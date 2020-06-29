Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 239
-
1Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love+2
-
2DioHoly Diver+7
-
3The CureBoys Don't Cry-1
-
4ZZ TopLegs+3
-
5Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart+5
-
6Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black-5
-
7The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-1
-
8KissDetroit Rock City+6
-
9MotörheadAce Of Spades-4
-
10Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-6
-
11The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-3
-
12Jimi HendrixHey Joe+4
-
13Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+4
-
14SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride+5
-
15Alice In ChainsNo Excuses0
-
16Pearl JamAlive-4
-
17Iggy PopThe Passenger-6
-
18Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water+5
-
19The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun+2
-
20Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-7
-
21NirvanaLithium+8
-
22MetallicaEnter Sandman-4
-
23SladeFar Far Away+3
-
24AC/DCHighway to Hell+4
-
25MaanamCykady na cykladach-5
-
26Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-2
-
27The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun+3
-
28QueenAnother One Bites the Dustn
-
29OasisWonderwall-7
-
30Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-5
Propozycje
-
1Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-5
-
2Stone Temple PilotsPlush-5
-
3The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-5
-
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-5
-
5Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-5
-
6Led ZeppelinAll My Love-5
-
7The CultFire Woman-5
-
8Alice In ChainsWould?-5
-
9SaxonBroken Heroes-5
-
10Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-5
-
11Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-5
-
12MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-5
-
13RushThe Spirit of Radio-5
-
14Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-5
-
15The ClashRock the Casbah-5
-
16Black SabbathParanoid-5
-
17U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-5
-
18FreeAll Right Now-5
-
19Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-5
-
20QueenBohemian Rhapsody-5
-
21RammsteinMutter-5
-
22DżemSen o Victorii-5
-
23AC/DCBack In Black-5
-
24AerosmithDream On-5
-
25RadioheadCreep-5
-
26Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-5
-
27Green DayBasket Case-5
-
28Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-5
-
29KultPolska-5
-
30U2New Year's Day-5
-
31ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-5
-
32The DoorsPeople Are Strange-5
-
33Peter GabrielSledgehammer-5
-
34Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-5
-
35Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-5
-
36The ClashLondon Calling-5
-
37The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-5
-
38KultHej, czy nie wiecie-5
-
39The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-5
-
40The BeatlesCome Together-5
-
41Def LeppardHysteria-5
-
42Foo FightersBest of You-5
-
43Patti SmithBecause The Night-5
-
44Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-5
-
45KobranockaHipisówka-5
-
46NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-5
-
47Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-5
-
48Thin LizzyJailbreak-5
-
49Pink FloydWish You Were Here-5
-
50MetallicaNothing Else Matters-5
-
51HeyTeksański-5
-
52Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-5
-
53Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-5
-
54The DoorsRiders On The Storm-5
-
55Judas PriestBreaking The Law-5
-
56Pink FloydComfortably Numb-5
-
57Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-5
-
58Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-5
-
59David BowieZiggy Stardust-5
-
60The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-5
-
61Faith No MoreEvidence-5
-
62Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-5
-
63Eric ClaptonCocaine-5
-
64Deep PurpleHighway Star-5
-
65Van HalenJump-5
-
66EuropeThe Final Countdown-5
-
67KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-5
-
68Billy IdolCradle of Love-5
-
69Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-5
-
70PixiesWhere's My Mind?-5
-
71The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-5
-
72Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-5
-
73Living ColourGlamour Boys-5
-
74Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-5
-
75Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-5
-
76AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-5
-
77Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-5
-
78The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-5
-
79Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-5
-
80BostonMore Than a Feeling-5
-
81CreamSunshine of Your Love-5
-
82Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-5
-
83TroggsWild Thing-5
-
84The DoorsHello, I Love You-5
-
85Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-5
-
86NirvanaRape Me-5
-
87Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-5
-
88Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-5
-
89The BeatlesHey Jude-5
-
90Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-5
-
91AC/DCThunderstruck-5
-
92Black SabbathIron Man-5
-
93The WhoMy Generation-5
-
94Billy IdolRebel Yell-5
-
95The CranberriesZombie-5
-
96Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-5
-
97FugaziWaiting Room-5
-
98RadioheadKarma Police-5
-
99ExtremeGet The Funk Out-5
-
100PJ HarveyDown By The Water-5
-
101R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-5
-
102Oddział ZamkniętyParty-5
-
103The CureClose to Me-5
-
104The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-5
-
105Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-5
-
106Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-5
-
107R.E.M.One I Love-5
-
108ColdplayFix You-5
-
109Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-5
-
110Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-5
-
111Lech JanerkaRower-5
-
112The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-5
-
113Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-5
-
114Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-5
-
115Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-5
-
116KultDo Ani-5
-
117Deep PurpleBlack Night-5
-
118Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-5
-
119KissLove Gun-5
-
120AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-5
-
121Bon JoviKeep the Faith-5
-
122NirvanaCome As You Are-5
-
123GenesisLand Of Confusion-5
-
124BeckLoser-5
-
125Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-5
-
126The EaglesHotel California-5
-
127INXSNeed You Tonight-5
-
128Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-5
-
129T.RexGet It On-5
-
130Pearl JamEven Flow-5
-
131SoundgardenSpoonman-5
-
132Deep PurpleHush-5
-
133Bon JoviIt's My Life-5
-
134Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-5
-
135SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun-5
-
136QueenWe Will Rock You-5
-
137Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-5
-
138Temple of the DogHunger Strike-5
-
139T.RexChildren of the Revolution-5
-
140AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-5
-
141White StripesSeven Nation Army-5
-
142Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-5
-
143SoundgardenOutshined-5
-
144WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-5
-
145Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-5
-
146Pearl JamJeremy-5
-
147QueenWe Are the Champions-5
-
148The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-5
-
149The DoorsLight My Fire-5
-
150KissRock and Roll All Nite-5
-
151Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-5
-
152Faith No MoreEpic-5
-
153John LennonImagine-5
-
154UFODoctor Doctor-5
-
155The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-5
-
156NirvanaAbout A Girl-5
-
157Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-5
-
158Eric ClaptonLayla-5
-
159Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-5
-
160Foo FightersBig Me-5
-
161Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-5
-
162HumanPolski-5
-
163Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-5
-
164SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-5
-
165Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-5
-
166DżemWhisky-5
-
167The PoliceRoxanne-5
-
168KultO Ani-5