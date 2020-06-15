Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 237
-
1Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+4
-
2MotörheadAce Of Spades+4
-
3Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black+5
-
4The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-3
-
5The CureBoys Don't Cry-2
-
6Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-4
-
7Pearl JamAlive+4
-
8Alice In ChainsNo Excuses+4
-
9Jimi HendrixHey Joe-5
-
10Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+3
-
11The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop+7
-
12Iggy PopThe Passenger-5
-
13ZZ TopLegs-4
-
14Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart+1
-
15DioHoly Diver+7
-
16MaanamCykady na cykladach-6
-
17The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun+8
-
18Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen+1
-
19KissDetroit Rock City-5
-
20Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away+8
-
21NirvanaLithium-5
-
22SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride+2
-
23Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+4
-
24Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-4
-
25FreeAll Right Now-8
-
26MetallicaEnter Sandman-5
-
27OasisWonderwalln
-
28The BeatlesHere Comes the Sunn
-
29AC/DCHighway to Hell-3
-
30Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-7
Propozycje
-
1PixiesWhere's My Mind?-7
-
2SladeFar Far Away-7
-
3MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-7
-
4Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-7
-
5QueenWe Will Rock You-7
-
6Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-7
-
7Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-7
-
8SaxonBroken Heroes-7
-
9AC/DCThunderstruck-7
-
10Led ZeppelinAll My Love-7
-
11AC/DCBack In Black-7
-
12The ClashRock the Casbah-7
-
13Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-7
-
14Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-7
-
15The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-7
-
16Green DayBasket Case-7
-
17HeyTeksański-7
-
18KultPolska-7
-
19The CultFire Woman-7
-
20Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-7
-
21AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-7
-
22RadioheadCreep-7
-
23Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-7
-
24U2New Year's Day-7
-
25Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-7
-
26The BeatlesCome Together-7
-
27NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-7
-
28KultHej, czy nie wiecie-7
-
29Eric ClaptonCocaine-7
-
30KultO Ani-7
-
31Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-7
-
32DżemSen o Victorii-7
-
33Pink FloydComfortably Numb-7
-
34AerosmithDream On-7
-
35Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-7
-
36WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-7
-
37MetallicaNothing Else Matters-7
-
38Def LeppardHysteria-7
-
39Alice In ChainsWould?-7
-
40RadioheadKarma Police-7
-
41QueenBohemian Rhapsody-7
-
42Billy IdolCradle of Love-7
-
43Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-7
-
44Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-7
-
45The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-7
-
46UFODoctor Doctor-7
-
47Living ColourGlamour Boys-7
-
48QueenWe Are the Champions-7
-
49Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-7
-
50AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-7
-
51Deep PurpleHush-7
-
52Billy IdolRebel Yell-7
-
53ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-7
-
54Pearl JamJeremy-7
-
55Stone Temple PilotsPlush-7
-
56Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-7
-
57KobranockaHipisówka-7
-
58The DoorsRiders On The Storm-7
-
59Oddział ZamkniętyParty-7
-
60PJ HarveyDown By The Water-7
-
61Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-7
-
62Judas PriestBreaking The Law-7
-
63Faith No MoreEvidence-7
-
64Thin LizzyJailbreak-7
-
65Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-7
-
66Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-7
-
67QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-7
-
68INXSNeed You Tonight-7
-
69Foo FightersBig Me-7
-
70Deep PurpleHighway Star-7
-
71T.RexGet It On-7
-
72Bon JoviKeep the Faith-7
-
73White StripesSeven Nation Army-7
-
74TroggsWild Thing-7
-
75BeckLoser-7
-
76Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-7
-
77Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-7
-
78Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-7
-
79Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-7
-
80Van HalenJump-7
-
81Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-7
-
82The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-7
-
83David BowieZiggy Stardust-7
-
84Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-7
-
85Black SabbathIron Man-7
-
86SoundgardenSpoonman-7
-
87GenesisLand Of Confusion-7
-
88The EaglesHotel California-7
-
89U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-7
-
90Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-7
-
91Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-7
-
92Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-7
-
93SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun-7
-
94The DoorsLight My Fire-7
-
95HumanPolski-7
-
96KissLove Gun-7
-
97KultDo Ani-7
-
98The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-7
-
99RammsteinMutter-7
-
100Eric ClaptonLayla-7
-
101Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-7
-
102KissRock and Roll All Nite-7
-
103Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-7
-
104The WhoMy Generation-7
-
105Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-7
-
106Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-7
-
107ExtremeGet The Funk Out-7
-
108John LennonImagine-7
-
109Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-7
-
110The ClashLondon Calling-7
-
111Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-7
-
112RushThe Spirit of Radio-7
-
113Bon JoviIt's My Life-7
-
114Peter GabrielSledgehammer-7
-
115EuropeThe Final Countdown-7
-
116ColdplayFix You-7
-
117Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-7
-
118Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-7
-
119Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-7
-
120Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-7
-
121Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-7
-
122NirvanaCome As You Are-7
-
123The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-7
-
124KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-7
-
125The PoliceRoxanne-7
-
126SoundgardenOutshined-7
-
127SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-7
-
128R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-7
-
129Patti SmithBecause The Night-7
-
130Pearl JamEven Flow-7
-
131The CranberriesZombie-7
-
132Lech JanerkaRower-7
-
133NirvanaAbout A Girl-7
-
134BostonMore Than a Feeling-7
-
135Deep PurpleBlack Night-7
-
136The BeatlesHey Jude-7
-
137DżemWhisky-7
-
138Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-7
-
139Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-7
-
140NirvanaRape Me-7
-
141Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-7
-
142Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-7
-
143The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-7
-
144Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-7
-
145The CureClose to Me-7
-
146The DoorsHello, I Love You-7
-
147The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-7
-
148The DoorsPeople Are Strange-7
-
149CreamSunshine of Your Love-7
-
150Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-7
-
151Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-7
-
152Temple of the DogHunger Strike-7
-
153FugaziWaiting Room-7
-
154Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-7
-
155Pink FloydWish You Were Here-7
-
156Faith No MoreEpic-7
-
157Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-7
-
158The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-7
-
159AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-7
-
160R.E.M.One I Love-7
-
161Foo FightersBest of You-7
-
162The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-7
-
163Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-7
-
164Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-7
-
165Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-7
-
166T.RexChildren of the Revolution-7
-
167Black SabbathParanoid-7
-
168The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-7