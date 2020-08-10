Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 245
1BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu+2
2ZZ TopLegs+4
3Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-2
4Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+5
5Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart+2
6KissDetroit Rock City-4
7The CureBoys Don't Cry+3
8MetallicaEnter Sandman+5
9MotörheadAce Of Spades-5
10The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun+6
11SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun+9
12SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-7
13Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black-5
14Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love+5
15MaanamCykady na cykladach-4
16The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-4
17Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight+9
18NirvanaLithium-4
19Alice In ChainsNo Excuses+3
20DioHoly Diver-3
21Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+3
22Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-4
23The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+4
24QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-9
25Black SabbathParanoid+3
26Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+4
27Pearl JamAlive+2
28The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-7
29AC/DCBack In Black-4
30Iggy PopThe Passenger-7
Propozycje
1UFODoctor Doctor-7
2Def LeppardPour Some Sugar on Me-7
3The EaglesHotel California-7
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-7
5MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-7
6Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-7
7Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-7
8The CultFire Woman-7
9MetallicaNothing Else Matters-7
10SaxonBroken Heroes-7
11Alice In ChainsWould?-7
12The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-7
13Def LeppardHysteria-7
14Led ZeppelinAll My Love-7
15The CranberriesZombie-7
16RushThe Spirit of Radio-7
17System Of A DownLonely Day-7
18Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-7
19AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-7
20KultDo Ani-7
21Pink FloydWish You Were Here-7
22Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-7
23Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-7
24Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-7
25Deep PurpleHighway Star-7
26AC/DCThunderstruck-7
27Peter GabrielSledgehammer-7
28Billy IdolRebel Yell-7
29Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-7
30Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-7
31Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-7
32The CureClose to Me-7
33Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-7
34The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-7
35Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-7
36The BeatlesHey Jude-7
37Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-7
38Green DayBasket Case-7
39Faith No MoreEpic-7
40R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-7
41The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-7
42HeyTeksański-7
43Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-7
44WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-7
45DżemSen o Victorii-7
46AC/DCHighway to Hell-7
47U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-7
48FugaziWaiting Room-7
49The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-7
50Stone Temple PilotsPlush-7
51The DoorsRiders On The Storm-7
52Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-7
53QueenWe Will Rock You-7
54Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-7
55The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-7
56The BeatlesCome Together-7
57PixiesWhere's My Mind?-7
58AerosmithDream On-7
59Patti SmithBecause The Night-7
60FreeAll Right Now-7
61RammsteinMutter-7
62John LennonImagine-7
63Living ColourGlamour Boys-7
64Foo FightersBig Me-7
65Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-7
66Foo FightersBest of You-7
67NirvanaCome As You Are-7
68KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-7
69INXSNeed You Tonight-7
70TroggsWild Thing-7
71ExtremeGet The Funk Out-7
72The DoorsHello, I Love You-7
73Oddział ZamkniętyParty-7
74Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-7
75GenesisLand Of Confusion-7
76Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-7
77Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-7
78The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-7
79OasisWonderwall-7
80Pink FloydComfortably Numb-7
81CreamSunshine of Your Love-7
82The PoliceRoxanne-7
83Judas PriestBreaking The Law-7
84Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-7
85PJ HarveyDown By The Water-7
86KultPolska-7
87Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-7
88Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-7
89Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-7
90KobranockaHipisówka-7
91QueenBohemian Rhapsody-7
92KultHej, czy nie wiecie-7
93The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-7
94T.RexChildren of the Revolution-7
95Temple of the DogHunger Strike-7
96White StripesSeven Nation Army-7
97Bon JoviIt's My Life-7
98The DoorsPeople Are Strange-7
99BostonMore Than a Feeling-7
100Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-7
101Lech JanerkaRower-7
102Van HalenJump-7
103Pearl JamJeremy-7
104Deep PurpleHush-7
105The ClashRock the Casbah-7
106NirvanaAbout A Girl-7
107The DoorsLight My Fire-7
108The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-7
109BeckLoser-7
110KissRock and Roll All Nite-7
111ColdplayFix You-7
112Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-7
113Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-7
114Deep PurpleBlack Night-7
115Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-7
116Eric ClaptonLayla-7
117Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-7
118The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-7
119SladeFar Far Away-7
120Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-7
121RadioheadKarma Police-7
122Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-7
123The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-7
124Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-7
125AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-7
126Pearl JamEven Flow-7
127Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-7
128RadioheadCreep-7
129Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-7
130Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-7
131Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-7
132Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-7
133Billy IdolCradle of Love-7
134Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-7
135AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-7
136The WhoMy Generation-7
137Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-7
138Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-7
139The ClashLondon Calling-7
140SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-7
141EuropeThe Final Countdown-7
142Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-7
143David BowieZiggy Stardust-7
144R.E.M.One I Love-7
145Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-7
146QueenWe Are the Champions-7
147Bon JoviKeep the Faith-7
148Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-7
149Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-7
150Eric ClaptonCocaine-7
151Black SabbathIron Man-7
152SoundgardenSpoonman-7
153T.RexGet It On-7
154KissLove Gun-7
155NirvanaRape Me-7
156Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-7
157DżemWhisky-7
158Thin LizzyJailbreak-7
159Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-7
160HumanPolski-7
161Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-7
162Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-7
163Jimi HendrixHey Joe-7
164KultO Ani-7
165SoundgardenOutshined-7
166Faith No MoreEvidence-7
167NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-7
168Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-7
169U2New Year's Day-7
170Alice CooperPoison-7
171Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-7
172ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-7
173Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UK-7