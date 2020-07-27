Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 243
-
1SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride+2
-
2MotörheadAce Of Spades+4
-
3Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black+6
-
4Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water+4
-
5The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-3
-
6Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart-5
-
7DioHoly Diver-3
-
8KissDetroit Rock City+2
-
9QueenAnother One Bites the Dust+4
-
10BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu+5
-
11Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love+3
-
12ZZ TopLegs-7
-
13The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun+5
-
14The CureBoys Don't Cry-7
-
15Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-4
-
16Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+3
-
17MaanamCykady na cykladach+3
-
18MetallicaEnter Sandman+3
-
19Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-7
-
20The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-4
-
21NirvanaLithium+1
-
22Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+4
-
23Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-6
-
24Pearl JamAlive+6
-
25Black SabbathParanoid+3
-
26SoundgardenBlack Hole Sunn
-
27Iggy PopThe Passenger+2
-
28AC/DCBack In Blackn
-
29The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-6
-
30OasisWonderwall-3
Propozycje
-
1Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-3
-
2Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-3
-
3Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UK-3
-
4Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-3
-
5Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-3
-
6Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-3
-
7Led ZeppelinAll My Love-3
-
8The CultFire Woman-3
-
9Alice In ChainsWould?-3
-
10Def LeppardHysteria-3
-
11The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-3
-
12HeyTeksański-3
-
13Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-3
-
14Pink FloydWish You Were Here-3
-
15CreamSunshine of Your Love-3
-
16White StripesSeven Nation Army-3
-
17Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-3
-
18Green DayBasket Case-3
-
19The DoorsRiders On The Storm-3
-
20System Of A DownLonely Day-3
-
21U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-3
-
22KultDo Ani-3
-
23SaxonBroken Heroes-3
-
24Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-3
-
25AC/DCThunderstruck-3
-
26Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-3
-
27Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-3
-
28Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-3
-
29Pearl JamJeremy-3
-
30Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-3
-
31Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-3
-
32Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-3
-
33The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-3
-
34ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-3
-
35AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-3
-
36Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-3
-
37UFODoctor Doctor-3
-
38AC/DCHighway to Hell-3
-
39BeckLoser-3
-
40DżemSen o Victorii-3
-
41Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-3
-
42Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-3
-
43Pink FloydComfortably Numb-3
-
44The ClashRock the Casbah-3
-
45David BowieZiggy Stardust-3
-
46MetallicaNothing Else Matters-3
-
47TroggsWild Thing-3
-
48MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-3
-
49SladeFar Far Away-3
-
50SoundgardenSpoonman-3
-
51Jimi HendrixHey Joe-3
-
52Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-3
-
53Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-3
-
54KultPolska-3
-
55The DoorsHello, I Love You-3
-
56Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-3
-
57Deep PurpleBlack Night-3
-
58Black SabbathIron Man-3
-
59WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-3
-
60Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-3
-
61Deep PurpleHighway Star-3
-
62Van HalenJump-3
-
63The BeatlesCome Together-3
-
64Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-3
-
65NirvanaCome As You Are-3
-
66Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-3
-
67The EaglesHotel California-3
-
68FugaziWaiting Room-3
-
69The ClashLondon Calling-3
-
70Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-3
-
71Faith No MoreEvidence-3
-
72The BeatlesHey Jude-3
-
73Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-3
-
74GenesisLand Of Confusion-3
-
75Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-3
-
76RadioheadCreep-3
-
77Foo FightersBig Me-3
-
78U2New Year's Day-3
-
79The CranberriesZombie-3
-
80Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-3
-
81PixiesWhere's My Mind?-3
-
82KultHej, czy nie wiecie-3
-
83PJ HarveyDown By The Water-3
-
84R.E.M.One I Love-3
-
85The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-3
-
86Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-3
-
87Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-3
-
88ColdplayFix You-3
-
89Deep PurpleHush-3
-
90Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-3
-
91AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-3
-
92Judas PriestBreaking The Law-3
-
93Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-3
-
94Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-3
-
95Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-3
-
96Eric ClaptonCocaine-3
-
97The CureClose to Me-3
-
98KobranockaHipisówka-3
-
99AerosmithDream On-3
-
100NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-3
-
101The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-3
-
102KissRock and Roll All Nite-3
-
103Billy IdolCradle of Love-3
-
104The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-3
-
105QueenWe Will Rock You-3
-
106Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-3
-
107KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-3
-
108Pearl JamEven Flow-3
-
109T.RexChildren of the Revolution-3
-
110The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-3
-
111Eric ClaptonLayla-3
-
112Living ColourGlamour Boys-3
-
113INXSNeed You Tonight-3
-
114Thin LizzyJailbreak-3
-
115QueenBohemian Rhapsody-3
-
116Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-3
-
117Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-3
-
118Bon JoviKeep the Faith-3
-
119Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-3
-
120Billy IdolRebel Yell-3
-
121Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-3
-
122Faith No MoreEpic-3
-
123The DoorsLight My Fire-3
-
124SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-3
-
125QueenWe Are the Champions-3
-
126Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-3
-
127Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-3
-
128The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-3
-
129NirvanaRape Me-3
-
130The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-3
-
131Stone Temple PilotsPlush-3
-
132Peter GabrielSledgehammer-3
-
133KissLove Gun-3
-
134John LennonImagine-3
-
135Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-3
-
136AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-3
-
137The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-3
-
138Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-3
-
139SoundgardenOutshined-3
-
140ExtremeGet The Funk Out-3
-
141EuropeThe Final Countdown-3
-
142Patti SmithBecause The Night-3
-
143The DoorsPeople Are Strange-3
-
144R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-3
-
145T.RexGet It On-3
-
146BostonMore Than a Feeling-3
-
147Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-3
-
148RammsteinMutter-3
-
149Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-3
-
150Bon JoviIt's My Life-3
-
151The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-3
-
152Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-3
-
153NirvanaAbout A Girl-3
-
154DżemWhisky-3
-
155The PoliceRoxanne-3
-
156KultO Ani-3
-
157HumanPolski-3
-
158The WhoMy Generation-3
-
159Temple of the DogHunger Strike-3
-
160Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-3
-
161Lech JanerkaRower-3
-
162Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-3
-
163Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-3
-
164Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-3
-
165Foo FightersBest of You-3
-
166RadioheadKarma Police-3
-
167Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-3
-
168Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-3
-
169Oddział ZamkniętyParty-3
-
170Alice CooperPoison-3
-
171FreeAll Right Now-3
-
172RushThe Spirit of Radio-3