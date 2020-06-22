Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 238
1Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black+2
2The CureBoys Don't Cry+3
3Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love+3
4Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-3
5MotörheadAce Of Spades-3
6The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop+5
7ZZ TopLegs+6
8The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-4
9DioHoly Diver+6
10Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart+4
11Iggy PopThe Passenger+1
12Pearl JamAlive-5
13Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-3
14KissDetroit Rock City+5
15Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-7
16Jimi HendrixHey Joe-7
17Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+6
18MetallicaEnter Sandman+8
19SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride+3
20MaanamCykady na cykladach-4
21The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun+7
22OasisWonderwall+5
23Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water+1
24Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-4
25Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+5
26SladeFar Far Awayn
27Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-9
28AC/DCHighway to Hell+1
29NirvanaLithium-8
30The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-13
Propozycje
1The DoorsRiders On The Storm-13
2KultPolska-13
3Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-13
4Led ZeppelinAll My Love-13
5Def LeppardHysteria-13
6SaxonBroken Heroes-13
7The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-13
8Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-13
9Alice In ChainsWould?-13
10Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-13
11Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-13
12MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-13
13QueenWe Will Rock You-13
14Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-13
15U2New Year's Day-13
16RadioheadCreep-13
17The ClashRock the Casbah-13
18Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-13
19DżemSen o Victorii-13
20Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-13
21AC/DCBack In Black-13
22RushThe Spirit of Radio-13
23QueenBohemian Rhapsody-13
24SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun-13
25PixiesWhere's My Mind?-13
26KultO Ani-13
27The CultFire Woman-13
28FreeAll Right Now-13
29Faith No MoreEvidence-13
30Judas PriestBreaking The Law-13
31Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-13
32The BeatlesCome Together-13
33U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-13
34The PoliceRoxanne-13
35Van HalenJump-13
36NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-13
37AerosmithDream On-13
38The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-13
39Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-13
40Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-13
41AC/DCThunderstruck-13
42AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-13
43The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-13
44Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-13
45The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-13
46HeyTeksański-13
47Eric ClaptonCocaine-13
48Pink FloydComfortably Numb-13
49KultHej, czy nie wiecie-13
50Deep PurpleHighway Star-13
51UFODoctor Doctor-13
52The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-13
53The DoorsLight My Fire-13
54KissRock and Roll All Nite-13
55QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-13
56The CranberriesZombie-13
57Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-13
58RadioheadKarma Police-13
59WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-13
60R.E.M.One I Love-13
61Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-13
62Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-13
63The DoorsPeople Are Strange-13
64Bon JoviKeep the Faith-13
65Lech JanerkaRower-13
66Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-13
67Temple of the DogHunger Strike-13
68PJ HarveyDown By The Water-13
69The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-13
70Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-13
71Pink FloydWish You Were Here-13
72GenesisLand Of Confusion-13
73T.RexChildren of the Revolution-13
74Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-13
75Pearl JamJeremy-13
76ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-13
77QueenWe Are the Champions-13
78NirvanaCome As You Are-13
79KobranockaHipisówka-13
80AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-13
81Billy IdolRebel Yell-13
82AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-13
83Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-13
84White StripesSeven Nation Army-13
85Bon JoviIt's My Life-13
86R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-13
87Oddział ZamkniętyParty-13
88Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-13
89T.RexGet It On-13
90INXSNeed You Tonight-13
91Deep PurpleHush-13
92The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-13
93BeckLoser-13
94Stone Temple PilotsPlush-13
95Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-13
96SoundgardenOutshined-13
97SoundgardenSpoonman-13
98RammsteinMutter-13
99Pearl JamEven Flow-13
100Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-13
101Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-13
102Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-13
103The BeatlesHey Jude-13
104Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-13
105Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-13
106Faith No MoreEpic-13
107Peter GabrielSledgehammer-13
108The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-13
109Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-13
110John LennonImagine-13
111NirvanaRape Me-13
112The DoorsHello, I Love You-13
113NirvanaAbout A Girl-13
114The ClashLondon Calling-13
115Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-13
116David BowieZiggy Stardust-13
117The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-13
118Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-13
119The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-13
120Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-13
121Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-13
122KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-13
123EuropeThe Final Countdown-13
124SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-13
125Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-13
126BostonMore Than a Feeling-13
127KissLove Gun-13
128Patti SmithBecause The Night-13
129Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-13
130Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-13
131Deep PurpleBlack Night-13
132Black SabbathIron Man-13
133TroggsWild Thing-13
134Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-13
135HumanPolski-13
136KultDo Ani-13
137The WhoMy Generation-13
138ExtremeGet The Funk Out-13
139ColdplayFix You-13
140Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-13
141Green DayBasket Case-13
142Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-13
143DżemWhisky-13
144The CureClose to Me-13
145CreamSunshine of Your Love-13
146Foo FightersBig Me-13
147Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-13
148FugaziWaiting Room-13
149Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-13
150Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-13
151Living ColourGlamour Boys-13
152Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-13
153Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-13
154Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-13
155Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-13
156Eric ClaptonLayla-13
157Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-13
158Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-13
159Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-13
160Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-13
161The EaglesHotel California-13
162Thin LizzyJailbreak-13
163MetallicaNothing Else Matters-13
164Billy IdolCradle of Love-13
165Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-13
166Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-13
167Black SabbathParanoid-13
168Foo FightersBest of You-13