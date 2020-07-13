Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 241
1DioHoly Diver+4
2The CureBoys Don't Cry+2
3The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop+6
4Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black-3
5Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart-3
6Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+6
7SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride+6
8KissDetroit Rock City-5
9Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water+7
10ZZ TopLegs0
11MotörheadAce Of Spades0
12Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-5
13Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-7
14Alice In ChainsNo Excuses+4
15The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun+7
16The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-8
17NirvanaLithium-3
18QueenAnother One Bites the Dust+2
19OasisWonderwall+7
20SladeFar Far Away-5
21Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+2
22BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu+6
23Iggy PopThe Passenger+4
24MaanamCykady na cykladach-5
25Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-1
26The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-1
27Pearl JamAlive-10
28AC/DCHighway to Hell+2
29Jimi HendrixHey Joe-8
30MetallicaEnter Sandman-1
Propozycje
1White StripesSeven Nation Army-1
2Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-1
3Pink FloydWish You Were Here-1
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-1
5Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-1
6Def LeppardHysteria-1
7Alice In ChainsWould?-1
8MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-1
9Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-1
10SaxonBroken Heroes-1
11The CultFire Woman-1
12Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-1
13Led ZeppelinAll My Love-1
14MetallicaNothing Else Matters-1
15Pearl JamJeremy-1
16The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-1
17RushThe Spirit of Radio-1
18Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-1
19Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-1
20The DoorsRiders On The Storm-1
21Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-1
22Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-1
23AC/DCThunderstruck-1
24Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-1
25Green DayBasket Case-1
26ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-1
27Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-1
28QueenBohemian Rhapsody-1
29U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-1
30Stone Temple PilotsPlush-1
31U2New Year's Day-1
32Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-1
33Judas PriestBreaking The Law-1
34Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-1
35The PoliceRoxanne-1
36Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-1
37QueenWe Are the Champions-1
38Foo FightersBest of You-1
39Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-1
40DżemSen o Victorii-1
41KultPolska-1
42NirvanaRape Me-1
43The BeatlesHey Jude-1
44Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-1
45T.RexChildren of the Revolution-1
46SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun-1
47Black SabbathIron Man-1
48Deep PurpleHush-1
49Black SabbathParanoid-1
50Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-1
51SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-1
52Faith No MoreEvidence-1
53RadioheadCreep-1
54UFODoctor Doctor-1
55The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-1
56Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-1
57Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-1
58The ClashLondon Calling-1
59Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-1
60HumanPolski-1
61Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-1
62Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-1
63KultHej, czy nie wiecie-1
64Eric ClaptonCocaine-1
65PixiesWhere's My Mind?-1
66SoundgardenOutshined-1
67KobranockaHipisówka-1
68Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-1
69HeyTeksański-1
70The CranberriesZombie-1
71GenesisLand Of Confusion-1
72Faith No MoreEpic-1
73Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-1
74FreeAll Right Now-1
75Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-1
76NirvanaAbout A Girl-1
77The BeatlesCome Together-1
78Pink FloydComfortably Numb-1
79CreamSunshine of Your Love-1
80ExtremeGet The Funk Out-1
81Peter GabrielSledgehammer-1
82The DoorsHello, I Love You-1
83NirvanaCome As You Are-1
84John LennonImagine-1
85Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-1
86NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-1
87INXSNeed You Tonight-1
88Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-1
89KissRock and Roll All Nite-1
90EuropeThe Final Countdown-1
91Deep PurpleBlack Night-1
92Bon JoviKeep the Faith-1
93Living ColourGlamour Boys-1
94WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-1
95BostonMore Than a Feeling-1
96Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-1
97Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-1
98The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-1
99Temple of the DogHunger Strike-1
100The CureClose to Me-1
101The WhoMy Generation-1
102SoundgardenSpoonman-1
103Eric ClaptonLayla-1
104QueenWe Will Rock You-1
105RammsteinMutter-1
106Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-1
107TroggsWild Thing-1
108DżemWhisky-1
109Pearl JamEven Flow-1
110Oddział ZamkniętyParty-1
111Billy IdolCradle of Love-1
112The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-1
113Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-1
114Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-1
115KultO Ani-1
116KissLove Gun-1
117Thin LizzyJailbreak-1
118Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-1
119Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-1
120Bon JoviIt's My Life-1
121R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-1
122The ClashRock the Casbah-1
123The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-1
124Patti SmithBecause The Night-1
125R.E.M.One I Love-1
126Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-1
127The DoorsLight My Fire-1
128The DoorsPeople Are Strange-1
129AC/DCBack In Black-1
130Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-1
131Lech JanerkaRower-1
132The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-1
133Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-1
134Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-1
135The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-1
136T.RexGet It On-1
137Billy IdolRebel Yell-1
138AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-1
139Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-1
140ColdplayFix You-1
141The EaglesHotel California-1
142David BowieZiggy Stardust-1
143RadioheadKarma Police-1
144AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-1
145The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-1
146Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-1
147Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-1
148FugaziWaiting Room-1
149Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-1
150Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-1
151Foo FightersBig Me-1
152The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-1
153Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-1
154Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-1
155BeckLoser-1
156PJ HarveyDown By The Water-1
157AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-1
158Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-1
159KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-1
160Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-1
161KultDo Ani-1
162Van HalenJump-1
163Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-1
164Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-1
165Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-1
166AerosmithDream On-1
167Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-1
168The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-1
169Deep PurpleHighway Star-1