Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 248
-
1ZZ TopLegs+3
-
2Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-1
-
3KissDetroit Rock City+6
-
4Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+6
-
5The CureBoys Don't Cry+7
-
6The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-4
-
7NirvanaLithium-4
-
8BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu-3
-
9Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black+7
-
10SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun-4
-
11Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-3
-
12MetallicaEnter Sandman-5
-
13Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart+1
-
14The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-1
-
15QueenAnother One Bites the Dust+6
-
16Pearl JamAlive+7
-
17DioHoly Diver-6
-
18MaanamCykady na cykladach-3
-
19Black SabbathParanoid0
-
20Iggy PopThe Passenger+10
-
21Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love+4
-
22The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun+5
-
23Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+5
-
24Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-4
-
25AC/DCBack In Black+4
-
26Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-9
-
27MotörheadAce Of Spades-9
-
28BostonMore Than a Feelingn
-
29SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-7
-
30Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-4
Propozycje
-
1Judas PriestTurbo Lover-4
-
2The BeatlesHey Jude-4
-
3Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-4
-
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-4
-
5Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-4
-
6Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-4
-
7Alice In ChainsWould?-4
-
8Def LeppardHysteria-4
-
9SaxonBroken Heroes-4
-
10Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-4
-
11Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-4
-
12The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-4
-
13Led ZeppelinAll My Love-4
-
14MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-4
-
15Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-4
-
16The CultFire Woman-4
-
17AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-4
-
18U2New Year's Day-4
-
19MetallicaNothing Else Matters-4
-
20Pink FloydWish You Were Here-4
-
21AC/DCHighway to Hell-4
-
22The DoorsRiders On The Storm-4
-
23Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-4
-
24U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-4
-
25GenesisLand Of Confusion-4
-
26Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-4
-
27UFODoctor Doctor-4
-
28Stone Temple PilotsPlush-4
-
29Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-4
-
30Temple of the DogHunger Strike-4
-
31Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-4
-
32Judas PriestBreaking The Law-4
-
33AerosmithDream On-4
-
34Alice CooperPoison-4
-
35The ClashLondon Calling-4
-
36T.RexGet It On-4
-
37Pearl JamEven Flow-4
-
38TroggsWild Thing-4
-
39The WhoMy Generation-4
-
40Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-4
-
41HumanPolski-4
-
42Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-4
-
43FreeAll Right Now-4
-
44Jimi HendrixHey Joe-4
-
45White StripesSeven Nation Army-4
-
46Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-4
-
47KultDo Ani-4
-
48Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-4
-
49HeyTeksański-4
-
50Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-4
-
51The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-4
-
52Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-4
-
53Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-4
-
54RadioheadCreep-4
-
55Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-4
-
56The BeatlesCome Together-4
-
57Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-4
-
58FugaziWaiting Room-4
-
59Living ColourGlamour Boys-4
-
60QueenWe Will Rock You-4
-
61Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-4
-
62Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-4
-
63Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-4
-
64Foo FightersBig Me-4
-
65ExtremeGet The Funk Out-4
-
66Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-4
-
67Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-4
-
68Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-4
-
69KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-4
-
70Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-4
-
71ColdplayFix You-4
-
72NirvanaRape Me-4
-
73The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-4
-
74The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-4
-
75The DoorsLight My Fire-4
-
76RushThe Spirit of Radio-4
-
77SoundgardenOutshined-4
-
78The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-4
-
79CreamSunshine of Your Love-4
-
80SoundgardenSpoonman-4
-
81KultPolska-4
-
82Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-4
-
83Deep PurpleHighway Star-4
-
84Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-4
-
85Def LeppardPour Some Sugar on Me-4
-
86PJ HarveyDown By The Water-4
-
87NirvanaCome As You Are-4
-
88OasisWonderwall-4
-
89KissLove Gun-4
-
90Foo FightersBest of You-4
-
91Green DayBasket Case-4
-
92John LennonImagine-4
-
93Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UK-4
-
94BeckLoser-4
-
95Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-4
-
96Bon JoviIt's My Life-4
-
97Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-4
-
98Faith No MoreEvidence-4
-
99QueenWe Are the Champions-4
-
100The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-4
-
101Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-4
-
102T.RexChildren of the Revolution-4
-
103Oddział ZamkniętyParty-4
-
104NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-4
-
105SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-4
-
106Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-4
-
107Eric ClaptonCocaine-4
-
108Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-4
-
109AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-4
-
110Billy IdolCradle of Love-4
-
111EuropeThe Final Countdown-4
-
112RadioheadKarma Police-4
-
113The CureClose to Me-4
-
114PixiesWhere's My Mind?-4
-
115Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-4
-
116R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-4
-
117Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-4
-
118Patti SmithBecause The Night-4
-
119Peter GabrielSledgehammer-4
-
120AC/DCThunderstruck-4
-
121NirvanaAbout A Girl-4
-
122Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-4
-
123ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-4
-
124Lech JanerkaRower-4
-
125Black SabbathIron Man-4
-
126KultO Ani-4
-
127R.E.M.One I Love-4
-
128WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-4
-
129David BowieZiggy Stardust-4
-
130KobranockaHipisówka-4
-
131The DoorsPeople Are Strange-4
-
132INXSNeed You Tonight-4
-
133KultHej, czy nie wiecie-4
-
134Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-4
-
135The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-4
-
136Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-4
-
137The ClashRock the Casbah-4
-
138The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-4
-
139System Of A DownLonely Day-4
-
140Eric ClaptonLayla-4
-
141Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-4
-
142Thin LizzyJailbreak-4
-
143Pink FloydComfortably Numb-4
-
144Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-4
-
145Van HalenJump-4
-
146Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-4
-
147The CranberriesZombie-4
-
148Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-4
-
149The EaglesHotel California-4
-
150Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-4
-
151Deep PurpleBlack Night-4
-
152The DoorsHello, I Love You-4
-
153Deep PurpleHush-4
-
154The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-4
-
155QueenBohemian Rhapsody-4
-
156SladeFar Far Away-4
-
157The PoliceRoxanne-4
-
158Pearl JamJeremy-4
-
159Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-4
-
160Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-4
-
161KissRock and Roll All Nite-4
-
162Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-4
-
163DżemWhisky-4
-
164AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-4
-
165Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-4
-
166Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-4
-
167Billy IdolRebel Yell-4
-
168Bon JoviKeep the Faith-4
-
169RammsteinMutter-4
-
170The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-4
-
171DżemSen o Victorii-4
-
172Faith No MoreEpic-4
-
173Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-4
-
174The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-4