Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 236
1The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+2
2Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love+3
3The CureBoys Don't Cry+4
4Jimi HendrixHey Joe+4
5Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+5
6MotörheadAce Of Spades+5
7Iggy PopThe Passenger-6
8Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black+6
9ZZ TopLegs-7
10MaanamCykady na cykladach+8
11Pearl JamAlive-2
12Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-8
13Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)0
14KissDetroit Rock City-2
15Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart+6
16NirvanaLithium-10
17FreeAll Right Now+8
18The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop+11
19Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen+5
20Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water+8
21MetallicaEnter Sandman-2
22DioHoly Diver+4
23Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-7
24SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-9
25The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-2
26AC/DCHighway to Hell-4
27Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-7
28Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away+2
29AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-12
30R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-3
Propozycje
1T.RexChildren of the Revolution-3
2Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-3
3Eric ClaptonLayla-3
4Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-3
5Led ZeppelinAll My Love-3
6Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-3
7Alice In ChainsWould?-3
8Def LeppardHysteria-3
9SaxonBroken Heroes-3
10The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-3
11Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-3
12Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-3
13The CultFire Woman-3
14MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-3
15The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-3
16Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-3
17Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-3
18Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-3
19U2New Year's Day-3
20Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-3
21HeyTeksański-3
22Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-3
23Black SabbathParanoid-3
24Black SabbathIron Man-3
25Judas PriestBreaking The Law-3
26The ClashRock the Casbah-3
27The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-3
28QueenWe Will Rock You-3
29NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-3
30RushThe Spirit of Radio-3
31The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-3
32SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-3
33Pink FloydComfortably Numb-3
34The CureClose to Me-3
35Billy IdolCradle of Love-3
36John LennonImagine-3
37The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-3
38QueenBohemian Rhapsody-3
39Bon JoviIt's My Life-3
40AC/DCThunderstruck-3
41The DoorsHello, I Love You-3
42CreamSunshine of Your Love-3
43SoundgardenSpoonman-3
44Pearl JamJeremy-3
45Temple of the DogHunger Strike-3
46NirvanaRape Me-3
47The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-3
48Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-3
49NirvanaCome As You Are-3
50Billy IdolRebel Yell-3
51UFODoctor Doctor-3
52Eric ClaptonCocaine-3
53KultO Ani-3
54Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-3
55DżemSen o Victorii-3
56Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-3
57Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-3
58Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-3
59U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-3
60Lech JanerkaRower-3
61The CranberriesZombie-3
62KissRock and Roll All Nite-3
63BostonMore Than a Feeling-3
64The ClashLondon Calling-3
65KobranockaHipisówka-3
66Van HalenJump-3
67Deep PurpleHush-3
68Patti SmithBecause The Night-3
69ColdplayFix You-3
70The DoorsRiders On The Storm-3
71Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-3
72GenesisLand Of Confusion-3
73Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-3
74Thin LizzyJailbreak-3
75KultHej, czy nie wiecie-3
76Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-3
77AerosmithDream On-3
78ExtremeGet The Funk Out-3
79Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-3
80Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-3
81The WhoMy Generation-3
82Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-3
83KultDo Ani-3
84Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-3
85The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-3
86WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-3
87Oddział ZamkniętyParty-3
88Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-3
89Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-3
90Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-3
91AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-3
92Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-3
93The BeatlesCome Together-3
94BeckLoser-3
95Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-3
96Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-3
97PJ HarveyDown By The Water-3
98R.E.M.One I Love-3
99Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-3
100Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-3
101Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-3
102Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-3
103Stone Temple PilotsPlush-3
104Living ColourGlamour Boys-3
105RammsteinMutter-3
106QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-3
107The EaglesHotel California-3
108David BowieZiggy Stardust-3
109Faith No MoreEpic-3
110PixiesWhere's My Mind?-3
111The DoorsLight My Fire-3
112SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun-3
113KissLove Gun-3
114Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-3
115DżemWhisky-3
116HumanPolski-3
117Pink FloydWish You Were Here-3
118MetallicaNothing Else Matters-3
119Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-3
120Foo FightersBest of You-3
121RadioheadCreep-3
122Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-3
123Green DayBasket Case-3
124Foo FightersBig Me-3
125Bon JoviKeep the Faith-3
126KultPolska-3
127Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-3
128TroggsWild Thing-3
129Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-3
130AC/DCBack In Black-3
131NirvanaAbout A Girl-3
132Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-3
133T.RexGet It On-3
134White StripesSeven Nation Army-3
135Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-3
136The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-3
137Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-3
138Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-3
139The DoorsPeople Are Strange-3
140The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-3
141Faith No MoreEvidence-3
142The PoliceRoxanne-3
143Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-3
144Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-3
145EuropeThe Final Countdown-3
146RadioheadKarma Police-3
147Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-3
148FugaziWaiting Room-3
149Deep PurpleBlack Night-3
150The BeatlesHey Jude-3
151INXSNeed You Tonight-3
152Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-3
153Pearl JamEven Flow-3
154Deep PurpleHighway Star-3
155ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-3
156AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-3
157The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-3
158Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-3
159SoundgardenOutshined-3
160QueenWe Are the Champions-3
161Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-3
162OasisWonderwall-3
163Peter GabrielSledgehammer-3
164Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-3
165SladeFar Far Away-3
166The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-3
167KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-3
168Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-3