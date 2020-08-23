Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 247
-
1Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water+3
-
2The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop+7
-
3NirvanaLithium+10
-
4ZZ TopLegs+3
-
5BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu-3
-
6SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun+2
-
7MetallicaEnter Sandman-4
-
8Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-3
-
9KissDetroit Rock City-8
-
10Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+6
-
11DioHoly Diver+3
-
12The CureBoys Don't Cry-6
-
13The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+5
-
14Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart-4
-
15MaanamCykady na cykladach-4
-
16Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black-4
-
17Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight+3
-
18MotörheadAce Of Spades-3
-
19Black SabbathParanoid+3
-
20Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+3
-
21QueenAnother One Bites the Dust+7
-
22SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-5
-
23Pearl JamAlive+6
-
24The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun+2
-
25Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-4
-
26Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-2
-
27The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-8
-
28Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+2
-
29AC/DCBack In Black-4
-
30Iggy PopThe Passenger-3
Propozycje
-
1The DoorsHello, I Love You-3
-
2BostonMore Than a Feeling-3
-
3The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-3
-
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-3
-
5U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-3
-
6Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-3
-
7SaxonBroken Heroes-3
-
8Alice In ChainsWould?-3
-
9Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-3
-
10FreeAll Right Now-3
-
11The DoorsRiders On The Storm-3
-
12Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-3
-
13Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-3
-
14MetallicaNothing Else Matters-3
-
15MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-3
-
16Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UK-3
-
17Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-3
-
18Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-3
-
19Def LeppardHysteria-3
-
20Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-3
-
21The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-3
-
22John LennonImagine-3
-
23Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-3
-
24Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-3
-
25The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-3
-
26AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-3
-
27U2New Year's Day-3
-
28KultHej, czy nie wiecie-3
-
29Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-3
-
30INXSNeed You Tonight-3
-
31Judas PriestBreaking The Law-3
-
32Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-3
-
33The CranberriesZombie-3
-
34Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-3
-
35AC/DCHighway to Hell-3
-
36Patti SmithBecause The Night-3
-
37Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-3
-
38PixiesWhere's My Mind?-3
-
39Pearl JamJeremy-3
-
40T.RexChildren of the Revolution-3
-
41HeyTeksański-3
-
42Deep PurpleHush-3
-
43KultDo Ani-3
-
44Green DayBasket Case-3
-
45The CultFire Woman-3
-
46KissLove Gun-3
-
47The PoliceRoxanne-3
-
48T.RexGet It On-3
-
49Temple of the DogHunger Strike-3
-
50The BeatlesCome Together-3
-
51Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-3
-
52Eric ClaptonLayla-3
-
53KissRock and Roll All Nite-3
-
54Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-3
-
55Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-3
-
56RadioheadKarma Police-3
-
57Deep PurpleHighway Star-3
-
58Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-3
-
59EuropeThe Final Countdown-3
-
60The DoorsLight My Fire-3
-
61Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-3
-
62Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-3
-
63Alice CooperPoison-3
-
64ColdplayFix You-3
-
65QueenWe Are the Champions-3
-
66Oddział ZamkniętyParty-3
-
67SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-3
-
68Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-3
-
69Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-3
-
70Pearl JamEven Flow-3
-
71Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-3
-
72The WhoMy Generation-3
-
73RadioheadCreep-3
-
74The ClashLondon Calling-3
-
75White StripesSeven Nation Army-3
-
76HumanPolski-3
-
77DżemWhisky-3
-
78Jimi HendrixHey Joe-3
-
79Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-3
-
80Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-3
-
81Billy IdolRebel Yell-3
-
82Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-3
-
83TroggsWild Thing-3
-
84Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-3
-
85The DoorsPeople Are Strange-3
-
86The CureClose to Me-3
-
87KultPolska-3
-
88Billy IdolCradle of Love-3
-
89Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-3
-
90KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-3
-
91Peter GabrielSledgehammer-3
-
92DżemSen o Victorii-3
-
93Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-3
-
94Black SabbathIron Man-3
-
95Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-3
-
96AerosmithDream On-3
-
97The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-3
-
98FugaziWaiting Room-3
-
99Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-3
-
100ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-3
-
101Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-3
-
102SladeFar Far Away-3
-
103Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-3
-
104Faith No MoreEpic-3
-
105The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-3
-
106UFODoctor Doctor-3
-
107Deep PurpleBlack Night-3
-
108Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-3
-
109QueenWe Will Rock You-3
-
110WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-3
-
111GenesisLand Of Confusion-3
-
112AC/DCThunderstruck-3
-
113Pink FloydComfortably Numb-3
-
114Living ColourGlamour Boys-3
-
115Van HalenJump-3
-
116Foo FightersBig Me-3
-
117Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-3
-
118The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-3
-
119OasisWonderwall-3
-
120The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-3
-
121SoundgardenSpoonman-3
-
122Foo FightersBest of You-3
-
123Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-3
-
124The BeatlesHey Jude-3
-
125Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-3
-
126SoundgardenOutshined-3
-
127PJ HarveyDown By The Water-3
-
128Bon JoviIt's My Life-3
-
129R.E.M.One I Love-3
-
130Led ZeppelinAll My Love-3
-
131Pink FloydWish You Were Here-3
-
132Eric ClaptonCocaine-3
-
133Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-3
-
134QueenBohemian Rhapsody-3
-
135Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-3
-
136AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-3
-
137Faith No MoreEvidence-3
-
138Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-3
-
139RammsteinMutter-3
-
140Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-3
-
141The EaglesHotel California-3
-
142David BowieZiggy Stardust-3
-
143NirvanaCome As You Are-3
-
144BeckLoser-3
-
145NirvanaRape Me-3
-
146Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-3
-
147AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-3
-
148Lech JanerkaRower-3
-
149R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-3
-
150Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-3
-
151Def LeppardPour Some Sugar on Me-3
-
152ExtremeGet The Funk Out-3
-
153KultO Ani-3
-
154Bon JoviKeep the Faith-3
-
155Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-3
-
156KobranockaHipisówka-3
-
157Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-3
-
158The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-3
-
159NirvanaAbout A Girl-3
-
160CreamSunshine of Your Love-3
-
161Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-3
-
162Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-3
-
163
-
164RushThe Spirit of Radio-3
-
165Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-3
-
166The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-3
-
167The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-3
-
168Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-3
-
169Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-3
-
170NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-3
-
171Stone Temple PilotsPlush-3
-
172The ClashRock the Casbah-3
-
173Thin LizzyJailbreak-3