Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 244
1Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water+3
2KissDetroit Rock City+6
3BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu+7
4MotörheadAce Of Spades-2
5SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-4
6ZZ TopLegs+6
7Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart-1
8Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black-5
9Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+7
10The CureBoys Don't Cry+4
11MaanamCykady na cykladach+6
12The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-7
13MetallicaEnter Sandman+5
14NirvanaLithium+7
15QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-6
16The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun+4
17DioHoly Diver-10
18Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+4
19Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-8
20SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun+6
21The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-8
22Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-7
23Iggy PopThe Passenger+4
24Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-5
25AC/DCBack In Black+3
26Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnightn
27The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+2
28Black SabbathParanoid-3
29Pearl JamAlive-5
30Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-7
Propozycje
1Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-7
2The CranberriesZombie-7
3Foo FightersBig Me-7
4Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-7
5Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-7
6Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-7
7Led ZeppelinAll My Love-7
8SaxonBroken Heroes-7
9The CultFire Woman-7
10Alice In ChainsWould?-7
11The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-7
12Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-7
13AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-7
14Def LeppardHysteria-7
15Green DayBasket Case-7
16UFODoctor Doctor-7
17Pink FloydWish You Were Here-7
18White StripesSeven Nation Army-7
19AC/DCHighway to Hell-7
20Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-7
21Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-7
22U2New Year's Day-7
23Judas PriestBreaking The Law-7
24The DoorsRiders On The Storm-7
25RammsteinMutter-7
26System Of A DownLonely Day-7
27Alice CooperPoison-7
28Jimi HendrixHey Joe-7
29Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-7
30Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UK-7
31Billy IdolRebel Yell-7
32Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-7
33KobranockaHipisówka-7
34Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-7
35Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-7
36The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-7
37Pearl JamJeremy-7
38WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-7
39Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-7
40The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-7
41SladeFar Far Away-7
42The EaglesHotel California-7
43KultDo Ani-7
44Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-7
45QueenBohemian Rhapsody-7
46HeyTeksański-7
47Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-7
48MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-7
49Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-7
50AC/DCThunderstruck-7
51CreamSunshine of Your Love-7
52PJ HarveyDown By The Water-7
53The BeatlesHey Jude-7
54ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-7
55Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-7
56Peter GabrielSledgehammer-7
57Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-7
58NirvanaCome As You Are-7
59TroggsWild Thing-7
60Deep PurpleHush-7
61FugaziWaiting Room-7
62ColdplayFix You-7
63Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-7
64The DoorsPeople Are Strange-7
65The ClashLondon Calling-7
66Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-7
67PixiesWhere's My Mind?-7
68AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-7
69Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-7
70AerosmithDream On-7
71Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-7
72The CureClose to Me-7
73Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-7
74The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-7
75NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-7
76U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-7
77Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-7
78Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-7
79Deep PurpleHighway Star-7
80Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-7
81QueenWe Will Rock You-7
82The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-7
83Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-7
84Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-7
85KissRock and Roll All Nite-7
86Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-7
87The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-7
88Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-7
89David BowieZiggy Stardust-7
90Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-7
91Eric ClaptonLayla-7
92RadioheadCreep-7
93The DoorsHello, I Love You-7
94Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-7
95Billy IdolCradle of Love-7
96Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-7
97Deep PurpleBlack Night-7
98Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-7
99Pearl JamEven Flow-7
100Living ColourGlamour Boys-7
101Eric ClaptonCocaine-7
102DżemSen o Victorii-7
103Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-7
104KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-7
105Bon JoviKeep the Faith-7
106Pink FloydComfortably Numb-7
107Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-7
108Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-7
109SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-7
110Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-7
111Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-7
112QueenWe Are the Champions-7
113Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-7
114KultO Ani-7
115FreeAll Right Now-7
116Black SabbathIron Man-7
117Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-7
118MetallicaNothing Else Matters-7
119KultPolska-7
120NirvanaRape Me-7
121SoundgardenSpoonman-7
122Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-7
123KultHej, czy nie wiecie-7
124The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-7
125Thin LizzyJailbreak-7
126Faith No MoreEpic-7
127Van HalenJump-7
128Patti SmithBecause The Night-7
129The ClashRock the Casbah-7
130Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-7
131Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-7
132The BeatlesCome Together-7
133The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-7
134NirvanaAbout A Girl-7
135BeckLoser-7
136R.E.M.One I Love-7
137Temple of the DogHunger Strike-7
138Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-7
139KissLove Gun-7
140Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-7
141DżemWhisky-7
142HumanPolski-7
143BostonMore Than a Feeling-7
144EuropeThe Final Countdown-7
145T.RexGet It On-7
146Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-7
147Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-7
148The WhoMy Generation-7
149AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-7
150John LennonImagine-7
151RadioheadKarma Police-7
152ExtremeGet The Funk Out-7
153Bon JoviIt's My Life-7
154Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-7
155R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-7
156The PoliceRoxanne-7
157SoundgardenOutshined-7
158Lech JanerkaRower-7
159Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-7
160Foo FightersBest of You-7
161Oddział ZamkniętyParty-7
162Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-7
163T.RexChildren of the Revolution-7
164The DoorsLight My Fire-7
165INXSNeed You Tonight-7
166Faith No MoreEvidence-7
167Stone Temple PilotsPlush-7
168The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-7
169OasisWonderwall-7
170The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-7
171GenesisLand Of Confusion-7
172RushThe Spirit of Radio-7