BostonMore Than a Feeling-6
43Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-6
44SoundgardenOutshined-6
45Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-6
46AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-6
47Faith No MoreEpic-6
48Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-6
49HeyTeksański-6
50KultDo Ani-6
51Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-6
52Green DayBasket Case-6
53The WhoMy Generation-6
54The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-6
55Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-6
56AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-6
57Van HalenJump-6
58Eric ClaptonLayla-6
59Oddział ZamkniętyParty-6
60GenesisLand Of Confusion-6
61Deep PurpleHighway Star-6
62NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-6
63PJ HarveyDown By The Water-6
64Living ColourGlamour Boys-6
65Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-6
66The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-6
67The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-6
68The ClashLondon Calling-6
69Pink FloydWish You Were Here-6
70Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-6
71Pearl JamJeremy-6
72U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-6
73Peter GabrielSledgehammer-6
74Patti SmithBecause The Night-6
75Pearl JamEven Flow-6
76John LennonImagine-6
77The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-6
78INXSNeed You Tonight-6
79Judas PriestBreaking The Law-6
80Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-6
81RushThe Spirit of Radio-6
82Deep PurpleBlack Night-6
83SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun-6
84The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-6
85Eric ClaptonCocaine-6
86QueenBohemian Rhapsody-6
87BeckLoser-6
88Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-6
89DżemWhisky-6
90R.E.M.One I Love-6
91HumanPolski-6
92FugaziWaiting Room-6
93KissLove Gun-6
94ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-6
95Foo FightersBest of You-6
96Bon JoviKeep the Faith-6
97Foo FightersBig Me-6
98Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-6
99Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-6
100Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-6
101Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-6
102Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-6
103Faith No MoreEvidence-6
104Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-6
105TroggsWild Thing-6
106WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-6
107Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-6
108The EaglesHotel California-6
109Billy IdolCradle of Love-6
110Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-6
111Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-6
112T.RexChildren of the Revolution-6
113Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-6
114Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-6
115Billy IdolRebel Yell-6
116Stone Temple PilotsPlush-6
117T.RexGet It On-6
118Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-6
119Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-6
120The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-6
121Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-6
122Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-6
123Bon JoviIt's My Life-6
124NirvanaCome As You Are-6
125UFODoctor Doctor-6
126Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-6
127The BeatlesHey Jude-6
128Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-6
129The PoliceRoxanne-6
130Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-6
131Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-6
132KultO Ani-6
133The DoorsPeople Are Strange-6
134Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-6
135AC/DCBack In Black-6
136Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-6
137NirvanaAbout A Girl-6
138The DoorsRiders On The Storm-6
139The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-6
140EuropeThe Final Countdown-6
141Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-6
142The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-6
143KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-6
144Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-6
145RadioheadKarma Police-6
146The DoorsLight My Fire-6
147QueenWe Are the Champions-6
148OasisWonderwall-6
149RammsteinMutter-6
150Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-6
151Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-6
152Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-6
153AerosmithDream On-6
154Thin LizzyJailbreak-6
155SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-6
156ExtremeGet The Funk Out-6
157SladeFar Far Away-6
158NirvanaRape Me-6
159Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-6
160The CureClose to Me-6
161David BowieZiggy Stardust-6
162Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-6
163Temple of the DogHunger Strike-6
164CreamSunshine of Your Love-6
165Lech JanerkaRower-6
166Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-6
167SoundgardenSpoonman-6
168Black SabbathIron Man-6