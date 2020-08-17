Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 246
1KissDetroit Rock City+5
2BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu-1
3MetallicaEnter Sandman+5
4Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-1
5Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-1
6The CureBoys Don't Cry+1
7ZZ TopLegs-5
8SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun+3
9The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop+7
10Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart-5
11MaanamCykady na cykladach+4
12Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black+1
13NirvanaLithium+5
14DioHoly Diver+6
15MotörheadAce Of Spades-6
16Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+5
17SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-5
18The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+5
19The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-9
20Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-3
21Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-7
22Black SabbathParanoid+3
23Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+3
24Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-5
25AC/DCBack In Black+4
26The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun+2
27Iggy PopThe Passenger+3
28QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-4
29Pearl JamAlive-2
30Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-8
Propozycje
1INXSNeed You Tonight-8
2Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-8
3Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-8
4MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-8
5Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-8
6Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-8
7Alice In ChainsWould?-8
8MetallicaNothing Else Matters-8
9SaxonBroken Heroes-8
10Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-8
11Def LeppardHysteria-8
12Led ZeppelinAll My Love-8
13RushThe Spirit of Radio-8
14Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-8
15The CultFire Woman-8
16Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-8
17The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-8
18Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-8
19Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-8
20Deep PurpleHighway Star-8
21Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-8
22The DoorsRiders On The Storm-8
23Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UK-8
24Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-8
25Pink FloydWish You Were Here-8
26AC/DCThunderstruck-8
27Peter GabrielSledgehammer-8
28Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-8
29RammsteinMutter-8
30AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-8
31Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-8
32U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-8
33QueenWe Will Rock You-8
34U2New Year's Day-8
35The CranberriesZombie-8
36KultHej, czy nie wiecie-8
37AC/DCHighway to Hell-8
38FreeAll Right Now-8
39Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-8
40Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-8
41ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-8
42UFODoctor Doctor-8
43NirvanaCome As You Are-8
44Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-8
45Patti SmithBecause The Night-8
46Alice CooperPoison-8
47Pearl JamJeremy-8
48DżemSen o Victorii-8
49Def LeppardPour Some Sugar on Me-8
50The EaglesHotel California-8
51Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-8
52System Of A DownLonely Day-8
53The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-8
54Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-8
55Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-8
56The CureClose to Me-8
57R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-8
58Judas PriestBreaking The Law-8
59QueenBohemian Rhapsody-8
60Temple of the DogHunger Strike-8
61Black SabbathIron Man-8
62Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-8
63Faith No MoreEpic-8
64Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-8
65Eric ClaptonCocaine-8
66The DoorsLight My Fire-8
67GenesisLand Of Confusion-8
68PJ HarveyDown By The Water-8
69BostonMore Than a Feeling-8
70Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-8
71The BeatlesHey Jude-8
72NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-8
73Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-8
74BeckLoser-8
75Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-8
76AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-8
77The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-8
78Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-8
79Lech JanerkaRower-8
80John LennonImagine-8
81Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-8
82Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-8
83Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-8
84KissRock and Roll All Nite-8
85ColdplayFix You-8
86SladeFar Far Away-8
87The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-8
88Deep PurpleBlack Night-8
89KultPolska-8
90CreamSunshine of Your Love-8
91NirvanaAbout A Girl-8
92WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-8
93Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-8
94The PoliceRoxanne-8
95HeyTeksański-8
96The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-8
97Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-8
98Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-8
99The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-8
100Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-8
101Oddział ZamkniętyParty-8
102Stone Temple PilotsPlush-8
103Faith No MoreEvidence-8
104Foo FightersBest of You-8
105SoundgardenOutshined-8
106ExtremeGet The Funk Out-8
107The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-8
108OasisWonderwall-8
109The DoorsHello, I Love You-8
110The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-8
111Pink FloydComfortably Numb-8
112Bon JoviIt's My Life-8
113SoundgardenSpoonman-8
114HumanPolski-8
115Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-8
116RadioheadCreep-8
117Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-8
118DżemWhisky-8
119KultO Ani-8
120R.E.M.One I Love-8
121Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-8
122EuropeThe Final Countdown-8
123Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-8
124Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-8
125Jimi HendrixHey Joe-8
126PixiesWhere's My Mind?-8
127Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-8
128Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-8
129Pearl JamEven Flow-8
130David BowieZiggy Stardust-8
131T.RexGet It On-8
132QueenWe Are the Champions-8
133KobranockaHipisówka-8
134Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-8
135Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-8
136Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-8
137Bon JoviKeep the Faith-8
138SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-8
139The WhoMy Generation-8
140AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-8
141White StripesSeven Nation Army-8
142Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-8
143NirvanaRape Me-8
144Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-8
145Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-8
146Thin LizzyJailbreak-8
147Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-8
148Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-8
149KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-8
150The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-8
151Billy IdolRebel Yell-8
152FugaziWaiting Room-8
153TroggsWild Thing-8
154The ClashLondon Calling-8
155Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-8
156Living ColourGlamour Boys-8
157Foo FightersBig Me-8
158The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-8
159Van HalenJump-8
160Billy IdolCradle of Love-8
161Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-8
162KissLove Gun-8
163Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-8
164The DoorsPeople Are Strange-8
165The ClashRock the Casbah-8
166Eric ClaptonLayla-8
167RadioheadKarma Police-8
168Deep PurpleHush-8
169AerosmithDream On-8
170Green DayBasket Case-8
171The BeatlesCome Together-8
172T.RexChildren of the Revolution-8
173KultDo Ani-8