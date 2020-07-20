Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 242
1Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart+4
2The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop+1
3SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride+4
4DioHoly Diver-3
5ZZ TopLegs+5
6MotörheadAce Of Spades+5
7The CureBoys Don't Cry-5
8Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water+1
9Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black-5
10KissDetroit Rock City-2
11Alice In ChainsNo Excuses+3
12Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-6
13QueenAnother One Bites the Dust+5
14Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-2
15BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu+7
16The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-1
17Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-4
18The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun+8
19Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+2
20MaanamCykady na cykladach+4
21MetallicaEnter Sandman+9
22NirvanaLithium-5
23The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-7
24AC/DCHighway to Hell+4
25SladeFar Far Away-5
26Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-1
27OasisWonderwall-8
28Black SabbathParanoidn
29Iggy PopThe Passenger-6
30Pearl JamAlive-3
Propozycje
1System Of A DownLonely Day-3
2CreamSunshine of Your Love-3
3Alice CooperPoison-3
4Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-3
5Pink FloydWish You Were Here-3
6RushThe Spirit of Radio-3
7Def LeppardHysteria-3
8Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-3
9Alice In ChainsWould?-3
10The CultFire Woman-3
11Led ZeppelinAll My Love-3
12Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-3
13Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-3
14Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-3
15Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-3
16MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-3
17White StripesSeven Nation Army-3
18SoundgardenSpoonman-3
19The DoorsRiders On The Storm-3
20Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-3
21DżemSen o Victorii-3
22Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-3
23Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-3
24The ClashRock the Casbah-3
25Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-3
26FreeAll Right Now-3
27UFODoctor Doctor-3
28The CureClose to Me-3
29Eric ClaptonCocaine-3
30U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-3
31Jimi HendrixHey Joe-3
32HeyTeksański-3
33Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-3
34Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-3
35Green DayBasket Case-3
36Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-3
37MetallicaNothing Else Matters-3
38Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-3
39AC/DCThunderstruck-3
40QueenBohemian Rhapsody-3
41Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-3
42ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-3
43The ClashLondon Calling-3
44Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-3
45The DoorsHello, I Love You-3
46Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-3
47SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun-3
48Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-3
49Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-3
50Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-3
51Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-3
52Eric ClaptonLayla-3
53The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-3
54Pearl JamJeremy-3
55Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-3
56KultPolska-3
57Deep PurpleHighway Star-3
58Black SabbathIron Man-3
59WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-3
60U2New Year's Day-3
61AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-3
62Van HalenJump-3
63Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-3
64The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-3
65Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-3
66KissRock and Roll All Nite-3
67KultDo Ani-3
68Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-3
69Deep PurpleBlack Night-3
70Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-3
71QueenWe Will Rock You-3
72KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-3
73Pearl JamEven Flow-3
74The PoliceRoxanne-3
75Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-3
76The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-3
77Oddział ZamkniętyParty-3
78The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-3
79Stone Temple PilotsPlush-3
80FugaziWaiting Room-3
81David BowieZiggy Stardust-3
82Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-3
83PJ HarveyDown By The Water-3
84AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-3
85Billy IdolRebel Yell-3
86Faith No MoreEpic-3
87The EaglesHotel California-3
88KobranockaHipisówka-3
89KultO Ani-3
90Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-3
91The CranberriesZombie-3
92NirvanaCome As You Are-3
93KissLove Gun-3
94Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-3
95Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-3
96The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-3
97Foo FightersBig Me-3
98AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-3
99NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-3
100Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-3
101HumanPolski-3
102Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-3
103Patti SmithBecause The Night-3
104Bon JoviKeep the Faith-3
105ExtremeGet The Funk Out-3
106Lech JanerkaRower-3
107EuropeThe Final Countdown-3
108Billy IdolCradle of Love-3
109Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-3
110BostonMore Than a Feeling-3
111RammsteinMutter-3
112The BeatlesCome Together-3
113John LennonImagine-3
114QueenWe Are the Champions-3
115TroggsWild Thing-3
116The DoorsLight My Fire-3
117R.E.M.One I Love-3
118Bon JoviIt's My Life-3
119The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-3
120Temple of the DogHunger Strike-3
121The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-3
122Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-3
123R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-3
124DżemWhisky-3
125Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-3
126KultHej, czy nie wiecie-3
127Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-3
128Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-3
129AC/DCBack In Black-3
130GenesisLand Of Confusion-3
131The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-3
132Peter GabrielSledgehammer-3
133The WhoMy Generation-3
134Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-3
135Thin LizzyJailbreak-3
136The DoorsPeople Are Strange-3
137Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-3
138Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-3
139Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-3
140RadioheadCreep-3
141NirvanaAbout A Girl-3
142SaxonBroken Heroes-3
143PixiesWhere's My Mind?-3
144SoundgardenOutshined-3
145Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-3
146The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-3
147Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-3
148ColdplayFix You-3
149T.RexGet It On-3
150Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-3
151Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-3
152Living ColourGlamour Boys-3
153INXSNeed You Tonight-3
154RadioheadKarma Police-3
155Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-3
156NirvanaRape Me-3
157Foo FightersBest of You-3
158Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-3
159Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-3
160SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-3
161Judas PriestBreaking The Law-3
162Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-3
163T.RexChildren of the Revolution-3
164AerosmithDream On-3
165The BeatlesHey Jude-3
166Deep PurpleHush-3
167The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-3
168Pink FloydComfortably Numb-3
169Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-3
170BeckLoser-3
171Faith No MoreEvidence-3